wisr680.com
Effort Underway To Move Up The Pennsylvania Presidential Primary
An effort is underway by Democrats in the state legislature to move up the presidential primary in Pennsylvania. A new bill is set to be introduced in Harrisburg that would move the presidential primary up a month in 2024. Supporters of the bill say the earlier primary will give voters...
wisr680.com
PennDOT Encourages Use Of “Find My Ride” Tool
Residents are encouraged to take advantage of a program that offers consolidated access to transportation services. The Find My Ride online tool was introduced in May of 2021 and since that time nearly 13,000 residents have been approved for this program. Find My Ride, also known as FMR Apply, is...
wisr680.com
Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Maine
The Mega Millions jackpot will reset after a ticket matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball during Friday’s drawing. The winning numbers for the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and the Mega Ball was 14. Friday’s jackpot was estimated to...
wisr680.com
Mega Millions Reaches $1.35 Billion
Many will be looking for luck on this Friday the 13th as the Mega Millions jackpot reaches close to record numbers. The grand prize is worth an estimated $1.35 billion for tonight’s drawing. Pennsylvania Lottery spokesperson Ewa Swope says the recent Mega Millions jackpot run has led to over...
