Palm Coast, FL

thepalmettopanther.com

Killer Whale Dies Upon Arrival on Florida Beach

On Jan. 11, a female killer whale appeared on a beach 30 miles north of Daytona Beach in Palm Coast, Fl. After being spotted by the public early Wednesday morning, the killer whale was reported to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Southeast Region. At its initial sighting, the...
PALM COAST, FL
fox35orlando.com

Drone: 21-foot killer whale washes up on Florida beach

A 21-foot orca, also known as a killer whale, was found washed up on Flagler Beach in Florida. Unfortunately, the whale did not survive, officials said. Here is drone video shared by Flagler County government of officials working to remove the animal off the beach so a necropsy -- an animal autopsy -- could be performed.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
WESH

Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast residents recycle 167 Christmas trees

During this year’s Christmas tree recycling event, residents recycled 167 live Christmas trees and shredded over 11,700 pounds of paper — more than double last year’s totals. Stats like these prove the tree recycling event is a success. The purpose of this holiday tradition is to help...
PALM COAST, FL
WCJB

A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
MARION COUNTY, FL
floridaescape.com

Discover What’s New In Daytona Beach

Are you heading over to Daytona Beach soon? Consider it the ideal destination for a weeklong vacation with family or a weekend retreat with friends for the vast array of sites to see and things to do. If you have travel plans soon, it may be time to get to know what’s new to make the most out of your stay.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Palm Coast Traffic Still a Long Way from Calming Its Discontents as Council Bumps Against Limitations

For years, Palm Coast residents in surveys about the local quality of life have been giving some of their lowest marks to traffic flow in the city. In 2005 it hit bottom, with 89 percent of respondents rating traffic poorly. It improved after the Great Recession, but by 2017 it was falling again, and last year 66 percent of respondents were complaining. By way of comparison, 94 percent of respondents felt safe in their neighborhood, 92 percent loved their fire services and 79 percent gave high marks for the quality of the city’s natural environment.
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast to begin Lehigh Trailhead renovations on Jan. 23

Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off of Belle Terre Parkway will commence on Jan. 23. The project enhances the popular path by providing ADA-compliant paved parking with more than 60 parking spaces, a restroom and a water fountain. The project also includes community gardens, a dog park, lighting and pavilions.
PALM COAST, FL
fox35orlando.com

WWII tugboat arrival in Central Florida delayed

DELAND, Fla. - A historic World War ll tugboat's arrival back home to Volusia County has been delayed. The boat – which was believed to be used in the D-Day invasion of Normandy – was originally built in DeLand. It has already made the trip across the Atlantic and was supposed to float down the St. John's River from Jacksonville to arrive in DeLand on Sunday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach restauranteur toasts 'To Better Days'

Carlos Soldevilla has been running restaurants in town for over 12 years. But his 5-year-old son comes first, he said, and he's recently made the decision to sell his latest business, To Better Days Wine and Bistro in Ormond Beach. "Businesses come and go," Soldevilla said. "Money comes and goes....
ORMOND BEACH, FL

