TV Fanatic

Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 11

What was the mystery involving the young boy in a stranger's garage?. On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11, the gang struggled to comprehend what happened to the boy's mother. Meanwhile, Max received a strange letter with symbols in silver ink that Folsom and Allie recognized from prior crime scenes.
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
HollywoodLife

Royal Family Wants Prince William & Prince Harry To Have ‘Sit Down’ Before King Charles’ Coronation

Buckingham Palace has reportedly planned a meeting between Prince William and Prince Harry to resolve their on-going rift ahead of their father, King Charles III‘s, coronation. The preparation was put into place to avoid any unnecessary drama during the highly anticipated event on May 6, according to a report from The Times on Sunday, January 15. “It’s fixable,” the outlet’s source said of the brother’s feud. “Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit ‘we didn’t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong.’ It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done.”
Whiskey Riff

Ed Sheeran Took Luke Combs To Twin Peaks Because He Thought Nobody Would Bother Them There: “You’ve Taken Me Into The Beehive”

As it turns out, Ed Sheeran is a BIG Twin Peaks guy. But, it’s probably not the reason you’d suspect. If you’re not familiar, Twin Peaks is a chain “brestaurant” in the same vein as Tilted Kilt or Hooters, where the scantily clad servers help middle age dads relive their glory years, back when young, attractive women would give them the time of day. Beer and bar food, the menu is generally nothing to write home about, but for a […] The post Ed Sheeran Took Luke Combs To Twin Peaks Because He Thought Nobody Would Bother Them There: “You’ve Taken Me Into The Beehive” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy's Hageman Brothers Share How Season 2 Will Dive Deep

If you've been feeling bereft of interplanetary adventure and a little lost without access to a teleporter and universal translator, you're not alone. Star Trek: Prodigy wrapped its first season on December 29 with Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 20, and after traveling the galaxy with the intrepid crew of the USS Protostar for 14 months, its absence is palpable.
TV Fanatic

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 12 Review: The Family Business

Get ready for a romance roller coaster. It's a night of broken hearts and relationship drama on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 12. Between Freddie's breakup over water and Sasappis's cheating fears, Woodstone Manor has recently had its fair share of dating disasters. And that's not even including Bela's rom-com revival on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 10.
TV Fanatic

Hunters Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Only the Dead

It's time we got the bastard. The hunters finally found who they had been looking for on Hunters Season 2, Episode 6. Using Joe's knowledge of the compound, they infiltrated and captured him but not without some casualties. Ruth became convinced that Meyer was a poser, but she still didn't...
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11 Review: Trinket

Finally, Beau comes to the fore. Beau Finado, the lab's older yet new criminologist, was in the spotlight on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11. Like Chris Park on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10, Beau learned things about himself that he hadn't considered when he switched to becoming a CSI.
TV Fanatic

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 11 Review: Soldier Up

No one has a bigger heart than Olivia Benson. She's come a long way since her first day as an SVU detective when she had to learn that she can't "pick the vic." Nowadays, she cares about every victim, no matter their background. On Law & Order: SVU Season 24...
TV Fanatic

Fire Country Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Get Your Hopes Up

Showing and telling people that you appreciate them is a simple thing that can profoundly affect their lives. A box car crashed into the firehouse on Fire Country Season 1, Episode 10, and the events that followed affected more than one person's life. Bode was faced with a constant reminder that his life was changing, all for the better.

