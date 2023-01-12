Read full article on original website
Mars Students Win Local Contest
A group of students from Mars are living up to their district’s name after winning a contest to help design a NASA patch. The challenge was sponsored by the Phipps Conservatory and asked participants to design a NASA mission patch commemorating an experiment to grow tomatoes on the International Space Station.
Leadership Butler County Makes Donation To BHS Food Institute
The Butler Health System is receiving funding from a local organization to help people access healthy food. This year’s Leadership Butler County class was at Butler Memorial Hospital last night to present a check for over $12,000 that will go toward the BHS Food Institute. The institute was established...
Local Organization Receives State Funding
A local organization will receive state funding to accomplish recreation improvement projects. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has approved the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania for a nearly $99,000 Community and Watershed Forestry grant. The money will be used to install about nine acres of riparian forest buffers...
No Injuries Following Crash in Clay Township
No injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred late last week in Clay Township. According to State Police, 21-year-old Trevor Donaldson of Slippery Rock was traveling on Hall Road near McGregor Road when he lost control of his vehicle. Authorities say that the vehicle then struck an...
Group Gathers At YWCA To Discuss Hate Speech
A recent presentation at the Butler YWCA is encouraging residents to stand against hate in our community. About 50 people attended an anti-hate speech meeting either in-person or online Wednesday night. Topics of discussion included the divisive billboards that some consider to be hate speech as well as white supremacist...
SRU Details Renovation To University Union
Slippery Rock University has released more information about major renovations to the University Union scheduled to begin this spring. The building which has served as the main hub for students since 1970 is scheduled for over $19 million in renovations including interior and exterior work along with new plumbing and electrical systems.
Basketball On-Air tonight:
–The Knoch Knights will host Hampton tonight for a 7:30pm tip-off. WISR pre-game is 7:15pm. –The Butler Golden Tornado will travel to face Central Catholic for a 7:30pm tip-off. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 7:20pm. The post Basketball On-Air tonight: appeared first on ButlerRadio.com – Butler, PA.
Saturday Sports, 1/14
Pittsburgh Penguins fell 4-1 to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Drew O’Connor scored the Pens’ lone goal, while Mark Scheifele scored 2 goals for the Jets. Pens’ goalie Dustin Tokarski stopped 36 of 40 shots in the loss. The Penguins will play again Saturday night at...
