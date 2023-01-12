The entire royal family is relatively private when it comes to social media. Besides a few professional, pre-approved snaps on their official accounts, not much is ever shared online about their behind-the-scenes moments. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, however, have broken the mold with their history-making Netflix docuseries. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle let the world into their home life, sharing personal photos from the early days of their relationship, their wedding reception, and even sweet moments with their children, Archie and Lilibet. They also pulled back the curtain on what living at Nottingham Cottage looked like, as well as the trip to Africa that bonded them forever. As they explain in the documentary, it hasn't been easy for these two, who have gone through countless ups and downs together. But, as these adorable pictures show, love conquers all. For a full glimpse into the couple's entire history, take a look at these adorable photos of them over the years.

