🏀 MBB: Dragons fail to adjust after quick start
GARDEN CITY, Kan. — The first seven minutes Saturday belonged to HutchCC. The final 33 minutes, however, were a different story. The Dragons (12-6, 6-6) built a seven-point lead in the first seven minutes of play and looked to be in control at Conestoga Arena. Aaron Franklin kept his...
🏀 WBB: Dragons start fast on road
GARDEN CITY, Kan. — Mya Williams scored 17 in the first quarter as Hutchinson (14-4, 8-4) jumped out to a 25-14 advantage Saturday afternoon. Williams finished with a game-high 28 on 9 of 18 shooting, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc. Monae Duffy posted a double-double with...
🏀 WBB: Blue Dragons back on the road to face Garden City
Hutchinson (13-4, 7-4) at Garden City (7-10, 3-8) Radio: KHUT-FM (102.9); KWBW-AM/FM (1450/98.5), 1:45 p.m. - Steve Carpenter (PBP); Daren Dunn (Color) Video: Blue Dragon Sports Network, 1:45 p.m. Twitter: @bluedragonsport. CLICK FOR FULL GAME NOTES (PDF Format) The Hutchinson Community College women's basketball team closes out the first half...
🏀 Salthawks claw their way past Panthers
HUTCHINSON, Kan.-The Hutch High Basketball teams continue to be unbeaten in the 2022-2023 basketball season with a sweep of the Great Bend Panthers 45-33 in the girls game and 69-53 in the boys contest. GIRLS GAME RECAP:. Sophomores Grace Posch and Aliyah Green both scored 12 points each to pace...
🏀 MBB: Blue Dragons travel to Garden City for show down with Busters
Hutchinson (12-5, 6-5) at Garden City (11-5, 6-5) Radio: KHUT-FM (102.9); KWBW-AM/FM (1450/98.5), 3:45 p.m. - Glen Grunwald (PBP); Daren Dunn (Color) Video: Blue Dragon Sports Network, 3:45 p.m. Twitter: @bluedragonsport. CLICK FOR FULL GAME NOTES (PDF Format) The Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons and Garden City Broncbusters have a...
🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Friday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports. Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah has decided to turn to the NFL. He made his announcement via Twitter yesterday afternoon. Uzomah almost played in 31 games over his career with the Wildcats. Last year, the Kansas City native had 46 tackles, 11 of those for loss and eight and a half sacks. He was awarded Second Team all-American by the Football Writers Association of America and third Team all-American by the AP.
🏀 Dodge City TOC bracket released; Hutch draws Newton in 1st round
DODGE CITY, Kan.—The 80th Dodge City Tournament of Champions will be held at the United Wireless Arena January 19th, 20th and 21st. The official bracket was released on Wednesday with the Class 5A #3 ranked Hutchinson Salthawk boys earning the one seed. The Salthawks will face Newton at 2pm on Thursday, January 19th.
McPherson College seeking additional donors for historic double match
MCPHERSON, Kan. — McPherson College President Michael Schneider is still fundraising to make the most out of the anonymous $500 million gift announced by the school in November. "For every dollar you can raise before June 30, 2023, I will double match it, up to $500 million," Schneider was...
Kansas Pigeon Club show flocking to Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pigeon enthusiasts can take flight with the next Kansas Pigeon Club (KPC) show on Jan. 21, at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in the Poultry and Pigeon barn in Hutchinson. Pigeon fanciers will be able to flock together and share their love of the birds, as well...
Police: 2-year-old shot mother in the foot at Kansas home
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a couple after an accidental shooting in their home. Just after 11:30a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Lorraine in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While Officers were en route to the scene, on...
2 Kansas men dead, 1 seriously injured after 2-vehicle crash
BUTLER COUNTY—Two people died in an accident just after 7:30p.m. Thursday in Butler County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Toyota Prius driven by Bradley Condit, 35, Andover, was southbound on Southwest Butler Road one mile west of Benton. The driver failed to yield right of way the intersection of Kansas 254.
MLK day activities at HutchCC once again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community College Cultural Activities will host the annual celebration to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event will begin on Sunday, January 15 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stringer Fine Arts Center on the HutchCC campus. "We have, I think, a very good program...
Newton commission goes fore-ward with former golf course plat
NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission at their Jan. 10 meeting, approved the final plat for the redevelopment of the former Fox Ridge Golf Course. Last fall, the commission approved rezoning the property to multi-family residential (R-3) from the previous single-family (R-S) and commercial (C-2) zoning. Bryan Legaly...
Hooper releases statement on Wed. chase
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police chased a suspect confirmed to have major felony warrants Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but that suspect got away. According to Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper, "A short vehicle pursuit occurred as the suspect immediately fled. His vehicle was disabled when he bottomed out going over some railroad tracks in the Southeast section of Hutchinson."
SCS fundraiser is Jan. 21
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Taste of Hutchinson: The Men Cook event to benefit Salthawk Community Support is back Jan. 21 after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The mission of Salthawk Community Support is to work together to remove barriers to education for students in USD 308. "We...
Volunteers help train Hutchinson police officers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police Department (HPD), with the aid of volunteers, conducted a Standard Field Sobriety Testing Wet Lab at their agency this week. The training was put on by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11. “Standard Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) are used...
Reno County holding reception for service
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County 2022 Service Awards will be Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 2 p.m., first floor of the Reno County Courthouse. Below is a list of honorees.
Turner: South Hutch fire chief to be replaced
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner confirmed to Hutch Post that Fire Chief Shae Barajas-Brooks will not be retained. There is still going to be a South Hutch Fire Department. It is not going away. "The only conversation we've had has been the replacement with...
Inmate convicted of aggravated robbery dies at Kansas prison
EL DORADO, KAN. – El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) inmate Erik Lawrence DeLeon died unexpectedly Friday, according to a media release from the Kansas Dept. of Corrections. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. DeLeon, 42, was serving a 188-month sentence, based on convictions...
Over $100K recovered for Reno Co. residents
TOPEKA — Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt on Friday announced the Kansas Insurance Department recovered $109,981.52 for Reno County residents in 2022. Last year, a total of $7.6 million was recovered for policyholders statewide, the largest single-year recovery in Kansas history. The department has recovered over $26 million for Kansans...
