New regulations in place to protect Pennsylvanian's drinking water from PFAS chemicals
The regulation set maximum containment levels on two forms of PFAS – perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) – synthetic chemicals, also known as “forever chemicals,” that have been used since the 1940s.
Diabetes patients struggling to get their hands on medication
The drug Semaglutide was initially marketed under the name Ozempic to manage type two diabetes, but last year it was approved by the FDA to be used for weight loss under the name Wegovy.
