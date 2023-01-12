Read full article on original website
Related
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
Attorney says lawsuit to continue despite vaccine mandate change
(The Center Square) – An attorney in a case against the state of Illinois and the Illinois Department of Corrections says his lawsuit will progress even with the department making changes to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In April 2022, attorney and former GOP nominee for Attorney General Thomas DeVore filed a lawsuit against IDOC attempting to block Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive order requiring all DOC workers to be vaccinated. DeVore...
Capitol rioter who stormed Senate chamber to 'plead the blood of Jesus' acquitted on obstruction charge because the judge said he had a 'unique stew in his mind'
U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman ruled that Joshua Black had a "unique stew in his mind" that made him unable to tell if his actions were lawful.
Comments / 0