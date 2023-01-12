Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
January warmth takes its toll on winter recreation in Maine
With temperatures in the 50s and rain across much of the state, it hardly feels like winter in Maine. And the warm weather is leaving snowmobile trails bare and frustrating skiers in some areas. Holly Anderson, assistant manager of Camden Snowbowl, says the area should have been bustling on Friday....
WGME
Maine wardens say to consider all bodies of water unsafe right now
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Ice fishermen usually look forward to January 1. It's traditionally the kickoff to the season, but not this year. "That date has since come and gone and ice conditions just aren't there where they normally would be," Warden Lieutenant Jason Luce said. Maine's warmer than usual winter has...
mainepublic.org
'Mud season' conditions keeping Maine loggers out of the woods
The warm winter weather is not just a problem for snowmobilers and skiers, it's also keeping loggers out of the woods. Dana Doran of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine says loggers depend on frozen ground to cut wood without eroding soils, so winter is usually go time for logging contractors.
WMTW
Ice & snow to impact Maine Sunday night into Monday
A robust area of low-pressure moving backward will bring in the next round of snow and ice to Maine beginning Sunday evening. We will be on the very western edge of this storm system and while not very much snow is expected, ice will pose a threat thanks to the possibility of sleet and freezing rain.
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
WMTW
Heavy rain and mountain snow through the night
A low pressure system will initially bring snow to the forecast area this evening with snow changing to rain across southern New Hampshire and coastal Maine. Tonight into Friday morning precipitation changes to a wintry mix and then to rain. From the foothills northward several inches of snow are possible and light ice accretion from freezing rain. Showery weather may linger into Saturday with mostly dry conditions by the afternoon.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Sunday January 15, 2023 at 7AM.
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore. Whether it's a rocky coastline, quiet...
Hey, Maine! Here Is Why You Shouldn’t Eat Icicles
Ewww...Something to remember when the inevitable cold comes after all the Friday rain we get. Do you know the famous term "Don't eat the yellow snow" meaning that someone may have peed in it? Well, it turns out that icicles aren't so great either. When you live through our harsh...
WMTW
Beware icy roads today, more snow and ice on the way
Light freezing rain, sleet, and snow wind down this morning leaving just a chance for drizzle this afternoon. Otherwise, a cloudy, cold, and blustery day with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Overnight, gusty winds from the north continue as temperatures drop into the teens and 20s. Another cold...
WMTW
From snow to heavy rain: Maine's winter weather outlook
MAINE — Winter weather continues across interior Maine as a round of snow is expected Thursday night before turning into heavy rain. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for inland areas of Maine and New Hampshire into the early hours of Friday morning.
Road Trip-Worthy: See 20+ Iconic and Hidden Gem Maine Lighthouses From Kittery to the Midcoast
Who doesn't love a lighthouse? Each one is unique in its own way. It truly feels like a lighthouse has its own identity. The character they exhume only appreciates by age. So, considering most lighthouses are 100 plus years old, the character is pouring out. In Maine, we have some...
The Top 10 Most Popular Maine Tourist Attractions
This is ranked by attendance in 2021. I was surprised by some of the attractions that made the top 10. I have been to seven out of ten. Remember this is by attendance in 2021. The numbers were put together by MaineBiz. They provided just how many people visited. You may not be surprised at who came in first, but I bet you are surprised at how popular some attractions are.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
Is It Illegal in Maine to Drive With Your Interior Lights On?
Because we plunge into what feels like endless darkness for 6 months out of the year, lights in all forms and fashions are important to people in Maine. That includes on the road, where headlights have been required with even the slightest hint of darkness or inclement weather. But what about your interior lights? Interior lights have often been a gray area for drivers, unsure whether or not they can be used while simultaneously operating a vehicle.
WMTW
More rain and snow headed to Maine later this week
Maine — Another round of rain and snow is headed to Maine later this week. Low pressure will track to our west, allowing warmer air to arrive as the storm nears New England. At the onset, Thursday afternoon, light snow is likely before warming temperatures change the snow...
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
No Winter in Sight for Maine as Forecast Promises Abnormal Warmth and Rain
To say it has been the strangest of winters in Maine would be an understatement. Nearly a third of the way through January and the biggest event of the winter has been a rain and wind storm that left behind flooding, fallen trees, and plenty of power outages. Most of Maine has seen at least a dusting of snow or two, but where are the big, all-day snowstorms? Not coming any time soon, that's for sure.
Dr. Shah’s Goodbye Message to Mainers is Full of Diet Coke and Rick Rolls
When the COVID-19 pandemic reached Maine three years ago, we were introduced to Maine's CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah. Thanks to his daily briefings on Maine's status with the pandemic, we got to know our CDC director better than anyone prior to him. I honestly couldn't name a single one of his predecessors. It's a job that often goes unnoticed.
