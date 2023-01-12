ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Famous Actor Spotted at Popular Hudson Valley Diner

The Hudson Valley is known for its frequent celebrity sightings, find out where the most recent A-Lister was spotted. The Hudson Valley has been becoming the Hollywood East in recent years, with an uptick in local film production and celebrities choosing to make the Hudson Valley their home, celebrity sightings have only increased over the years. One particular area that sees its fair share of celebrity sightings is Millbrook, NY which is home to many A-listers.
MILLBROOK, NY
New York Post

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
BEDFORD, NY
Q 105.7

Bigfoot-Like Creature Terrorized a Family in Upstate NY? They Say Yes!

There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
KINDERHOOK, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
Q 105.7

Proven: New Yorkers Live Longer In These Two Upstate Counties

For centuries, man has looked for the Fountain of Youth. Drinking water from and bathing in this mythical spring is supposed to keep you young forever, even to the point of eternal life. Explorers have looked for the Fountain of Youth in the Bahamas, Florida, and Japan, but those waters might actually be in Upstate New York.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Michael Levin, star of ‘Ryan’s Hope’ soap opera, dead at 90

Michael Levin, who played Jack Fenelli on the ABC soap opera “Ryan’s Hope,” died last week. He was 90. Jason Levin told the Hollywood Reporter his father died Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. Born Dec. 8, 1932, Levin appeared in more than 1,000 episodes of “Ryan’s Hope,” including the pilot in 1975 and the finale in 1989. The late actor was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series every year from 1978 to 1980, and he has been hailed as one of the top 25 greatest soap opera...
MOUNT KISCO, NY
Thrillist

You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year

If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

363 area code being assigned to new Long Island phone numbers

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- Some Long Islanders may have to say goodbye to 516. People living in Long Beach, Hempstead, North Hempstead and Oyster Bay applying for a new cellphone or landline will likely be assigned a 363 area code instead. Current phone numbers will not change. The New York Department of Public Service said needing a new area code signals a healthy local economy. 
NEW YORK STATE
