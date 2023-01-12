ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Axios Houston

MLK parades and other holiday events in Houston

Houston's two parades for Martin Luther King Jr. Day will return Monday. Catch up quick: Houston has had two parades for decades: the Original Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in downtown and the annual MLK Grande Parade in Midtown.Both are established, annual parades that have become part of Houston's MLK Day celebration, despite all the back and forth on which one is considered the "premier" parade. 45th Original Martin Luther King Jr. Parade:It's organized by the Black Heritage Society and supported by the city.It begins at 10am at the intersection of Lamar and Smith streets and will be aired on...
Axios Houston

Houston's Third Ward bike lane could be reimagined

A controversial bike lane project deep in Third Ward could be redesigned if the city of Houston is ready to pay.Catch up quick: Construction is ongoing to transform Blodgett Street between Scott and Ennis streets from a four-lane road to two lanes of traffic with protected bike paths on either side.Several residents, community organizations and District D City Council member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz raised concerns late last year over traffic and lack of engagement and have been trying to stop work on the project. Driving the news: After hearing from community members, Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis, whose office...
Axios Houston

Meet Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Houston's RuPaul queen

Mistress Isabelle Brooks is already a standout queen after the "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15 premiere last week. Catch up quick: Brooks is making herstory as Houston's first drag queen on the reality TV show. She's one of 16 queens competing for the winner title and $200,000 — the biggest cash prize in the show's history. What we know about Brooks: She was born and raised in H-Town and started doing drag when she was 16 years old.She performs at JR's, South Beach and Hamburger Mary's.She calls her drag "big, beautiful and glamorous" and declares herself the "heavyweight champ" of...
