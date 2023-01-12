Read full article on original website
AVUHSD hires law firms, disagrees on general counsel
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved agreements with four law firms for specialized legal services on an as-needed basis and split 3-2 on separate votes to appoint a general counsel for the District and one for the Board. Representatives from the...
City sharpens resolution on homeless issue
PALMDALE — On its second try, the Palmdale City Council further refined the wording of a resolution stating opposition to outside areas sending unhoused populations to the city, but did not vote on a final version of it. Instead, the Council agreed to language and asked staff to bring...
Council approves spending to finish citation program
LANCASTER —The Lancaster City Council unanimously approved an additional expenditure of approximately $72,997 for attorney Ronald Chatters III to complete implementation of the city’s Administrative Citation Program and cover remaining invoices. Chatters began working with city staff, last August, to assist with creating policies and procedures for the...
Keppel District seeking public input on by-trustee area maps
PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education will hold a public hearing, on Tuesday, to collect feedback on three proposed by-trustee area maps, as the District transitions from an at-large election system to a by-trustee area election system. The Board will meet at 5:45 p.m., in...
AVC eyes grant for housing construction
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District administrators hope to secure an approximately $60.68 million Affordable Student Housing Grant from the state to fund the cost of construction for a proposed student housing project that could house up to 300 students. AV College’s Board of Trustees voted 4-1, on...
Bass goal: ‘Reclaim’ streets with encampment plan
LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass held an event in Venice, Friday, touting what she described as the early success of a program intended to bring people living in encampments into housing. Bass appeared with Councilwoman Traci Park at The Rose Venice, a restaurant near some longstanding, large encampments...
Palmdale Council makes no change to meeting time
PALMDALE — After lengthy debate, the City Council decided to keep the date and time of its monthly meetings the same, but unanimously agreed to remove the requirement to provide separate public notice of every ordinance change as a public hearing. The dual-purpose ordinance proposed, on Wednesday, recommended changing...
Business Briefs, Jan. 13, 2023
NEW YORK — The Justice Department accused Los Angeles-based City National Bank, on Thursday, of discriminating against Black and Latino residents, requiring the bank to pay more than $31 million in what is the largest redlining settlement in DOJ history. City National is the latest bank in the last several years to be found systematically avoiding lending to racial and ethnic minorities. The Biden administration has set up its own task force to combat the practice.
Forbes due to speak at AV EDGE business summit
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Economic Development & Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) will host their annual 2023 Spring Business Summit presented by Antelope Valley Transit Authority from 7 a.m. to noon, on Feb. 24, at the AV Fair & Event Center. This year’s keynote speaker is business entrepreneur, award-winning...
Boy’s mom: ‘I could feel his fingers slipping’ away
LOS ANGELES — Lindsy Doan didn’t think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school. But the creek, swollen with rain from California’s epic winter storms,...
Paraclete falls to SPXSMA in OT
LANCASTER — You could feel the energy, the electricity in the building. It had not only the feeling of a playoff game but a championship game at that.
Royals, Falcons play to 1-1 draw in Golden League
PALMDALE — The Golden League boys soccer match between Quartz Hill and Palmdale on Friday night was an intense, physical match for all 80 minutes and several minutes of extra time. Both teams walked, or limped away, disappointed as they finished in a 1-1 tie at Palmdale High School.
No. 7 UCLA dominates Utah, 68-49
LOS ANGELES — UCLA is showing off different ways to win while the seventh-ranked Bruins pile up victories. Tyger Campbell scored 17 points and Adem Bona added 15 in a 68-49 victory over Utah on Thursday night for the Bruins’ 12th consecutive victory.
Pioneers roll to victory over Pacific Union
LANCASTER — It didn’t take the University of Antelope Valley men’s basketball team long to get rolling against visiting Pacific Union College. And once it got rolling, it never stopped.
Eagles avenge loss to Lions, in tie for 4th
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls basketball team avenged an early season one-point loss to Eastside with a 42-27 victory on Thursday at home. Bri SaMarion led the Eagles (9-8, 4-4 Golden League) with 13 points, followed by Alena Wilson with 11 and Dice Sinclair with seven.
