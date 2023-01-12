ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New York Sun

Harry’s ‘Spare’ Sells 1.4 Million Copies on Day One, Publisher Says

By DONALD KIRK
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JdbPw_0kCAx6yN00

LONDON — The publisher of Prince Harry’s “Spare,” Penguin Random House, says 1.4 million copies of the tell-all book sold in English on its first day in bookstores in Britain and North America, as did thousands more in 14 translations around the world.

One might not have guessed the success, though, from the trickle of people seen buying the book in two of London’s leading bookstore chains, Waterstones and WHSmith. A manager at one of the Waterstone outlets told me two or three people bought it shortly after the store opened, but sales were sporadic.

There was nothing, he said, to compare this with the rush to buy the seven Harry Potter books by J.K. Rowling. Since the first Harry Potter book appeared in 1997, worldwide sales have reached 500 million.

If “Spare” isn’t quite in that league, it’s still an engaging read with plenty of inside stuff — some lurid, some critical, and much of it never previously known — about what goes on inside the royal family and all that went wrong in the relationship between Harry’s father, King Charles III, his older brother, Prince William, and his American wife, Meghan.

Don’t think, though, that Harry suddenly burst into bloom as a charming writer, a perspicacious autobiographer with an ear and eye for drama and dialogue. For that you can credit the real unsung hero, author J.R. Moehringer, an experienced chronicler of other people’s lives.

“Spare” spares little space for crediting Mr. Moehringer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning former journalist, as the co-author, though readers won’t care about the fine points of who did what for the book. The narrative maintains a breezy, easy style through the ups and downs of Harry’s life: his suffering; his love for poor, put-upon Meghan, the target of the nasty British newspapers; their escape to America; and the joys of their lives as parents.

The book is written in short paragraphs, with disclosures on just about every page, many of which were picked up in advance by the press. That might be why “the expected crowds of shoppers eager to buy Prince Harry’s book Spare failed to materialize at stores everywhere,” as the Daily Mail reported. “Just one royal superfan arrived at the flagship Waterstone store in Piccadilly, central London, for its 8 am opening while a handful turned up at WH Smith in nearby Victoria, which welcomed customers at midnight.”

That’s even though the book is priced at 14 pounds, which is about $17 dollars,andamp;nbsp; for the first week or two of sales, after which it will cost twice that amount. Not to worry, it’s still making a tidy sum for Prince Harry.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
HollywoodLife

Royal Family Wants Prince William & Prince Harry To Have ‘Sit Down’ Before King Charles’ Coronation

Buckingham Palace has reportedly planned a meeting between Prince William and Prince Harry to resolve their on-going rift ahead of their father, King Charles III‘s, coronation. The preparation was put into place to avoid any unnecessary drama during the highly anticipated event on May 6, according to a report from The Times on Sunday, January 15. “It’s fixable,” the outlet’s source said of the brother’s feud. “Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit ‘we didn’t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong.’ It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done.”
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Whiskey Riff

Ed Sheeran Took Luke Combs To Twin Peaks Because He Thought Nobody Would Bother Them There: “You’ve Taken Me Into The Beehive”

As it turns out, Ed Sheeran is a BIG Twin Peaks guy. But, it’s probably not the reason you’d suspect. If you’re not familiar, Twin Peaks is a chain “brestaurant” in the same vein as Tilted Kilt or Hooters, where the scantily clad servers help middle age dads relive their glory years, back when young, attractive women would give them the time of day. Beer and bar food, the menu is generally nothing to write home about, but for a […] The post Ed Sheeran Took Luke Combs To Twin Peaks Because He Thought Nobody Would Bother Them There: “You’ve Taken Me Into The Beehive” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy