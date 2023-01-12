The attorney for one of two women charged in a Christian County cold case murder asked for a hearing to be set in February for more time to review discovery. Lashanda Person and her attorney, Brandi Jones, along with Annastaja Hathway and her attorney, Doug Moore appeared before Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self for a hearing Wednesday afternoon. Jones asked for another pretrial conference to be set on February 8th in order to allow her time to review the discovery and to keep the case on track.

