ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
995qyk.com

We Welcome Home Hillsborough Firefighter Adam

We welcome home Hillsborough Firefighter Adam for First Responder Friday this week. Adam has been a firefighter for 14 years. He was in the Air Force prior to working for Hillsborough County. Adam was also a D.O.D. firefighter in Jacksonville. Adam and his family recently moved back home to Tampa Bay. Welcome home Hillsborough firefighter!
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Coast Guard hopes to inspire next generation with new exhibit in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Historical Society saluted the Coast Guard at the opening day of the museum's military appreciation exhibit Saturday morning. It's the first exhibit in a series of tributes to military branches and celebrates the history, notable events, missions, and rescues of Coast Guard air station Clearwater, station Sand Key and Coast Guard auxiliary division.
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Special Operations personnel find home in Tampa

Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base is the home of US Special Operation Command (SOCOM). Since the command was established in 1987, it’s active and retired personnel have become part of the local community.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital offering free childbirth classes

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer free childbirth education classes in the Maternity Classroom, located at 11375 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, FL 34613, on the third floor of the North Tower. Participants will learn about pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, postpartum recovery, and newborn care. There’s also...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

YMCA names development team for 11-acre site

Prominent local developers Jon Daou and Blake Whitney Thompson will lead the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg’s newest project. The YMCA announced this week it has selected to work with the real estate duo, who formed a joint venture between the Blake Investment Partners and Eastman Equity firms, to redevelop the Jim and Heather Gills YMCA campus at the corner of First Avenue South and 34th Street.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches

A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
News Channel Nebraska

11 Good Reasons To Relocate To Tampa, FL

Originally Posted On: https://exprealty.com/guides/11-good-reasons-to-relocate-to-tampa-fl/ When considering relocating to Florida, many people naturally think of Miami and Orlando first. However, Tampa has tons of great features that may pique your interest. The largest city of the Tampa Bay Area strikes the perfect balance between a relaxed beach lifestyle and big city commodities. It was named the fifth-best place to live in Florida in 2022-2023 and the sixth-best retirement city in the U.S. in 2021-2022 by U.S. News & World Report.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Lakeland Electric blasts into a post-coal chapter with Saturday implosion

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA)— Frank Bodami explodes buildings for a living. It still never gets old. “Every time we do one it’s an adrenaline rush,” said Bodami, owner of Total Wrecking & Environmental. “Other than playing drums on a stage, it’s a childhood dream, I guess.” Ninety percent of the Buffalo-based company’s business around the country […]
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy