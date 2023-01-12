ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Twice the size of Jeff Bezos’ $500 million yacht, Accor is building the worlds largest megayacht – The 722 feet long Orient Express Silenseas will offer stately suites, two swimming pools, amphitheater cabaret and oyster bar.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 3 days ago
BoardingArea

Group of American Airlines Pilots and Flight Attendants Seriously Injured in Horror Smash During Layover Excursion to Visit the Taj Mahal

Six American Airlines aircrew based in New York have been seriously injured in a horror smash on a six-lane expressway in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened while the group were travelling together as part of an organised tour in a small bus as part of a layover excursion to visit the world-famous Taj Mahal.
