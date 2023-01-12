Read full article on original website
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
China's Recovery May Mean the Fed Will Have to Hike Rates Longer
A stronger China increases the chances of a stubbornly hawkish Fed, Raymond James' equity strategist Tavis McCourt said in his 2023 Outlook. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said a reopened China makes him "nervous that will lead to upward pressure on inflation." As the end of China's stringent Covid...
Smartphones, Used Cars and Bacon: 10 Things With the Biggest Price Drops in 2022, Despite Inflation
Inflation peaked in 2022 at its highest levels since the early 1980s. However, consumers saw prices fall for certain items, largely in consumer electronics, used cars and beef. Prices for rental cars and trucks have followed a similar trajectory. In a year of soaring inflation across the broad U.S. economy,...
Markets Fully Price in Quarter-Point Interest Rate Hike in February as Inflation Slows
Market pricing Wednesday morning pointed to a 94.3% probability of a 0.25 percentage point hike at the Fed's next meeting. Economic data Wednesday helped solidify the idea that after a succession of aggressive increases, the Fed is ready to take its foot off the brake a bit more. Markets are...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Microsoft, Moderna, Mobileye, Chegg and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. J.B. Hunt Transport Services — The transportation stock jumped nearly 5% after executives said on an earnings call that they expect to see the freight market rebound in second quarter going into third quarter as inventory resets. The company reported fourth-quarter results fell short of analysts' expectations on both top and bottom lines, according to StreetAccount.
China Tightens Media Control With Tiny Stakes in Two Alibaba Units
BEIJING — State-backed entities have taken tiny stakes in parts of two Alibaba subsidiaries that oversee a video platform and web browser. News of the holdings in the last week raised concerns about Beijing's influence over the U.S.-listed e-commerce giant. However, the affected subsidiaries are just two of several units under the company's digital media and entertainment arm — an arm that accounts for 4% of Alibaba's revenue.
Holiday Retail Sales Tanked, But Trucking Data Shows E-Commerce Wasn't the Issue
DHL Supply Chain is investing heavily in North American e-commerce operations. The retail holiday sales data for 2022 was a disappointment, but DHL said it is "continuing to see large growth in e-commerce." Categories including autos, engineering, manufacturing, and high-end consumer goods are doing well. Core consumer retail may rebound...
Netflix Is Hiring a Flight Attendant for One of Its Private Jets — and the Job Pays Up to $385,000
Netflix is looking for a new flight attendant to join its "dream crew," and it's willing to pay over a quarter million dollars for the right candidate. The streaming giant is hiring a primary flight attendant for one of its super midsize private jets based out of San Jose, Calif. near the company's Los Gatos headquarters.
China's Economy Will Be ‘on Fire' in the Second Half of 2023, StanChart Chairman Says
The reopening of the Chinese economy following several years of strict "zero-Covid" measures has buoyed sentiment among economists. "In the second half of the year, I think that the Chinese economy is going to be on fire and that is going to be very, very important for the rest of the world," Viñals told CNBC.
Mortgage Demand Jumps Nearly 28% in One Week, as Interest Rates Drop to Lowest Point in Months
Mortgage rates are at the lowest level since September, and that is bringing new demand into the mortgage market. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased last week to 6.23% from 6.42%. Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home increased 25% week to week, but were...
Davos Elites See a Major Risk Ahead for Markets With Looming U.S. Debt Standoff
The finance and tech CEOs gathering at the World Economic Forum this week expressed measured optimism about the economy in 2023 — but at least one major risk looms for markets, they said. The world's largest economy risks defaulting on its debt for the first time in American history...
Amazon Discontinues Charity Donation Program Amid Cost Cuts
Amazon is ending its charity donation program, called AmazonSmile. Through AmazonSmile, the company donated a percentage of purchases to a charity of users' choice. Amazon is axing the program as CEO Andy Jassy undergoes a sweeping review of the company's costs. Amazon said Wednesday it plans to shut down its...
Wholesale Prices Fell 0.5% in December, Much More Than Expected; Retail Sales Fall
The producer price index declined 0.5% for the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.1% decrease. A sharp drop in energy prices helped bring the headline inflation reading down for the month. The PPI's final demand energy index plunged 7.9%. Retail sales fell 1.1% in December, slightly...
Amazon Set to Begin New Round of Layoffs Affecting More Than 18,000 People
Amazon will begin a fresh wave of job cuts. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo the company was looking to eliminate as many as 18,000 roles. The company already began laying off employees in November. Amazon on Wednesday will begin a fresh round of job cuts...
Aramco Chief Warns of Possible Oil Supply Shortages, as Chinese Demand Set to Surge
The latest oil market report from the International Energy Agency out Wednesday forecasts global oil demand will hit a record 101.7 barrels per day this year — with nearly half of that coming from China. The agency expects oil supply growth to slow to 1 million barrels per day...
Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Companies Have Laid Off More Than 60,000 Employees in the Last Year
The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs in the face of uncertain economic conditions. Microsoft and Amazon both announced fresh rounds of layoffs on Wednesday. Layoffs come as digital advertisers are cutting back on spending and rising inflation curbs consumer spending. The job cuts in tech land are...
Apple Is the Only Tech Giant That Still Hasn't Announced Layoffs — These Charts May Explain Why
Many of the biggest technology companies are laying off staff as fears of a recession rises. But the job cuts come after a few years of voracious expansion. Apple is an exception on both fronts, so far. Many of the biggest technology companies are laying off staff as fears of...
The used electric car market is starting to take off as prices slowly drop
A lot of would-be EV buyers are becoming more interested in the used market as a way to drive a cleaner car without a hefty price tag.
RSV Vaccine: Moderna, Pfizer Start a New FDA Approval Race
Moderna and Pfizer produced Covid-19 vaccines in record times, shaving years off the traditional vaccine research and approval process, and now the same expedited timeline is occurring for RSV in both elderly and infant populations, a virus that is the No. 2 cause of hospitalizations in the U.S. but has never had a vaccine.
Amazon, Meta and Google Buy More Clean Energy Than Any Other Companies
Amazon, Facebook parent company Meta and Google, owned by parent company Alphabet, are the top three corporate purchasers of wind and solar energy, according to a report published Wednesday from the American Clean Power Association, an industry group. In total, 326 companies contracted 77.4 gigawatts of wind and solar energy...
