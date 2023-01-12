Councilmember Oh preps mayoral run; Center City cafe alleges $17k embezzlement; Krasner impeachment trial postponed | Morning roundup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mayfair residents are uniting to help end violence in the neighborhood. The meeting comes four days after four men were shot, and the community addressed the Philadelphia Police Department's police leadership about what can be done to stop the gun violence.The meeting happened at Lincoln High School just blocks from where four men were shot Monday night, three fatally, in what police say was a targeted drive-by attack."Who is going to protect us?" one resident said.Four nights after a quadruple shooting left three men dead just blocks from Abraham Lincoln High School, Mayfair residents addressed Philadelphia police...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO