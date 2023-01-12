ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

Houston restaurant shooting could factor into gun control debates

AUSTIN, Texas - Security camera video shows 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington robbing customers with what appears to be a hand gun. The video from the Houston restaurant last week also shows a customer in a booth, pulling his gun and shooting Washington. The deadly incident is an example of constitutional...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

FBCSO: Teen shot, killed in 'targeted' incident in Fresno

FRESNO, Texas — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in what the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is calling a "targeted" incident. It happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 just after 6:30 p.m. near a home on Leadville Ct. in Fresno. Details are limited, but deputies said when they arrived...
FRESNO, TX
fox26houston.com

High-speed chase with stolen vehicle ends in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - A man is behind bars Saturday after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Officials with the Houston Police Department's northwest patrol reportedly saw the unidentified man driving erratically and tried to pull him over. When he continued on, a brief chase ensued, with officers saying he was driving, so dangerously they had to pull back and let their helicopter follow instead.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man killed in overnight Houston shooting

HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Record number of guns stolen from cars last year across Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are reporting a record number of guns stolen from cars last year within city limits. "It’s really almost out of control," said HPD Auto Theft Sgt. Tracy Hicks. "It’s a number that should be zero, but it keeps going up." In 2022, there 4,140...
HOUSTON, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY

Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Investigators find most credit card skimmers in Houston

A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas, the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, says it prevented nearly $50 million in credit card fraud after cracking down on credit card skimming. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan speaks with FCIC Director and Chief Investigator Adam Colby on ways to prevent fraud and watch out for skimmers.
HOUSTON, TX
