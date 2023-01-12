Read full article on original website
Related
whvoradio.com
Truck Stolen On Russellville Road
A truck was reported stolen on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a 1989 blue Chevrolet pickup truck was taken while the owner left it unattended and warming up around 11 pm. The truck is valued at $1,200 and no arrest has been made.
whvoradio.com
Man Flown To Hospital After Horse And Buggy Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a horse and buggy accident on a gravel road just off of Woosley Mount Carmel Road in Christian County Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 1 am the horse and buggy overturned on a hill landing on top of 20-year-old John Stoltzfus.
wkdzradio.com
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Trigg County Man
The estate of a Trigg County man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging his death while in custody was the result of negligence by the sheriff’s department and the Christian County Jail. Lena Akers, the mother of Dylan Akers, filed the lawsuit last month, naming...
Man allegedly behind bomb threat at Henderson Courthouse arrested
On January 12 around 2:30 p.m. the Henderson County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of a bomb threat that was made on social media.
wvih.com
Two Injured, One Arrested After Domestic Dispute
Kentucky State Police responded to a call for assistance with a domestic dispute around 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of H Haile Road in Dawson Springs. When Kentucky State Police arrived on scene they found two women who had injuries from a knife. One woman was taken to...
K-9 helps Trigg County authorities arrest two men hiding in attic
Two men — one of whom had multiple active warrants — were taken into custody in Trigg County after being confronted by a K-9 overnight.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged In Hopkinsville Robbery
A man was charged in connection to a robbery on Mclean Avenue in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Anthony Harris showed up at Superior Paint and Body Center LLC with an accomplice who was wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun. They reportedly demanded Harris’s vehicle...
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant nets Paducah men on drug charges
A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
14news.com
Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Morganfield Police Chief Geoff Deibler says an officer was asked to resign after an investigation found him in violation of 88 policies. Chief Deibler says that a sergeant with the police department came to him on January 4 to discuss a possible issue with an officer who made a traffic stop.
Stabbing suspect taken into custody following Clarksville barricade situation
A man has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in Clarksville Thursday afternoon.
wkdzradio.com
Manning Convicted On Murder And Robbery Charges
A Hopkinsville woman was found guilty of a wanton murder charge Thursday following a four-day trial in Christian County Circuit Court. The jury needed just over two hours to find Larayna Manning guilty on charges of wanton murder and complicity to first-degree robbery concerning the October 2020 death of Calvin Taylor, who was found shot to death in his North Kentucky Avenue home.
kbsi23.com
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
fox17.com
Clarksville officers arrest man on assault warrant after negotiations, police perimeter
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville officers have arrested a man for aggravated assault after police reported they were negotiating with the suspect under a police perimeter. Marshall Reed, 37, was taken into custody around 2:30 on Thursday without any issues, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports. Reed has an aggravated...
westkentuckystar.com
Gang member to get 75 years in prison for Mayfield drive-by shooting death
A former Vice Lord gang member will be sentenced to 75 years in prison for a drive-by shooting that killed a 23-year-old Mayfield woman in 2019. According to the Graves County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Stanford Shelton entered a guilty plea to multiple felony charges on Wednesday as the two-and-a-half day jury trial was nearing its end.
WSMV
Several lanes at Clarksville intersection closed after wreck with injuries
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevards at Charlemagne Boulevard. Police said the crash happened at 9:13 p.m. All southbound lanes are shut down and only one northbound lane is open. Officials are diverting drivers onto...
14news.com
3 people facing drug-related charges in Ohio Co.
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were arrested for drug-related charges in Ohio County on Tuesday. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Ohio County Sheriff’s Office visited a home on Apple House Road in Beaver Dam to serve an indictment on Jerry Hayse. He’s facing the following charges:
rewind943.com
Police surround home off Dover Road, negotiating with suspect inside
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have surrounded a house off Dover Road and are negotiating with a suspect inside. At about 1:35 p.m., Clarksville Police had a perimeter around a home in the 300 block of Chateauroux Drive, and officers were trying to negotiate with someone inside who has an aggravated assault warrant, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Henderson police report 10 drug overdoses, 3 deaths in 2 days
The Henderson Police Department said they have experienced a dramatic increase in overdose calls in the last two days.
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a crash on Thursday afternoon. This happened near the intersection of Highway 1078 North and Highway 60 East. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was turning left onto Highway 1078 North before...
wkdzradio.com
Judge Sets February Hearing In Hopkinsville Cold Case Murder
The attorney for one of two women charged in a Christian County cold case murder asked for a hearing to be set in February for more time to review discovery. Lashanda Person and her attorney, Brandi Jones, along with Annastaja Hathway and her attorney, Doug Moore appeared before Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self for a hearing Wednesday afternoon. Jones asked for another pretrial conference to be set on February 8th in order to allow her time to review the discovery and to keep the case on track.
Comments / 0