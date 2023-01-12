Read full article on original website
Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to its best price in months ahead of S23 reveal
The Galaxy S22 is now available for the best price we've seen in quite a while, making this the perfect time to grab one for yourself. At just $650, the S22 is a steal.
Google prepares Fast Pair to take care of the Pixel Tablet's active stylus
Since being announced in 2017, Fast Pair has seen numerous additions to its Bluetooth bridging functionality. We learned not too long ago that users would soon be able to locate misplaced or lost Fast Pair accessories even when they're offline through the Find My Device service. The next big feature making its way to the service may have to do with styluses if we're to believe new code discovered inside the latest Google Play services update.
Material You seeps deeper into Google Photos with Partner Sharing
Google Photos makes the storing and sharing of memories effortless. But the app achieves its greatest synergy when users share their photo and video libraries with their partners, letting one see snaps they've taken on the other's device from their own phone almost immediately. But as much as Partner Sharing makes life easy, a Material You makeover should make the feature easier to get on board with and it's hitting people's eyes right now.
How to use the same WhatsApp account on two Android phones
WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps globally, with over two billion people using it frequently. The app's multi-device mode is particularly praised, as you can use the app on several other computers without the need to keep your phone on. However, the app does not officially let you use your account from another Android phone. Still, a recent update has made it possible to use a tablet as a companion device. This means you can use an Android tablet to text and call your loved ones just like you normally would using your phone, without having to keep it online or powered on.
How to view deleted Snaps on Snapchat
Snapchat is a popular communication app with plenty of staying power. When it was introduced, the novelty of pairing texts with images took the world by storm. Self-deleting messages added to the intrigue of the platform.
T-Mobile is running way behind on Google Pixel security updates
Google sent out its latest security update to Pixel devices on January 3, 2023, and ten days later, T-Mobile Pixel 7 and 6 series users are reporting that the OTA still hasn't reached their phones. Timely security updates are one of the main draws for Pixel phones, so many customers are rightfully fuming.
Xiaomi is almost ready to bring Android 13 to its international devices
Xiaomi announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Xiaomi 13 series running Android 13-based MIUI 14 at an event in China in December 2022. The company made some bold claims with the latest MIUI release, saying it ran up to 60% smoother and consumed fewer resources than the previous version. However, the Chinese smartphone maker never got around to announcing the global build of MIUI 14 and its release timeline for its phones sold outside of China. Now, five months after Google officially released Android 13, Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 14 for the Xiaomi 12 outside its home country.
Best T-Mobile phones in 2023
When it comes to your choice of wireless carriers here in the U.S., the magenta-clad T-Mobile is a strong contender for many people, even though it's a bit smaller than Verizon or AT&T. However, since merging with Sprint, T-Mobile has been doing a lot of work on expanding its 5G network and making itself an even stronger competitor in the market.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
Your next Google TV remote may never need a battery replacement
Android TVs and devices like the Chromecast with Google TV use Bluetooth LE remotes so that you can speak commands to your big screen — but the downside is that these use more power than traditional IR remotes or even RF-based controllers like the forsaken Logitech Harmony series, so you end up having to swap out batteries way more frequently than you did in the pre-smart TV days. Thankfully, one company has just made an exciting announcement on this front, tagged with the bold claim that you may never have to charge a remote or change its batteries again.
Nubia's RedMagic 8 Pro lands next month with serious gaming hardware, but an affordable price
This is going to be the year we see phones powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip really take the flagship spotlight. But late last year a couple companies got an early start to some of their announcements, like Nubia did when it first revealed its 8 Gen 2-powered RedMagic 8 Pro gaming phone for China. Ever since then, we've been looking forward to getting the full details on plans for the phone's international release. That finally arrives today, as Nubia shares plans for RedMagic 8 Pro worldwide sales next month, beginning February 2.
Amazon doesn’t want Fire TV to play nice with content discovery apps
With so many streaming services jostling for your attention, it makes sense to centralize your watchlist with a service like Plex Discover to make keeping track of your shows more convenient. Even TV operating systems like Google TV and Fire TV have started offering their own solutions for recommendations and watchlist management. But Amazon is going a little overboard with promoting its own alternative aggressively by thwarting third-party content discovery apps.
Two flaws and two fixes you'll definitely notice on the Galaxy S23 Ultra
As we anticipate Samsung's official announcement of the Galaxy S23 series on February 1st, there's loads of speculation regarding how these phones will differ to the Galaxy S22 series we have now. While some details will remain secret until Unpacked, there are many things we can be sure of already: leaked renders, photos of prototypes, and third-party cases already available on Amazon tell us a lot about the device's physical characteristics. So while we'll reserve full judgment for when the phone arrives, let's talk about some of the annoyances I've got (you might have them, too) from Galaxies S past we're sure the S23 series will fix and a couple we know it won't.
LineageOS 20 hits the Poco X3 and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2
LineageOS 20 is off to a roaring start with builders and maintainers working on the Android 13 mod for a whopping 57 devices. That roster now includes four new devices from Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi and German upstart Shift. Some owners will definitely appreciate the Lineage treatment on these releases.
Nothing Phone 1 inches closer to Android 13 with second beta release
The Nothing Phone 1 is easily one of the more unique looking phones around — and beyond those sleek Glyph lights on the back, its software has emerged as one of the phone's real highlights. Sure, it's still running Android 12 mere weeks before we expect to see the first developer release of Android 14, but the beta program is in full swing and Android 13 should be just around the corner, as we see today with the release of beta 2.
Weekend poll: What's the maximum amount you would pay for a smartphone?
Last week, a tweet from YouTuber Marques Brownlee went viral, suggesting that smartphone makers should focus less on budget devices and more on providing updates to their existing flagships. I'm not going to dive too deep into my disagreements with the tweet — you can hear that on this week's Android Police podcast — but I do think it's curious to suggest people jump for more expensive devices. Devices are more expensive than ever, and prices only seem to be going up.
Unicode 15.1 prepares to point your emoji in the right direction
The Unicode Consortium — the group in charge of all the symbols we use on computing platforms and how we use them — is taking 2023 to adjust to a new annual cadence in updating its guidelines after the COVID pandemic effectively knocked its March publications back to September. You might've noticed the new batch from Emoji 15.0 dropping on your Galaxies and Pixels since the fall. This means we'll be seeing Unicode 16.0 in September 2024 and a smaller Unicode 15.1 update this fall. So it goes for the Emoji 15.1 standard as we get a preview of what it will bring.
Leaked Galaxy S23 case renders detail flat backs and the end of an era
Samsung is set to finally take the wraps off the Galaxy S23 series at its next Unpacked event on February 1, but the element of surprise for the phone has already been spoiled thanks to a bevy of leaked images in recent months. From unofficial case renders to dummy pictures, those leaks were backed up by a few more that showcased the phone's supposed cases and rear camera layout. Now a bunch of new renders that just appeared online seem to all but confirm the new flagship's design.
How to backup, restore, or reset a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4
Samsung's latest timepieces are among the best Android smartwatches and have revolutionized Wear OS, thanks to a smoother and newer version of the operating system developed jointly with Google. They are also the only Wear OS 3 smartwatches that allow you to back up and restore your data directly from your timepiece, making the process easier when you need to pair your watch with a new phone. Indeed, most Wear OS timepieces require you to reset them before they can be paired with another phone, which means losing your settings and customizations.
WhatsApp is making it easier to block your most annoying acquaintances
WhatsApp is used by billions of people around the world, making it a lucrative target for spammers. While it offers a few basic tools to manage unsolicited messaging, blocking any spammy contacts is by far the best way to keep your inbox clean. To help it stay that way, WhatsApp is working on adding a couple of new shortcuts to make it extra easy to block annoying people and businesses.
