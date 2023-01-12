ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

China's Recovery May Mean the Fed Will Have to Hike Rates Longer

A stronger China increases the chances of a stubbornly hawkish Fed, Raymond James' equity strategist Tavis McCourt said in his 2023 Outlook. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said a reopened China makes him "nervous that will lead to upward pressure on inflation." As the end of China's stringent Covid...
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Microsoft, Moderna, Mobileye, Chegg and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. J.B. Hunt Transport Services — The transportation stock jumped nearly 5% after executives said on an earnings call that they expect to see the freight market rebound in second quarter going into third quarter as inventory resets. The company reported fourth-quarter results fell short of analysts' expectations on both top and bottom lines, according to StreetAccount.
NBC Los Angeles

China Tightens Media Control With Tiny Stakes in Two Alibaba Units

BEIJING — State-backed entities have taken tiny stakes in parts of two Alibaba subsidiaries that oversee a video platform and web browser. News of the holdings in the last week raised concerns about Beijing's influence over the U.S.-listed e-commerce giant. However, the affected subsidiaries are just two of several units under the company's digital media and entertainment arm — an arm that accounts for 4% of Alibaba's revenue.
NBC Los Angeles

Holiday Retail Sales Tanked, But Trucking Data Shows E-Commerce Wasn't the Issue

DHL Supply Chain is investing heavily in North American e-commerce operations. The retail holiday sales data for 2022 was a disappointment, but DHL said it is "continuing to see large growth in e-commerce." Categories including autos, engineering, manufacturing, and high-end consumer goods are doing well. Core consumer retail may rebound...
NBC Los Angeles

China's Economy Will Be ‘on Fire' in the Second Half of 2023, StanChart Chairman Says

The reopening of the Chinese economy following several years of strict "zero-Covid" measures has buoyed sentiment among economists. "In the second half of the year, I think that the Chinese economy is going to be on fire and that is going to be very, very important for the rest of the world," Viñals told CNBC.
NBC Los Angeles

Davos Elites See a Major Risk Ahead for Markets With Looming U.S. Debt Standoff

The finance and tech CEOs gathering at the World Economic Forum this week expressed measured optimism about the economy in 2023 — but at least one major risk looms for markets, they said. The world's largest economy risks defaulting on its debt for the first time in American history...
NBC Los Angeles

Amazon Discontinues Charity Donation Program Amid Cost Cuts

Amazon is ending its charity donation program, called AmazonSmile. Through AmazonSmile, the company donated a percentage of purchases to a charity of users' choice. Amazon is axing the program as CEO Andy Jassy undergoes a sweeping review of the company's costs. Amazon said Wednesday it plans to shut down its...
NBC Los Angeles

Wholesale Prices Fell 0.5% in December, Much More Than Expected; Retail Sales Fall

The producer price index declined 0.5% for the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.1% decrease. A sharp drop in energy prices helped bring the headline inflation reading down for the month. The PPI's final demand energy index plunged 7.9%. Retail sales fell 1.1% in December, slightly...
NBC Los Angeles

Amazon Set to Begin New Round of Layoffs Affecting More Than 18,000 People

Amazon will begin a fresh wave of job cuts. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo the company was looking to eliminate as many as 18,000 roles. The company already began laying off employees in November. Amazon on Wednesday will begin a fresh round of job cuts...
NBC Los Angeles

RSV Vaccine: Moderna, Pfizer Start a New FDA Approval Race

Moderna and Pfizer produced Covid-19 vaccines in record times, shaving years off the traditional vaccine research and approval process, and now the same expedited timeline is occurring for RSV in both elderly and infant populations, a virus that is the No. 2 cause of hospitalizations in the U.S. but has never had a vaccine.
NBC Los Angeles

Amazon, Meta and Google Buy More Clean Energy Than Any Other Companies

Amazon, Facebook parent company Meta and Google, owned by parent company Alphabet, are the top three corporate purchasers of wind and solar energy, according to a report published Wednesday from the American Clean Power Association, an industry group. In total, 326 companies contracted 77.4 gigawatts of wind and solar energy...
