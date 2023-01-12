Read full article on original website
Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month.
Arkansas judge voids Cherokee Nation license to build casino
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge voided a state panel's decision to allow the Cherokee Nation to build a casino in the state, ruling on Thursday that the license was issued in violation of the state's constitution. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox struck down the license...
Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU sued, coastal and library research funded
LSU's War Memorial Tower looms over portions of the Baton Rouge campus. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. Josh Archote,...
Niagara Bottling to build $160M beverage plant in Louisiana
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — One of the nation's leading beverage manufacturers is planning to invest up to $160 million to set up a facility in Louisiana, state officials confirmed in a news release Wednesday. Niagara Bottling, headquartered in Diamond Bar, California, will break ground on the roughly 500,000-square-foot (46,450-square-meter)...
Surveillance cameras recorded you. Who should be able to see?
NEW ORLEANS – As local law enforcement collects more and more video surveillance footage from public spaces, government agencies are being forced to grapple with whether the public should be allowed to see it. And not everyone is on the same page. “It’s a really tough issue, and most...
Storms set off search for survivors, salvageable belongings
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Stunned residents tried to salvage belongings, and rescue crews pulled survivors from beneath collapsed houses Friday in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that killed at least nine people as it barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama. The widespread destruction came into view...
COVID infections rise in Louisiana as new variant gains a foothold
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana is facing a post-holiday increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, which may be exacerbated in the coming weeks by the busy Carnival season and a new, highly transmissible variant that is gaining steam. "We certainly have seen a bump coming out of the holidays,” said Dr....
Hewitt to join growing GOP field for Louisiana governor
(The Center Square) — State Sen. Sharon Hewitt is running for governor of Louisiana, she announced Friday. "Politicians have failed our state for decades, saddling us with a failing tax code, struggling schools, and rising crime in our cities," Hewitt said. "It’s time for a governor who will get things done. That’s why I’m running to lead this great state I love."
ArkLaTex: Income taxes
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Louisiana's next legislative session is right around the corner, starting in April. State Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville recently visited KTBS to discuss several ideas that could come up in the scheduled fiscal session. One of those is the elimination of the state income tax and he explained why.
Homeowners and businesses could face drastic costs if lawmakers exempt inventory tax
A Louisiana House panel mulling proposals for sweeping changes to the state’s tax structure was warned Wednesday that drastic tax hikes await homeowners and businesses if lawmakers exempt commercial inventory stockpiles from local property taxes. Inventory taxes, which local governments use to pay for things such as public schools,...
Louisiana tax collections on remote sellers have eclipsed $1B in just over two years
(The Center Square) — Louisiana tax collections from online sales eclipsed $1 billion in November, just over two years after the state established a commission to tax remote sellers. Renee Roberie, director of the Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers, outlined recent online tax collections for...
New Louisiana dollar coin honors the Higgins Boat of World War II
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The state of Louisiana is being honored in 2023 with a new dollar coin. It honors the Higgins Boat, a landing ship that proved critical in World War II, especially at D-Day which saw thousands of American troops land on the beaches at Normandy, France. The Higgins Boats were manufactured in New Orleans.
Entertainment across Alaska: Jan. 12 to Jan. 17
Hyperlinks to event details at AKconcerts.com and in our weekly newsletter Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. 4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Open Mic w/ Cody Kniceley 8p-12a Bear Paw Bar & Grill - Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p Cafecito Bonito – Mutual...
Forbes scores 27, Tulane knocks off UCF 77-69
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes scored 27 points as Tulane beat UCF 77-69 on Saturday. Forbes added six rebounds and three steals for the Green Wave (12-5, 5-1 American Athletic Conference). Jalen Cook scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 19 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five steals. Kevin Cross recorded 16 points and was 6 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
Jazz Fest announces 2023 headliners
NEW ORLEANS — Get ready for Jazz Fest!. Organizers of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival released the 2023 festival lineup on its website Thursday, including big names such as Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Wu-Tang Clan, Dead & Company, Jon Batiste and more. The full list from the festival's...
