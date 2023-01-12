Read full article on original website
How and When to See the Rare Green Comet Live Online
The comet is set to reach its closest point to the sun on Thursday.
Science Focus
Here’s how you could see a rare bright comet this January – no telescope required
Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF will visit our skies this month, and it might even be visible to the naked eye. If you find the precision of astronomical predictions impressive, January’s topic might change your mind. C/2022 E3 ZTF is a well-placed comet, possibly about to break the naked eye visibility threshold. However, comets are notoriously difficult to predict, sometimes likened to cats in the way they ignore predictions and do just whatever they please.
Rare green comet not seen since the Stone Age will zoom overhead tonight. Here's how to watch.
The last time comet C/2022 E3 passed by Earth, modern humans were mingling with Neanderthals.
Comet Now Visible in the Night Sky May Never Return to Earth
You will only get one chance in your lifetime to view Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as it speeds through the inner solar system.
Comet to Approach Earth for First Time since Neanderthals Lived
The comet, which will not return for another 50,000 years, should be visible with the naked eye in February.
A once-in-a-lifetime comet will breeze past Earth this month
Space enthusiasts will soon get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see a stunning comet as it zooms past Earth later this month. The E3 comet — officially known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF) — was first discovered in March of 2022. The comet is what astronomers call a long-period comet. This label is applied whenever a comet’s orbit takes longer than 200 years.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Bright green comet not seen since last ice age will be visible in January
TEMPLE, Texas — Those who happen to look up into the night sky this January and February may be able to see a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event, a newly discovered comet passing through the solar system. Once-in-a-lifetime may even be an understatement, as the comet's estimated 50,000 year period means...
Incredibly Rare Green Comet Appears Over January Skies for New York
I can't speak for anyone but myself but since I was a kid I've always had a fascination with and for space. I've always found it to be incredibly calming to look up at the sky at night, whether it's with a telescope or just my own eyes and stare at the marvel that is outer space. To realize that though we may experience numerous different challenges in everyday life that are significant to us, in comparison to space we are insignificant.
Comet to pass by Earth for first time in 50,000 years
KSNF/KODE — A green comet discovered last March will make its closest approach to Earth this month. The comet “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)” was first discovered by astronomers using the wide-field survey camera at California’s Zwicky Transient Facility. When it was first found, it was already inside the orbit of Jupiter. Since then, it has brightened substantially and […]
Tri-City Herald
The last time this comet passed, Neanderthals roamed Earth. Here’s how to livestream it
An ancient green comet not seen since Neanderthals roamed the Earth will make its closest approach to the sun since the last ice age tonight. And you’ll have the chance to watch it, even if you can’t make it outside or have no visibility in your area. The...
A rare green comet is headed our way. Here's how to see it without a telescope.
Bring binoculars or a small telescope just in case: The comet, last seen 50,000 years ago, may appear as a green smudge in the sky.
Comet Visits Earth For the First Time Since Cavemen This Month
The last time this comet was seen, the Neanderthals were alive. Try making sense of that logic. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) Will Be Visible January and February. If you like getting lost in the stars, then the beginning of 2023 is the time for you. The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is said to be bright enough to be spotted with the naked eye as it passes the sun and Earth.
Virtual Telescope Project Green Comet Live Stream: When To Watch
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) could soon be faintly visible to the naked eye.
Oddee
Once in a Lifetime — Green Comet Last Seen by Neanderthals Approaches Earth
This is your chance to see something that will likely never, ever happen again. Here at Oddee, we’re in the business of bringing you the rarest and most unusual stories. And you can’t get much rarer or more unusual than something that happens once every 50,000 years. And...
