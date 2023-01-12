ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Shop local: Slow Union brings vintage looks to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — You know the saying, “ Take what’s old and make it new again.” And at Slow Union in the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood, that’s the business model. In November of 2022, just in time for the holidays, Olivia Delyamu, Jill Pigman and Rochelle Beres joined forces and opened the vintage collective.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for an Italian restaurant with delicious food and great views of the city, you can't go wrong with this upscale option in Cleveland's West Bank neighborhood. Customers love their sacchetti al tartufo bianco (which has ricotta stuffed pasta, aged fig balsamic, and a rich truffle cream sauce), Ravioli Di Aragosta (which has lobster-filled squid ink ravioli that's served with more lobster, shrimp, and a delicious tomato cream sauce), and Vitello Tortellini (which has veal-filled tortellini served with a rich cream sauce, prosciutto, and peas). If you have room for dessert, check out the cannoli (which are filled with ricotta and chocolate chips and topped with citrus zest), tiramisu, and panna cotta.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

14 shops and boutiques to visit in Lakewood

From clothing to curiosities, there is so much to shop for in this West Side suburb. By Gracie Wilson. Profiled in our October 2022 issue, this oddity shop is operated by Lakewood couple Clement Kunkle and Hallie Wallace. They sell everything we never knew we needed, from tooth fairies made from human teeth and insect wings to radioactive dinnerware. 13375 Madison Ave., 216-777-0257, clevelandcuriosities.com.
LAKEWOOD, OH
WKYC

The Nauti Mermaid in downtown Cleveland announces its closing

CLEVELAND — A staple of W. 6th St. in downtown Cleveland has closed its doors. Taking to Facebook on Wednesday, The Nauti Mermaid announced that it is now permanently closed. According to the bar and restaurant, which was located at 1378 W 6th St., its final day in business was on Sunday, Jan. 8.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

25 Essential Parma Restaurants, According to Reddit

Maybe you don't think of Parma as a hotbed of great cuisine — but maybe you're wrong about that. When it comes to schnitzel or hot dogs, Vietnamese or Indian cuisines, and of course Italian and Polish food, the southwestern Cleveland suburb has you covered. And who hasn't longed to try a "Parma roll" from one of the local sushi joints?
PARMA, OH
cleveland.com

For Your Fries Only opening in Berea but embracing virtual restaurant world

BEREA, Ohio – For years the adage in the restaurant business was “location, location, location.” But as K. Smith sees it, nothing could be further from the truth. Smith had been operating For Your Fries Only as a popup eatery and is set to open a brick-and-mortar location at 819 N. Rocky River Dr. on Monday, Jan. 16. Smith got to know Nate Griggs, owner of the adjacent Berea Smokehouse, and the two discussed joining forces.
BEREA, OH
Madoc

The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In Business

One good thing about Chick-Fil-A is that the chain is almost always popping up across the U.S. One moment you read that one location is closing and the next moment you read that two new locations or even more are opening close to you or other locations. The chain, being the favorite of millions of Americans, is always building new locations to bring its delicious food closer to its numerous fans.
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland Scene

28 Cleveland Horror Stories In 4 Words

Reddit users in San Diego and Buffalo came up with threads asking other users to share a four-word horror story about their respective cities. User anony-mouse8604 borrowed the idea and used it for Cleveland, asking users to "Write a Cleveland horror story in four words." These are the best responses.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Northeast Ohio local news

