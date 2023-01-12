ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Press

A New Omicron Variant Poses a Threat With Already Growing COVID-19 Cases in Houston

A new dominant variant of COVID-19 in the Northeast leaves Houston bracing for impact and the possibility of a third brutal winter wave reminiscent of those in 2021 and 2022. The latest variant of the omicron family, XBB1.5, started to rapidly accelerate in both New York and New England in early January, said Dr. Peter Hotez Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

COVID-19 cases increasing in Houston, positivity rate at 19%

HOUSTON - New cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the Houston area. The positivity rate sits at 19%, which is up from nearly 16% last week. This is a trend happening across the nation and the Biden administration has taken notice. The White House is extending the COVID public health...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility

Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
HOUSTON, TX
Reform Austin

Group With Ties To White Nationalism Suing Texas Medical Schools For Discrimination Against White Man

A group with ties to white nationalism has been launching legal challenges against affirmative action in Texas. Their latest target? Texas medical schools. The America First Legal Foundation was founded by Stephen Miller, former Senior Policy Advisor to President Donald Trump. Not only was Miller the architect behind Trump’s family separation policy at the southern border, he has long ties to various white nationalist and supremacy groups. Emails from Miller’s time working at Breitbart show he regularly cites work from virulent racist groups VDRARE and American Renaissance.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions

A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

A bright green comet not seen since the Ice Age will be visible in Houston Friday

A newly discovered bright green comet flying past Earth for the first time in 50,000 years will be visible from Houston starting on Friday. Dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), the cosmic snowball from the distant outer solar system was first discovered by astronomers last March using a the wide-field survey camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility in California, when the comet was already inside the orbit of Jupiter. Since then, the icy celestial object has "brightened substantially," NASA said.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston's affordable housing waitlist application opens Jan.15

The Houston Housing Authority will open the much-anticipated affordable housing waitlist on Sunday, Jan.15, at 12 p.m. CT in response to rising rental prices across the city and residents seeking assistance. According to HHA, the application portal will open until Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. CT. The Houston Housing...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Dinerstein Launches BTR Rental Home Program

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The Dinerstein Companies, a Houston-based multifamily developer has broken ground on a single-family build-to-rent community in suburban Houston, spearheading the firm launch into the single-family sector. Building single-family homes with fenced backyards, the rental homes are one of the hottest residential sectors...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy