Houston's two parades for Martin Luther King Jr. Day will return Monday. Catch up quick: Houston has had two parades for decades: the Original Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in downtown and the annual MLK Grande Parade in Midtown.Both are established, annual parades that have become part of Houston's MLK Day celebration, despite all the back and forth on which one is considered the "premier" parade. 45th Original Martin Luther King Jr. Parade:It's organized by the Black Heritage Society and supported by the city.It begins at 10am at the intersection of Lamar and Smith streets and will be aired on...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO