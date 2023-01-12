Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Houston locals speak out on violent crime
How do you feel about the violent crime rate in Houston? Despite a report indicating a lowering rate in violent crime from 2021 to 2022.
'Houston's Unsolved Homicides' walking in MLK Parade to spread awareness
HOUSTON — An organization walking in Houston’s MLK Parade is bringing attention to unsolved murders in the city. John Marsden is the founder of “Houston’s Unsolved Homicides”. "December 29, 2017, I got a phone call that my son was shot. Got a second phone call that...
KBTX.com
1 dead, 4 others injured in shooting outside Houston area nightclub
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - At least four people were injured and one other person was killed Sunday morning after a group of people pulled into the parking lot of a shopping center and opened fire on patrons standing outside a club. It happened just after 2 a.m. on FM...
fox7austin.com
Houston restaurant shooting could factor into gun control debates
AUSTIN, Texas - Security camera video shows 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington robbing customers with what appears to be a hand gun. The video from the Houston restaurant last week also shows a customer in a booth, pulling his gun and shooting Washington. The deadly incident is an example of constitutional...
FBCSO: Teen shot, killed in 'targeted' incident in Fresno
FRESNO, Texas — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in what the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is calling a "targeted" incident. It happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 just after 6:30 p.m. near a home on Leadville Ct. in Fresno. Details are limited, but deputies said when they arrived...
KENS 5
Man uses fake identity to land job at Houston nightclub then robs employees at gunpoint
HOUSTON — A security job who was employed at a downtown Houston nightclub has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for robbing the club and its employees at gunpoint in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice said Hakeem Alexander Coles used a false identity to land a security...
Man hired under fake identity who robbed Cle Nightclub sentenced to 40 years, US Attorney announces
Hakeem Alexander Coles used a fake identity to be hired as a security guard at Cle Nightclub before robbing employees at gunpoint after closing.
fox26houston.com
High-speed chase with stolen vehicle ends in northwest Houston
HOUSTON - A man is behind bars Saturday after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Officials with the Houston Police Department's northwest patrol reportedly saw the unidentified man driving erratically and tried to pull him over. When he continued on, a brief chase ensued, with officers saying he was driving, so dangerously they had to pull back and let their helicopter follow instead.
cw39.com
Man killed in overnight Houston shooting
HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
HPD officer shot at by rifle-wielding suspect during traffic stop in N. Houston, officials said
HPD said the officer has been with the department for 1 year. He was not injured and the suspect was taken into custody.
KHOU
HPD: Minivan crashes into tree after driver shot to death near Missouri City
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after they said a shooting led to a car crash near Missouri City Saturday morning. Police received the call about the incident around 9:40 a.m. According to investigators, a witness saw a sedan following a red minivan driving north near Blue Ridge Road...
Man ambushed by shooters after giving ride to women in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A good deed turned into an armed robbery after Houston police say a man was ambushed after helping a group of women. Houston police said it appears a 20-year-old man who was working out at Planet Fitness was set up. Police said the young man had just...
Family of decapitated Waller Co. woman working to get her body sent back to Nicaragua
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, a Waller County woman was found decapitated in her home, according to the county sheriff. Now, her mother is speaking out. Anggy Diaz, 21, was an immigrant from Nicaragua. KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz spoke with her mother, Dani, outside the country's consulate in Houston on Friday.
fox26houston.com
Record number of guns stolen from cars last year across Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are reporting a record number of guns stolen from cars last year within city limits. "It’s really almost out of control," said HPD Auto Theft Sgt. Tracy Hicks. "It’s a number that should be zero, but it keeps going up." In 2022, there 4,140...
fox26houston.com
Missouri City police officer, Houston mayoral candidate discusses assault charge with FOX 26
HOUSTON - The Missouri City police officer, who's running to be the next mayor in Houston was in court on Thursday, accused of assaulting her fiance. Investigators say Robin Williams used her police-issued baton and taser on him. The judge set bond restrictions, including no contact with her fiancé.
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
kwhi.com
TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY
Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
fox26houston.com
Investigators find most credit card skimmers in Houston
A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas, the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, says it prevented nearly $50 million in credit card fraud after cracking down on credit card skimming. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan speaks with FCIC Director and Chief Investigator Adam Colby on ways to prevent fraud and watch out for skimmers.
