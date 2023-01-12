Read full article on original website
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
therealdeal.com
Real estate’s week of tumult and upheaval, large and small
The word “schmendrick” — a Yiddish word for fool — doesn’t get thrown around much in the news. But it’s 2023, and the world — due to the pandemic and unrelenting march of technological advances, among other things — looks and operates a lot differently than just a few short years ago.
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for January, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Exam applications currently open include: auto mechanic; auto mechanic (diesel); child welfare specialist; correction officer; deckhand; dental...
therealdeal.com
Toby Moskovits, Michael Lichtenstein settle lawsuit with Brooklyn investor
After facing a barrage of lawsuits over the past few years, Brooklyn developers Toby Moskovits and Michael Lichtenstein have resolved at least one of their more contentious disputes. This week, Moskovits and Lichtenstein settled with real estate investor Shaul Kopelowitz, who sued the pair in late 2019 alleging he was...
therealdeal.com
Here’s what Stuy Town ruling means for rent regulation
After tenants of Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village scored a major victory, some landlords are worried that it could inspire more lawsuits challenging deregulation. A state court judge ruled last week that the complex’s owner, the Blackstone Group, cannot deregulate some 6,200 units because of the 2019 state rent law. Blackstone had argued that a 2012 court settlement and a 2015 agreement with the city specified that the apartments could be taken out of regulation after June 30, 2020, when its J-51 property tax breaks expired.
therealdeal.com
Extell, Tabak poised to take over prized Hell’s Kitchen parcel
One of Manhattan’s most prominent builders is poised to take over a potentially lucrative West Side assemblage. Affiliates of Gary Barnett’s Extell Development and Joe Tabak’s Princeton Real Estate Partners are free to move forward with a credit bid for six adjacent lots along 11th Avenue owned by Robert Gans after he blew a Dec. 22 deadline to settle a $205 million bankruptcy claim, court filings show.
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
therealdeal.com
New York’s biggest, baddest and juiciest real estate lawsuits of 2022
New York’s legal eagles billed plenty of hours to real estate clients last year on both sides of the courtroom, where landlords, tenants, scammers and profligates all had their day. A lawsuit over a ring of illegal Airbnb rentals drew the most attention from readers of The Real Deal, and City Hall’s crackdown on negligent landlords garnered a lot of clicks too. Several disputes over rent regulation were also represented among the lawsuits our readers noticed most.
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million
When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.
Adams’ NYC budget plan funds crackdown on 15,000 self-closing door violations
People gather in front of a Bronx apartment building a day after a fire swept through the complex killing at least 17 people and injuring dozens of others, many of them seriously on on January 10, 2022 in the Bronx. Adams’ budget proposal earmarks about $800,000 to the city Department of Housing Preservation and Development to enforce city measures as a result of the blaze. The deadly Twin Parks fire shined a spotlight on the importance self-closing doors, but thousands of complaints have gone unresolved. [ more › ]
therealdeal.com
Saks Fifth Avenue to make bid for casino at flagship store
Ninth floor: women’s dresses, lingerie, holiday decorations … blackjack?. The owner of Saks Fifth Avenue department stores announced Friday it is bidding to turn the top three floors of its Midtown Manhattan flagship location at 611 5th Avenue into a casino, the New York Times reported. Hudson’s Bay...
therealdeal.com
Grocery chain H Mart to open Upper East Side location
Kimchi lovers rejoice: H Mart is coming to the Upper East Side. The Korean-American specialty grocery chain bought a retail condo at 223 East 86th Street in Yorkville for $8.7 million with plans to open its next Manhattan location there, according to Vanguard Global Realty’s Enrique Constante and Jordan Mandel, who brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, Michael Appell.
Which area of Staten Island is considered a ‘hotspot’ for foreclosures?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island recorded 156 real estate foreclosures in 2022 — making the borough the third-highest locale in the city for such transactions behind Queens and Brooklyn. And according to a new report, one zip code in particular -- 10314 -- is now considered a “foreclosure hotspot.”
therealdeal.com
He’s back: Steve Croman resumes management, to tenants’ dismay
A bogeyman of New York tenants is back, just in time for Friday the 13th. Nearly five years after a settlement stripped Steve Croman of the right to manage his properties, the notorious landlord can again run his 100-property portfolio. The transition, which comes a month ahead of schedule, stems...
therealdeal.com
Connecticut Gold Coast home sells for $7 million
Despite a slowing housing market, brokers are still hitting the jackpot on Connecticut’s Gold Coast. A home at 11 Harbor Bluff Lane in the Harbor Bluff Association Complex in Rowayton sold for $7 million, 13 percent above the $6.2 million listing price. The sellers were Louise Brooks, an architectural...
rew-online.com
60 GUILDERS PURCHASES 211-UNIT WILLIAMSBURG APARTMENT BUILDING PORTFOLIO FOR $143MM
On December 22nd, 2022, a joint venture between affiliates of 60 Guilders and Stockbridge successfully closed on the purchase of three rental apartment buildings located at 205 North 9th Street, 220 North 10th Street, and 225 North 9th Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. $143,350,000. Rabsky Group, which developed the properties in...
Goodbye MetroCards: Vending machines in NYC will be phased out soon
The already obsolete MTA MetroCard in New York City would be replaced this 2023 by the new OMNY, however, the date was moved to the course of 2024, due to delays caused by software errors.
Fair Fares NYC for low-income households: Check the eligibility and apply if you can't bear the transportation costs
Do you think your transportation costs are extremely high?. New York City is highly populated and busy one, and it can be really difficult to get around especially if you are new to the city.
When Rent Prices Rose, This New Yorker Found a 320-Square-Foot Steal in Brooklyn
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Muralist and artist Maggie Antalek has been renting this 320-square-foot one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn for six months. "This past spring, like many New Yorkers, I got the rug pulled out from under me and was forced to move out of an apartment I loved due to a drastic price increase ($1200 per month)."
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in December. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
Williamsburg street sign blunder fuels old rumors, gentrification fears
The dually named Graham Av-Av of Puerto Rico sign hangs over the Moore Street intersection in Williamsburg after briefly being removed on Jan. 13 by city crews. Officials said the sign change was an error. City transportation officials say removing “Avenue of Puerto Rico” sign was a mistake [ more › ]
