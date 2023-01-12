ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not everyone is thrilled about Evan Peters ‘Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story’ win at Golden Globes

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Evan Peters’ Golden Globe win for his role in the Netflix limited series about one of America’s prolific serial killers, Jeffery Dahmer, has sparked outrage among the victims’ families. The mother of one of Dahmer’s victims has slammed the 35-year-old actor for his portrayal of the notorious murderer and his recent Globe win.
