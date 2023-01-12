ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science Focus

Here’s how you could see a rare bright comet this January – no telescope required

Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF will visit our skies this month, and it might even be visible to the naked eye. If you find the precision of astronomical predictions impressive, January’s topic might change your mind. C/2022 E3 ZTF is a well-placed comet, possibly about to break the naked eye visibility threshold. However, comets are notoriously difficult to predict, sometimes likened to cats in the way they ignore predictions and do just whatever they please.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

A once-in-a-lifetime comet will breeze past Earth this month

Space enthusiasts will soon get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see a stunning comet as it zooms past Earth later this month. The E3 comet — officially known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF) — was first discovered in March of 2022. The comet is what astronomers call a long-period comet. This label is applied whenever a comet’s orbit takes longer than 200 years.
KCEN TV NBC 6

Bright green comet not seen since last ice age will be visible in January

TEMPLE, Texas — Those who happen to look up into the night sky this January and February may be able to see a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event, a newly discovered comet passing through the solar system. Once-in-a-lifetime may even be an understatement, as the comet's estimated 50,000 year period means...
TEXAS STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Incredibly Rare Green Comet Appears Over January Skies for New York

I can't speak for anyone but myself but since I was a kid I've always had a fascination with and for space. I've always found it to be incredibly calming to look up at the sky at night, whether it's with a telescope or just my own eyes and stare at the marvel that is outer space. To realize that though we may experience numerous different challenges in everyday life that are significant to us, in comparison to space we are insignificant.
NEW YORK STATE
KOLR10 News

Comet to pass by Earth for first time in 50,000 years

KSNF/KODE — A green comet discovered last March will make its closest approach to Earth this month. The comet “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)” was first discovered by astronomers using the wide-field survey camera at California’s Zwicky Transient Facility.  When it was first found, it was already inside the orbit of Jupiter. Since then, it has brightened substantially and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Comet Visits Earth For the First Time Since Cavemen This Month

The last time this comet was seen, the Neanderthals were alive. Try making sense of that logic. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) Will Be Visible January and February. If you like getting lost in the stars, then the beginning of 2023 is the time for you. The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is said to be bright enough to be spotted with the naked eye as it passes the sun and Earth.
