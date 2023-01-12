A new dominant variant of COVID-19 in the Northeast leaves Houston bracing for impact and the possibility of a third brutal winter wave reminiscent of those in 2021 and 2022. The latest variant of the omicron family, XBB1.5, started to rapidly accelerate in both New York and New England in early January, said Dr. Peter Hotez Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO