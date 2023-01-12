Unicoi County Public Library creates story time program for adults with special needs

Martin Luther King Day is officially observed on Monday, Jan. 16, but the region has observed several events as far back as December in honor of the late Civil Rights leader. Some of the earliest began on Dec. 12. The Jonesborough Area Ministerial Alliance Pantry Food Drive at the McKinney Center goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Dec. 12 to Jan. 16. The phone number is 423-753-0562.

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO