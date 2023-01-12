ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion

Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
The Center Square

Attorney says lawsuit to continue despite vaccine mandate change

(The Center Square) – An attorney in a case against the state of Illinois and the Illinois Department of Corrections says his lawsuit will progress even with the department making changes to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In April 2022, attorney and former GOP nominee for Attorney General Thomas DeVore filed a lawsuit against IDOC attempting to block Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive order requiring all DOC workers to be vaccinated. DeVore...
ILLINOIS STATE

