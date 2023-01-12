Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 11
What was the mystery involving the young boy in a stranger's garage?. On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11, the gang struggled to comprehend what happened to the boy's mother. Meanwhile, Max received a strange letter with symbols in silver ink that Folsom and Allie recognized from prior crime scenes.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Moment flash mob bursts into funeral service dancing to Another One Bites the Dust
In video footage shared online, four members from the Flaming Feathers dance troupe can be seen suddenly standing up from their seats inside the crematorium in Bristol.
‘Sister Wives’: Madison Accuses Meri Brown of Being a ‘Monster’ in Old Deleted Tweets in Light of Paedons’ Allegations
In light of Paedon Brown's allegations about 'Sister Wives' star, Meri Brown's behavior, Madison Brush's deleted tweets from 2019 have resurfaced, where she allegedly calls Meri 'abusive.'
Royal Family Wants Prince William & Prince Harry To Have ‘Sit Down’ Before King Charles’ Coronation
Buckingham Palace has reportedly planned a meeting between Prince William and Prince Harry to resolve their on-going rift ahead of their father, King Charles III‘s, coronation. The preparation was put into place to avoid any unnecessary drama during the highly anticipated event on May 6, according to a report from The Times on Sunday, January 15. “It’s fixable,” the outlet’s source said of the brother’s feud. “Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit ‘we didn’t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong.’ It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done.”
Ed Sheeran Took Luke Combs To Twin Peaks Because He Thought Nobody Would Bother Them There: “You’ve Taken Me Into The Beehive”
As it turns out, Ed Sheeran is a BIG Twin Peaks guy. But, it’s probably not the reason you’d suspect. If you’re not familiar, Twin Peaks is a chain “brestaurant” in the same vein as Tilted Kilt or Hooters, where the scantily clad servers help middle age dads relive their glory years, back when young, attractive women would give them the time of day. Beer and bar food, the menu is generally nothing to write home about, but for a […] The post Ed Sheeran Took Luke Combs To Twin Peaks Because He Thought Nobody Would Bother Them There: “You’ve Taken Me Into The Beehive” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WDTN
‘Blessed day’: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend welcome baby
There's a new addition to the John Legend/Chrissy Teigen household.
TV Fanatic
Star Trek: Prodigy's Hageman Brothers Share How Season 2 Will Dive Deep
If you've been feeling bereft of interplanetary adventure and a little lost without access to a teleporter and universal translator, you're not alone. Star Trek: Prodigy wrapped its first season on December 29 with Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 20, and after traveling the galaxy with the intrepid crew of the USS Protostar for 14 months, its absence is palpable.
TV Fanatic
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 12 Review: The Family Business
Get ready for a romance roller coaster. It's a night of broken hearts and relationship drama on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 12. Between Freddie's breakup over water and Sasappis's cheating fears, Woodstone Manor has recently had its fair share of dating disasters. And that's not even including Bela's rom-com revival on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 10.
TV Fanatic
Hunters Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Only the Dead
It's time we got the bastard. The hunters finally found who they had been looking for on Hunters Season 2, Episode 6. Using Joe's knowledge of the compound, they infiltrated and captured him but not without some casualties. Ruth became convinced that Meyer was a poser, but she still didn't...
TV Fanatic
Hunters Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Van Glooten's Day 1972 Butter Sculptor of the Year
The hunters have since disbanded, and everyone is doing their own thing on Hunters Season 2 Episode 1. Jonah is in Paris, Millie is pursuing her career in the FBI, in flashbacks, some events rattle Meyer, and finally, Hitler is alive and well. The episode introduced us to someone we...
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11 Review: Trinket
Finally, Beau comes to the fore. Beau Finado, the lab's older yet new criminologist, was in the spotlight on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11. Like Chris Park on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10, Beau learned things about himself that he hadn't considered when he switched to becoming a CSI.
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 11 Review: Soldier Up
No one has a bigger heart than Olivia Benson. She's come a long way since her first day as an SVU detective when she had to learn that she can't "pick the vic." Nowadays, she cares about every victim, no matter their background. On Law & Order: SVU Season 24...
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Get Your Hopes Up
Showing and telling people that you appreciate them is a simple thing that can profoundly affect their lives. A box car crashed into the firehouse on Fire Country Season 1, Episode 10, and the events that followed affected more than one person's life. Bode was faced with a constant reminder that his life was changing, all for the better.
Comments / 0