Watch: Rihanna drops teaser trailer for her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Rihanna is back! The billionaire songstress unveiled the official teaser trailer for her halftime performance at the 2023 Super Bowl. In the 30-second clip, the new mom can be seen walking on a runway with voices off-screen asking, “Rihanna, where have you been?”. The singer shared the...
Not everyone is thrilled about Evan Peters ‘Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story’ win at Golden Globes
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Evan Peters’ Golden Globe win for his role in the Netflix limited series about one of America’s prolific serial killers, Jeffery Dahmer, has sparked outrage among the victims’ families. The mother of one of Dahmer’s victims has slammed the 35-year-old actor for his portrayal of the notorious murderer and his recent Globe win.
LeBron James reboots 1990s comedy ‘House Party’ — at his mansion
In 1990, “House Party” turned heads with its joyful depiction of the Black teen experience in a way that hadn’t been conveyed in mainstream cinema before. The modestly budgeted film ($2.5 million) generated a surprising $26 million in the box office, turned Kid ‘n Play into stars and spawned multiple sequels.
