All The Backlist: January 13, 2023
This week, Kelly nerds out about music nonfiction, with recommendations galore, whatever your genre of choice. Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book. Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news. Show Notes. Major...
bookriot.com
Quiz: Which Judy Blume Character Are You?
Who’s ready to take a Judy Blume character quiz? Judy Blume books have been there for me at every age of my life. In elementary school, I laughed as my mom read Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing out loud to me and my sister. I related to Margaret’s quest to discover who she is and where she fits in while reading Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret? I learned a lot about sex from the infamous Forever… and still reread Judy Blume’s adult book Summer Sisters on a regular basis. And these are just a few of the more than 30 books Judy Blume created. Her books are beloved because she creates characters that feel like real people. From 2-year-old Fudge Hatcher to teenage Victoria Leonard, her characters have big feelings, good intentions, and the ability to make some pretty huge mistakes.
bookriot.com
Our Most Anticipated Books of 2023
Tune in as Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss their most anticipated book releases of 2023. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. Sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter to get even more mystery/thriller recs and news!. Age of Vice – Deepti Kapoor. Black...
bookriot.com
Tropes in Capes: Evil Clowns
Superhero comics have many well-worn motifs which have been popularized, subverted, and scoffed at over the decades, like secret identities, reporter girlfriends, and radioactive everything. In Tropes in Capes, I’ll look at the history of these elements, including how they got started, when and if they fell out of favor, and where they are now. Today: evil clowns!
bookriot.com
How I Survived the Closure of My Library
Late last summer, the official email notifying me of my library’s temporary closure for renovations found me capital-D Devastated. Around this time last year, I sat in the breakfast nook pondering the magic of libraries and, more specifically, my deep appreciation for my local branch with the pink camellias outside. There, I browsed and borrowed The Best We Could Do by Thi Bui, Luster by Raven Leilani, and Prelude to Bruise by Saeed Jones.
