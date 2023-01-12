Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
Tesla has slashed the prices of its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV between 6% and 20% in the US, as it reverses strategy after demand tapers
Tesla had hiked prices several times in 2022 amid supply chain disruptions, even though there were concerns about a broader economic slowdown.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Car makers like Ford and GM are increasing loan payments, while some rivals are keeping costs down
It's a good time to consider Subaru, Toyota, and Kia, and perhaps hold off on that new Chevy or Ford due to car loan cost increases.
Apple Makes a Huge Move That Could Cost Billions
The tech giant is taking a big leap of faith as it moves into a new industry.
CNBC
Mark Cuban predicts this will be the 'next possible implosion' in crypto—here's how to avoid it
Billionaire Mark Cuban believes an age-old market manipulation tactic could be the next thing to rock the cryptocurrency industry. "I think the next possible implosion is the discovery and removal of wash trades on central exchanges," the longtime crypto investor tells TheStreet. A wash trade is when a trader buys...
insideevs.com
Tesla Cuts Prices In UK And Germany By As Much As £8,000, €9,100
Tesla has made significant price cuts to its lineup not only in the US but also in Europe. In the United Kingdom, the EV maker slashed prices by as much as £8,000, the equivalent of $9,760 at the current exchange rate, while in Germany, the biggest reduction was €9,100 ($9,845).
Tesla's price cuts will cause earnings to plunge 25%, but the EV maker is repairing its brand for long-term gain, Loup's Gene Munster says
Tesla's price cuts will cause earnings to dive 25% this year, according to Loup's Gene Munster. But the move could be favorable with consumers and heal brand issues stemming from Elon Musk. "It's a win for consumers and Tesla's brand. Tesla is going to gain market share near term," Munster...
insideevs.com
Big US Tesla Price Reduction Across The Range, Some Models Are 20% Cheaper
Tesla has just cut the purchase price for the Model 3 and Model Y in the United States by quite a significant margin. Some variants are up to 20 percent cheaper to buy than before and while it may be a bitter pill to swallow if you just took delivery of Model 3 or Y, it will certainly help spur demand.
insideevs.com
Former Tesla Exec Launches Solar Electric Boat Company
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
insideevs.com
Historic Electronics Company RCA Is Making E-Bikes Now?
These days, a lot of historic companies are embracing electric mobility in an attempt to once again gain traction in the market. We've seen it with Radioflyer and its new range of electric bikes, and so, too, with now-defunct German motorbike brand Zundapp. While that's cool and all, one brand we certainly didn't expect to see entering the e-mobility space is RCA.
US official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles
DETROIT (AP) — The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles. The official, Jennifer Homendy, raised the issue in a speech in Washington to the Transportation Research Board. She noted, by way of example, that an electric GMC Hummer weighs about 9,000 pounds (4,000 kilograms), with a battery pack that alone is 2,900 pounds (1,300 kilograms) — roughly the entire weight of a typical Honda Civic. “I’m concerned about the increased risk of severe injury and death for all road users from heavier curb weights and increasing size, power, and performance of vehicles on our roads, including electric vehicles,” Homendy said in remarks prepared for the group. The extra weight that EVs typically carry stems from the outsize mass of their batteries. To achieve 300 or more miles (480 or more kilometers) of range per charge from an EV, batteries have to weigh thousands of pounds.
AOL Corp
Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom
The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase in wholesale auto prices month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized price decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.
insideevs.com
BMW CEO: Future Investment In US Will Not Be Guided By Politics
BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse said last week that market demand, not politics, will guide the carmaker's future investment in the US. Referring to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that ties US EV tax credits to North American production and sourcing of key parts and raw materials, the outspoken executive vowed that BMW Group will not be forced off-course by political agendas and will do what makes business sense for the company.
The Fed has won its war against inflation and needs to end its interest-rate increases, says JPMorgan Asset Management's investment chief
The Fed can claim victory in its war against inflation and needs to stop hiking interest rates, according to JPMorgan's David Kelly. "I think they need to stop. This is a war that they've won, and they're in danger of tipping the economy into recession," he said. Kelly expects three...
astaga.com
$93 Million Liquidated In 1 Hour
Knowledge exhibits a considerable amount of shorts have been liquidated within the Bitcoin futures market up to now day as BTC pushes above $19,000. $93 Million Bitcoin Shorts Have been Wiped Out In Just one Hour. As per knowledge from the on-chain analytics agency Glassnode, brief liquidations have spiked up...
insideevs.com
Chinese EV Startup And CATL May Integrate Batteries Into EV Chassis
According to a recent article by Green Car Reports, Chinese startup Neta Auto has claimed it may get rid of traditional electric vehicle (EV) battery packs and integrate the battery cells right into the EV's chassis. Neta Auto just announced the concept this week and made it clear that it's...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin Warning After BTC’s $21,000 Explosion
A popular trader known for staying steadily bearish throughout 2022 says the latest rallies mean nothing and another leg down is imminent. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 703,000 Twitter followers that his bearish outlook hasn’t been invalidated by the market’s big bounce, which has seen Bitcoin (BTC) rally 21%, Ethereum (ETH) 23% and many altcoins explode 30% or more in the past seven days.
