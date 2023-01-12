ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

therealdeal.com

Real estate’s week of tumult and upheaval, large and small

The word “schmendrick” — a Yiddish word for fool — doesn’t get thrown around much in the news. But it’s 2023, and the world — due to the pandemic and unrelenting march of technological advances, among other things — looks and operates a lot differently than just a few short years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Toby Moskovits, Michael Lichtenstein settle lawsuit with Brooklyn investor

After facing a barrage of lawsuits over the past few years, Brooklyn developers Toby Moskovits and Michael Lichtenstein have resolved at least one of their more contentious disputes. This week, Moskovits and Lichtenstein settled with real estate investor Shaul Kopelowitz, who sued the pair in late 2019 alleging he was...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Here’s what Stuy Town ruling means for rent regulation

After tenants of Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village scored a major victory, some landlords are worried that it could inspire more lawsuits challenging deregulation. A state court judge ruled last week that the complex’s owner, the Blackstone Group, cannot deregulate some 6,200 units because of the 2019 state rent law. Blackstone had argued that a 2012 court settlement and a 2015 agreement with the city specified that the apartments could be taken out of regulation after June 30, 2020, when its J-51 property tax breaks expired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Extell, Tabak poised to take over prized Hell’s Kitchen parcel

One of Manhattan’s most prominent builders is poised to take over a potentially lucrative West Side assemblage. Affiliates of Gary Barnett’s Extell Development and Joe Tabak’s Princeton Real Estate Partners are free to move forward with a credit bid for six adjacent lots along 11th Avenue owned by Robert Gans after he blew a Dec. 22 deadline to settle a $205 million bankruptcy claim, court filings show.
MANHATTAN, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

New York’s biggest, baddest and juiciest real estate lawsuits of 2022

New York’s legal eagles billed plenty of hours to real estate clients last year on both sides of the courtroom, where landlords, tenants, scammers and profligates all had their day. A lawsuit over a ring of illegal Airbnb rentals drew the most attention from readers of The Real Deal, and City Hall’s crackdown on negligent landlords garnered a lot of clicks too. Several disputes over rent regulation were also represented among the lawsuits our readers noticed most.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Adams’ NYC budget plan funds crackdown on 15,000 self-closing door violations

People gather in front of a Bronx apartment building a day after a fire swept through the complex killing at least 17 people and injuring dozens of others, many of them seriously on on January 10, 2022 in the Bronx. Adams’ budget proposal earmarks about $800,000 to the city Department of Housing Preservation and Development to enforce city measures as a result of the blaze. The deadly Twin Parks fire shined a spotlight on the importance self-closing doors, but thousands of complaints have gone unresolved. [ more › ]
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

Saks Fifth Avenue to make bid for casino at flagship store

Ninth floor: women’s dresses, lingerie, holiday decorations … blackjack?. The owner of Saks Fifth Avenue department stores announced Friday it is bidding to turn the top three floors of its Midtown Manhattan flagship location at 611 5th Avenue into a casino, the New York Times reported. Hudson’s Bay...
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Grocery chain H Mart to open Upper East Side location

Kimchi lovers rejoice: H Mart is coming to the Upper East Side. The Korean-American specialty grocery chain bought a retail condo at 223 East 86th Street in Yorkville for $8.7 million with plans to open its next Manhattan location there, according to Vanguard Global Realty’s Enrique Constante and Jordan Mandel, who brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, Michael Appell.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

He’s back: Steve Croman resumes management, to tenants’ dismay

A bogeyman of New York tenants is back, just in time for Friday the 13th. Nearly five years after a settlement stripped Steve Croman of the right to manage his properties, the notorious landlord can again run his 100-property portfolio. The transition, which comes a month ahead of schedule, stems...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Connecticut Gold Coast home sells for $7 million

Despite a slowing housing market, brokers are still hitting the jackpot on Connecticut’s Gold Coast. A home at 11 Harbor Bluff Lane in the Harbor Bluff Association Complex in Rowayton sold for $7 million, 13 percent above the $6.2 million listing price. The sellers were Louise Brooks, an architectural...
NORWALK, CT
Apartment Therapy

When Rent Prices Rose, This New Yorker Found a 320-Square-Foot Steal in Brooklyn

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Muralist and artist Maggie Antalek has been renting this 320-square-foot one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn for six months. "This past spring, like many New Yorkers, I got the rug pulled out from under me and was forced to move out of an apartment I loved due to a drastic price increase ($1200 per month)."
BROOKLYN, NY

