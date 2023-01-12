Read full article on original website
Famous Actor Spotted at Popular Hudson Valley Diner
The Hudson Valley is known for its frequent celebrity sightings, find out where the most recent A-Lister was spotted. The Hudson Valley has been becoming the Hollywood East in recent years, with an uptick in local film production and celebrities choosing to make the Hudson Valley their home, celebrity sightings have only increased over the years. One particular area that sees its fair share of celebrity sightings is Millbrook, NY which is home to many A-listers.
Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel
Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
Brad Pitt’s new castle and the wildest California real estate deals of 2022
The year saw some very unusual listings across the Bay Area and California that caught our eye.
Bigfoot-Like Creature Terrorized a Family in Upstate NY? They Say Yes!
There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the Country
When it comes to abandoned towns, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these ghost towns are captivating and the one we'll be discussing in this article is no exception. Keep reading to learn more.
Betty White’s Cherished $10.6 Million Brentwood Home Has Been Demolished, Former Assistant Announces
Betty White's beloved home in Brentwood was demolished after it sold for more than $10.6 million in the months after she died.
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New Jersey
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. New Jersey carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Gloucester County, keep reading to learn more.
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
This New Jersey Town Has the 2nd Highest Amount of Singles in the Entire U.S.
If you're single and ready to mingle, you may want to set your GPS for one particular New Jersey city. If you've been looking for love but having a hard time finding it, SolitaireBliss.com did some research for you to find the densest population of singles in the United States.
Man Arrested In Upstate New York After Pumping Gas For 3 Hours
A New Jersey man is accused of stealing a lot of gas in Upstate New York. On Thursday, New York State Police announced more charges in a fuel theft investigation. New York State Police add charges against New Jersey man in a fuel theft investigation. On January 9, 2023, New...
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York City
During her State of the State address on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul highlighted her extensive plans to increase access to New York housing, including a suggestion that New York City is given the right to legalize basement apartments.
Proven: New Yorkers Live Longer In These Two Upstate Counties
For centuries, man has looked for the Fountain of Youth. Drinking water from and bathing in this mythical spring is supposed to keep you young forever, even to the point of eternal life. Explorers have looked for the Fountain of Youth in the Bahamas, Florida, and Japan, but those waters might actually be in Upstate New York.
Dog Found in Upstate New York Reunited With Family in Florida
This story sounds like the plot of a Disney movie. Maybe this can be the 2022 version of Homeward Bound?. Meet Cubby, an 8-year-old pup from Florida, who was put up for adoption about 4 years ago. The Elmore SPCA in Peru, New York, explains Cubby's situation and how in...
Michael Levin, star of ‘Ryan’s Hope’ soap opera, dead at 90
Michael Levin, who played Jack Fenelli on the ABC soap opera “Ryan’s Hope,” died last week. He was 90. Jason Levin told the Hollywood Reporter his father died Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. Born Dec. 8, 1932, Levin appeared in more than 1,000 episodes of “Ryan’s Hope,” including the pilot in 1975 and the finale in 1989. The late actor was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series every year from 1978 to 1980, and he has been hailed as one of the top 25 greatest soap opera...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
Thrillist
You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year
If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
How Law And Order: SVU Is Raising The Danger Level Even More For Benson Joining Forces With Duarte
Benson definitely isn't out of danger on Law & Order: SVU in the aftermath of her attack, and one star addressed why.
363 area code being assigned to new Long Island phone numbers
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- Some Long Islanders may have to say goodbye to 516. People living in Long Beach, Hempstead, North Hempstead and Oyster Bay applying for a new cellphone or landline will likely be assigned a 363 area code instead. Current phone numbers will not change. The New York Department of Public Service said needing a new area code signals a healthy local economy.
