Gov.-elect Shapiro, Lt. Gov.-elect Davis appear in Homewood for Days of Service event
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - On Saturday morning, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis were in Homewood, kicking off their three Days of Service as they prepare to take office.They were joined by local community leaders at the YMCA for a school supply collection and distribution event.Shapiro and Davis will spend the next two days also participating in events in Philadelphia and Harrisburg.
wdiy.org
Shapiro Selects Lower Merion Superintendent to be Secretary of Education
A suburban Philadelphia superintendent is likely to be the state’s next Secretary of Education. WESA’s Sarah Schneider reports that Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro announced his nomination Monday. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 1/10/23)
Pennsylvania lawmakers hopeful in the wake of Gov. Tom Wolf’s complex legacy
(The Center Square) – As the sun sets on Gov. Tom Wolf’s eight-year run, a reconstituted General Assembly says it welcomes the future that lies ahead, with some taking comfort in a familiar promise of bipartisanship that often precedes a new administration. And so far, legislative sources say,...
Hochul, fellow Democrats, voice support for judge nominee
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other prominent state Democrats and Latino leaders on Saturday demanded the governor’s chief judge nominee receive a fair hearing on Wednesday, pushing back on claims by liberal lawmakers that Hector D. LaSalle is too conservative and his nomination should be withdrawn. Hochul, appearing at the Latino Pastoral Action Center Leadership meeting, pledged to stand by LaSalle — a veteran judge who, if confirmed, would become the first Latino to lead the seven-member high court and oversee New York’s judicial system. She called him “eminently qualified” for the job. “I examined all the records. I saw all the cases, even those that are being maligned and used against him and ... they’ve been falsely represented. And that’s what I will not stand for,” said Hochul, arguing that past nominees have not been “prejudged” and “misrepresented” like LaSalle. While top court nominations typically sail through the state Senate, LaSalle quickly drew opposition. Some progressive activists, union officials and Democratic senators claim his judicial record is anti-abortion, anti-labor and anti-due process and his appointment would tilt the state’s top court too far to the right.
Former state Rep. Carroll named Secretary of Transportation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A former state representative from Luzerne County is heading back to Harrisburg as the Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Mike Carroll to oversee PennDOT. Carroll represented the 118th District for 16 years before stepping down last year. He served on the House...
iheart.com
Governor-elect Announces Three More Cabinet Appointments
Governor-elect Announces Three More Cabinet Appointments. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has unveiled three more cabinet appointments. They include Nancy Walker for the top job at the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, which oversees the state unemployment, workers' compensation and professional licensing systems. Walker is currently a chief deputy in the state attorney general's office. Dr. Khalid Mumin will serve as secretary of education. Right now, he's superintendent at a district in suburban Philadelphia also has led Reading Schools. Neil Weaver will be the new secretary of administration.
wisr680.com
Effort Underway To Move Up The Pennsylvania Presidential Primary
An effort is underway by Democrats in the state legislature to move up the presidential primary in Pennsylvania. A new bill is set to be introduced in Harrisburg that would move the presidential primary up a month in 2024. Supporters of the bill say the earlier primary will give voters...
Governor-elect Shapiro to be sworn in on historic Jewish Bible from Philadelphia
Philadelphia native and Army veteran Herman Hershman donated the Bible to The Weitzman in 2010.
Jason P. Kavulich named Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Older adults within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania have a new representative as Jason P. Kavulich has been named the Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. According to a press release, Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro appointed Jason P. Kavulich as the new Secretary of Aging, effective January 17. Officals say Kavulich […]
Former First Assistant District Attorney of Bucks County to be Nominated for Key Position by Shapiro
The former member of the local District Attorney's office may soon hold an even more important role. A former district attorney from Bucks County is set to be nominated for a huge government role by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. Steve Ulrich wrote about the nomination for PoliticsPA. Michelle Henry, the former...
WGAL
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He...
New Jersey Globe
Stomping Grounds: Murphy’s State of the State and polling numbers, McCarthy’s election as Speaker,
New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high level decisions are made. They will get together every week with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
Shapiro announces 4 more to serve in his Cabinet, including former GOP senator
Living up to pledge to govern in a bipartisan fashion, Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is nominating a former Republican state senator who chaired the chamber’s powerful appropriations committee for the last nine years to serve as his Revenue secretary. Shapiro announced on Thursday he has asked longtime Lehigh County...
billypenn.com
Councilmember David Oh planning to resign to run for Philly mayor as a Republican
Philadelphia Councilmember David Oh is preparing to resign his at-large seat and launch a long-expected run for mayor. The three-term legislator is planning to announce his candidacy in early February, he told Billy Penn. He would be the first Republican to enter the race, and the 11th declared mayoral candidate overall.
Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate
Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
phillyvoice.com
Philly medical society apologizes for 'silence' over Holmesburg Prison experiments
The College of Physicians of Philadelphia offered a "long overdue" apology Wednesday to the inmates of the Holmesburg Prison experiments, who were subjected to dangerous medical tests without informed consent. Between 1951 and 1974, Penn dermatology professor Dr. Albert Kligman conducted tests of more than 250 chemical compounds on the...
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
New Jersey Globe
68% of New Jersey voters don’t want Dr. Oz to run for office here, Monmouth finds
A Monmouth University poll released today finds that New Jersey native Mehmet Oz, fresh off his loss in last year’s high-profile Pennsylvania Senate election, probably doesn’t have much of a political future in his home state, either. Asked whether they thought Oz, a Republican, should return to New...
State College
How a Constitutional Amendment Gets on the Ballot in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG — In 2020, Pennsylvania Republicans grew deeply frustrated with the normal legislative process. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf had rejected several of their attempts to roll back decisions his administration made during the pandemic to close businesses, implement a mask mandate and order schools to provide classes online rather than in person.
