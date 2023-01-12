Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
University of Florida Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Security ConcernsThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Here's What 3 Tampa Moms Think About DeSantis' Insult to "Made in China" ToysMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Related
995qyk.com
We Welcome Home Hillsborough Firefighter Adam
We welcome home Hillsborough Firefighter Adam for First Responder Friday this week. Adam has been a firefighter for 14 years. He was in the Air Force prior to working for Hillsborough County. Adam was also a D.O.D. firefighter in Jacksonville. Adam and his family recently moved back home to Tampa Bay. Welcome home Hillsborough firefighter!
fox13news.com
Coast Guard hopes to inspire next generation with new exhibit in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Historical Society saluted the Coast Guard at the opening day of the museum's military appreciation exhibit Saturday morning. It's the first exhibit in a series of tributes to military branches and celebrates the history, notable events, missions, and rescues of Coast Guard air station Clearwater, station Sand Key and Coast Guard auxiliary division.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
One Hudson farmer is going beyond to help his neighbors
We first introduced you to Bud earlier this week when he decided he would add more chickens to his roster to help combat the egg shortage.
Tampa rental assistance program closes after $6M in funding dries up
TAMPA, Fla. — Shamisea Grier already fought to make her way out of homelessness. Now between rent hikes and ongoing health issues, she’s fighting to keep a roof over her head. “My rent went up about two or three times this year,” she said. “It was bad for...
Cold weather shelters open in Tampa Bay area ahead of freezing temperatures
Tampa Bay counties are opening cold weather shelters ahead of freezing temperatures this weekend.
Plans For ‘The Chapel’ Bar Might Be Halted by Neighboring Church
A proposal to turn a long-closed funeral home chapel into a bar and event space will come up for a City Commission vote on Tuesday, but it could hit a wall with the discovery that a church diagonally across Massachusetts Avenue still functions as a house of worship. “The significance...
fox13news.com
Special Operations personnel find home in Tampa
Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base is the home of US Special Operation Command (SOCOM). Since the command was established in 1987, it’s active and retired personnel have become part of the local community.
hernandosun.com
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital offering free childbirth classes
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer free childbirth education classes in the Maternity Classroom, located at 11375 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, FL 34613, on the third floor of the North Tower. Participants will learn about pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, postpartum recovery, and newborn care. There’s also...
stpetecatalyst.com
YMCA names development team for 11-acre site
Prominent local developers Jon Daou and Blake Whitney Thompson will lead the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg’s newest project. The YMCA announced this week it has selected to work with the real estate duo, who formed a joint venture between the Blake Investment Partners and Eastman Equity firms, to redevelop the Jim and Heather Gills YMCA campus at the corner of First Avenue South and 34th Street.
wild941.com
Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches
A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
Hundreds attend Plant High School meeting to protest proposed Hillsborough school redistricting
The battle of school rezoning in Hillsborough County is heating up.
News Channel Nebraska
11 Good Reasons To Relocate To Tampa, FL
Originally Posted On: https://exprealty.com/guides/11-good-reasons-to-relocate-to-tampa-fl/ When considering relocating to Florida, many people naturally think of Miami and Orlando first. However, Tampa has tons of great features that may pique your interest. The largest city of the Tampa Bay Area strikes the perfect balance between a relaxed beach lifestyle and big city commodities. It was named the fifth-best place to live in Florida in 2022-2023 and the sixth-best retirement city in the U.S. in 2021-2022 by U.S. News & World Report.
fox13news.com
Shelters open, freeze watches in place as temperatures drop across Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - Some of the Tampa Bay area's northernmost counties are under a freeze watch through the weekend after a cold front moved southeast across Florida Friday morning. Rain came ahead of the cold front, which also brought sustained winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Gusts in some areas were around 35 miles per hour.
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park celebrating 75 years
The only place you can meet a mermaid is celebrating 75 years. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is one of Florida's original and most iconic attractions that's still open today.
Lakeland Electric blasts into a post-coal chapter with Saturday implosion
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA)— Frank Bodami explodes buildings for a living. It still never gets old. “Every time we do one it’s an adrenaline rush,” said Bodami, owner of Total Wrecking & Environmental. “Other than playing drums on a stage, it’s a childhood dream, I guess.” Ninety percent of the Buffalo-based company’s business around the country […]
East Bay High School searched for firearms 3 times in 1 week
Hillsborough County School officials say three guns were found in, or near East Bay High School this week.
Mysuncoast.com
Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
Seafood Festival kicks off as city leaders look at John's Pass future
City leaders say the long-term goal of one proposal on the table is to keep John's Pass Village viable.
Comments / 0