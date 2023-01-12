ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unicoi County, TN

Unicoi County Public Library creates story time program for adults with special needs

By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago
Kingsport Times-News

JAMSA hosting giveaway for free wedding ceremony in February

Valentine's Day will be extra special this year for one lucky couple that will win a free wedding ceremony in Jonesborough on Feb. 11. The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA) and Simple Elegance Bridal Show will host a giveaway for a free wedding ceremony that will take place during the Jonesborough Chocolate Fest. It will be held Feb. 11 at the Mill Spring Park Gazebo on Fox Street.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ECU helps fund van for Y on Wheels program

KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union has pledged $35,000 over five years to help buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger SL van, according to a YMCA press release. The release said the van and donation will increase accessibility to resources, programs, meals and child care to families in under-served communities in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Martin Luther King Jr. remembered in numerous events in the region this month.

Martin Luther King Day is officially observed on Monday, Jan. 16, but the region has observed several events as far back as December in honor of the late Civil Rights leader. Some of the earliest began on Dec. 12. The Jonesborough Area Ministerial Alliance Pantry Food Drive at the McKinney Center goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Dec. 12 to Jan. 16. The phone number is 423-753-0562.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Schools display new math textbooks before adoption

As Johnson City Schools prepare to select new math textbooks and instructional materials for the next adoption cycle, the community is invited to review the materials and share any concerns. Johnson City Schools is in the process of selecting math textbooks, which will be in effect for students for the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan Commission looks at temporary halt to South Fork rezoning

BLOUNTVILLE — A Sullivan County commissioner is asking for a moratorium on the rezoning of properties on or near the South Fork of the Holston River until a complete study is conducted to determine whether the area can handle additional residences. Commissioner Joe Carr brought the resolution to the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Northeast holding three MLK events Jan. 19-20

KINGSPORT — Northeast State Community College will host three events Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 in downtown Kingsport to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Office of Inclusive Excellence and the College’s Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing (RCAM) have developed a multi-pronged approach to encourage open discussion among students and gauge ways to better serve need-to-reach populations.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Preparing the roads for snow

Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady …. Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets. Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County. Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU’s Dr. Pamela Mims part of national biotech project

Government, business and education leaders across the United States are working collaboratively to make clear to high school students and others that bio industrial manufacturing is a career path open to all. Dr. Pamela Mims is one of several at East Tennessee State University powering this national endeavor.
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Professional Development offering Pharmacy Technician Certification course

East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development will offer its three-month Pharmacy Technician Certification Training Course starting Feb. 7. The class, limited to 35 students, will provide an overview of skills and knowledge required to assist pharmacists in handling medications and serving patients in retail and hospital pharmacy settings. Those who pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) examination become nationally certified, and the course offers sessions to accommodate new PTCB requirements.
WJHL

TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN

