Man shot, crashes car on I-75 north in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man who had been shot crashed his car along I-75 north at Old Dixie Road in Clayton County Saturday evening. Clayton County Police responded to the single-car crash shortly after 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the driver had been shot. He was...
14-year-old, adult arrested after pistol-whipping, robbing victim, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A 14-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested after pistol-whipping and robbing someone on January 7, according to Clayton County Police. Just after 3 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 6700 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that 21-year-old Chase Phillips and the 14-year-old were smoking marijuana with the victim when they pistol-whipped him in the back of his head and stole his cell phone.
Shooting inside Peachtree Street apartments leaves 1 dead near Buckhead, police say
ATLANTA — A man in his 20s was shot multiple times inside an apartment in the Colonial Homes neighborhood on Peachtree Street Saturday night, Atlanta Police said. Officers were called to the Atlantic at Brookwood apartments around 11:30 p.m. where they found the man deceased. Police told 11Alive that...
Rockdale County deputies search for woman kidnapped by man described as ‘armed and dangerous’
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Sheriff officials asked the public to help locate a woman kidnapped Saturday. Authorities said Aric Nigel Flemister kidnapped Aviana Nadia Edwards. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It is unclear what led to the kidnapping and the relationship between...
19-year-old on the run after shooting man to death, Gwinnett County police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police asked the public to help locate a homicide suspect. Authorities said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
Man found shot to death in South Fulton field, police ask public for answers
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — South Fulton authorities confirmed that a man was found dead in a field with multiple gunshot wounds. On Dec. 3rd, officers received reports of a person who was shot at a location on Rock Hill Road in South Fulton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
LPD Reports: Covington man arrested after causing commotion at LHS basketball game; More than $600 shoplifted by skip-scanning
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for December 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 21-year-old Clarkston man was picked up from Gwinnett County Jail on an outstanding failure to appear bench warrant and transported to Walton County Jail. Dec....
Atlanta police officers receive take-home squad cars
The Atlanta police chief wants residents to see an bigger police presence with more squad cars in their neighborhoods. He's working to have a take-home vehicle for every officer.
Forsyth County Blotter: Several traffic stops lead to drug arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. Methamphetamine arrest and drug-related objects arrest. On December 28, 2022, a deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Dollar General at 4450 Dawsonville Hwy.
Police make quick arrest in deadly DeKalb shooting
A man is in jail after a shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood left another man dead shortly after midnight Thursday,...
Rollover crash in Duluth under investigation
DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A rollover crash is under investigation in Duluth on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the area of Abbotts Bridge Road near Abbotts Pointe Drive around 11:30 a.m. after reports of a crash. One driver was cited in connection to the crash. It is unclear...
Trial for doctor accused of groping 13-year-old girl ends in mistrial
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a longtime Cobb and Douglas County pediatrician who has been accused of groping a 13-year-old girl. Channel 2 Action News was in the courtroom on Tuesday when Sarah Barber, now 18 years old,...
Police release photos of suspects wanted in shooting that left teen dead outside DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who have been linked to a shooting that left a teenage boy dead moments after he walked out of a gas station. Officers responded to a person shot call at the...
DeKalb Police still looking for car, driver 3 months after alleged road rage shooting left man dead
Daniel Booth was shot and killed as he was trying to exit I-285 onto I-675 in Dekalb County on Oct. 11, 2022. DKPD hopes dashcam video will generate new leads.
Man's face cut by debris after being shot at, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday night. Just before midnight, officers were called to Centennial Olympic Park Drive where they found a man injured. The man told police he was shot at. The man wasn't hit, but his vehicle was struck by...
Gunfire shatters car window, injuring man selling sneakers in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man selling sneakers was injured when glass flew into his face after bullets shattered his car window. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 11:43 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. Police found a man...
Man stabbed to death at Norcross extended stay, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are working to figure out why a man was stabbed to death at an extended stay hotel in Norcross. Police found 28-year-old Tyler Summerour with stab wounds at Norcross Extended Stay on Wednesday at 2250 Pelican Drive. Police arrested a 50-year-old man, Marvin Hollie, for his murder. He's charged with aggravated assault, malice murder and felony murder.
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate deadly Dawson County plane crash
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Dawson County Sheriff officials confirmed that one person was killed in a plane crash Thursday. Deputies said at 9:12 a.m. Friday, they received reports of a possible plane crash in Dawson Forest. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers with...
Second suspect arrested, charged in death of 24-year-old Atlanta woman; third man still on run
ATLANTA — A third suspect connected to the homicide case of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail. According to police, Allahnia Lenoir was last seen on July 30, 2022 at the Peachtree Midtown Apartments located at 1600 Peachtree Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
