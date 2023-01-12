Read full article on original website
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Press
A New Omicron Variant Poses a Threat With Already Growing COVID-19 Cases in Houston
A new dominant variant of COVID-19 in the Northeast leaves Houston bracing for impact and the possibility of a third brutal winter wave reminiscent of those in 2021 and 2022. The latest variant of the omicron family, XBB1.5, started to rapidly accelerate in both New York and New England in early January, said Dr. Peter Hotez Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.
fox26houston.com
COVID-19 cases increasing in Houston, positivity rate at 19%
HOUSTON - New cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the Houston area. The positivity rate sits at 19%, which is up from nearly 16% last week. This is a trend happening across the nation and the Biden administration has taken notice. The White House is extending the COVID public health...
'Monumental increase': Record-high egg prices in Houston impacting consumers, businesses
HOUSTON — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've noticed the price of eggs is sky-high. In fact, at some stores, a dozen of eggs is over $5. Everyone's having to fork out more for eggs, from consumers to businesses. The problem -- surging demand and a...
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
Group With Ties To White Nationalism Suing Texas Medical Schools For Discrimination Against White Man
A group with ties to white nationalism has been launching legal challenges against affirmative action in Texas. Their latest target? Texas medical schools. The America First Legal Foundation was founded by Stephen Miller, former Senior Policy Advisor to President Donald Trump. Not only was Miller the architect behind Trump’s family separation policy at the southern border, he has long ties to various white nationalist and supremacy groups. Emails from Miller’s time working at Breitbart show he regularly cites work from virulent racist groups VDRARE and American Renaissance.
Texas shop ranked among the best plant stores in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a new year and if you’re wanting to redecorate and add something new to your home, you can never go wrong with green, specifically houseplants to truly spruce up your space. So, where are the best spots to look for new houseplants? Recently,...
'Houston's Unsolved Homicides' walking in MLK Parade to spread awareness
HOUSTON — An organization walking in Houston’s MLK Parade is bringing attention to unsolved murders in the city. John Marsden is the founder of “Houston’s Unsolved Homicides”. "December 29, 2017, I got a phone call that my son was shot. Got a second phone call that...
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
2 Texas Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
Washington Examiner
Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions
A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
Houston public housing waitlist is reopening, but what's new?
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Houstonians will have their first chance in nearly five years to get on the waitlist for public housing and the Houston Housing Authority is making some big changes. HHA said there's currently no limit to the number of people who can apply. As Houston gets...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Consumers in Houston and across Texas may experience sticker shock after opening their gas bills this month
Gas bills are shockingly high this month, but not because of anything consumers may have done differently in December. There are two main reasons for the higher-than-normal gas bill prices, according to Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston. To start, local gas companies like Center Point...
Houston Chronicle
A bright green comet not seen since the Ice Age will be visible in Houston Friday
A newly discovered bright green comet flying past Earth for the first time in 50,000 years will be visible from Houston starting on Friday. Dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), the cosmic snowball from the distant outer solar system was first discovered by astronomers last March using a the wide-field survey camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility in California, when the comet was already inside the orbit of Jupiter. Since then, the icy celestial object has "brightened substantially," NASA said.
Houston Chronicle
Houston's affordable housing waitlist application opens Jan.15
The Houston Housing Authority will open the much-anticipated affordable housing waitlist on Sunday, Jan.15, at 12 p.m. CT in response to rising rental prices across the city and residents seeking assistance. According to HHA, the application portal will open until Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. CT. The Houston Housing...
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing Authority
The housing crisis in the United States has been a pressing issue for many years, with the effects of the crisis being felt by people across the country. The crisis has been caused by a variety of factors, including the 2008 financial crisis, rising home prices, and a lack of affordable housing options.
Click2Houston.com
Texas Pride Disposal complaints reach BBB as some homeowners associations consider cutting ties over trash service
The Texas Pride Disposal complaints KPRC 2 viewers have been sharing all week are enough to fill a garbage can. Customers are even contacting the Better Business Bureau to investigate. Some frustrated homeowners are even saying they wish their Home Owner’s Associations would cut ties with the company and its...
KPRC 2 Houston cancels one of its weekly morning newscasts
The NBC affiliate's 4:30 a.m. weekly newscast will be replaced with NBC's Early Today.
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Houston, TX. - In addition to being the 4th-largest city in the US, Houston is also home to one of the nation's strongest job markets, which is largely why the city has grown so much in recent decades.
realtynewsreport.com
Dinerstein Launches BTR Rental Home Program
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The Dinerstein Companies, a Houston-based multifamily developer has broken ground on a single-family build-to-rent community in suburban Houston, spearheading the firm launch into the single-family sector. Building single-family homes with fenced backyards, the rental homes are one of the hottest residential sectors...
