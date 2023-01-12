HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports. Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah has decided to turn to the NFL. He made his announcement via Twitter yesterday afternoon. Uzomah almost played in 31 games over his career with the Wildcats. Last year, the Kansas City native had 46 tackles, 11 of those for loss and eight and a half sacks. He was awarded Second Team all-American by the Football Writers Association of America and third Team all-American by the AP.

