Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Jamie Lynn Spears Triggered By Water After Daughter's ATV Accident on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Exclusive Clip)
"Anything high intensity around water is definitely going to bring back memories of the worst experience I've ever lived through." Jamie Lynn Spears relived the trauma of her daughter's horrific ATV accident six years ago during a water exercise for "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test." In an exclusive clip shared...
Britney Spears Fires Back At Sister Jamie Lynn After She Breaks Down About Living In Pop Star's Shadow
Britney Spears didn't hold back after her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, said it was hard to live up to her sister's legacy. “Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” the pop star, 41, captioned an Instagram post, which has since been deleted. “They hurt me and nothing was done except that I lost 15 years of my life with my family owning my name … subjected to being an angel while my dad has 5 women on his tour bus drinking that cup of coffee … so cool and smooth it must...
Britney Spears Claps Back At Jamie Lynn For Complaining About Being Her Sister On ‘Special Forces’
Britney Spears didn’t hold back when it came to her reaction about sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘s comments about being her younger sister. “Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” Britney, 41, began her Instagram caption with sarcasm. The “Toxic” singer went on to recall the difficult years of her strict conservatorship, where her dad Jamie Spears controlled her finances and seeming basic freedoms, such as being able to go out for dinner with friends or drink alcohol during her Las Vegas residency and beyond.
Britney Spears' Ex-Fiancé Slammed for Saying She Needed Conservatorship
Jason Trawick, who dated to Britney Spears for over a year, says the conservatorship put in place by her father was justified at the time.
Britney Spears Selling Calabasas Home Amid Rumors Of Marital Strife With Sam Asghari
Britney Spears is looking to rake in the dough in 2023! According to a report, the singer is listing her and hubby Sam Asghari's Calabasas, Calif., pad less than a year after they first purchased the impressive property.The pair bought the 11,650-square-foot abode in June 2022 for $11.8 million, but an insider explained the superstar just never felt quite at home in the space.As OK! reported, the Calabasas crib was in the same neighborhood as ex Kevin Federline's house, where he lives with their two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.It's unclear if the How I Met Your...
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Britney Spears Bizarrely Tells Estranged Mom Lynne They Can Have 'Coffee Together Now' & 'Talk About It' After Public Spat
Ready to make amends? Months after Britney Spears and mom Lynne Spears got into a public squabble on social media, the princess of pop appears to be waving the white flag.Despite rejecting her estranged mom's apology earlier this year for her role in her conservatorship, going so far as to tell Lynne to "go f**k yourself," Britney invited her to sit down for a much-needed one-on-one chat.Britney offered her mom a sit down via the caption of yet another confusing Instagram post that featured her smirking at the camera while black eyeliner surrounds her eyes. The photo was taken from...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Britney Spears Shows Off Weird Dance Moves In Confusing Clip As Fans Grow Concerned Of Endless Social Media Rants
The saga of Britney Spears' weird social media posts continue. On Tuesday, December 20, the pop star took to Instagram to share more odd dancing videos and naked photos, both of which were accompanied by equally strange captions about her recent trip to Mexico. "Nights in Mexico - I’ve been there alone a couple of times and honestly have no idea how I did it … it’s a hot spot !!!" Spears began the caption of the video, which showed her grooving in a red and black mini dress, her messy blonde locks in her face. "But with what I’ve...
Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating Elvis’ birthday shared days before her death
Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating her late father’s birthday was posted just a few days before her passing. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54. In the video shared by “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann, Presley is seen with friends and family at a party for Elvis’ birthday, who was born January, 8, 1935 and died August 16, 1977 at 42. “It was so great to share ELVIS’ birthday with Lisa Marie Presley, Riley (Keough), friends, family and all those that, in the spirit of ELVIS went out to the theatres,” Luhrmann, 60, captioned the...
Britney Spears seen yelling and having a ‘meltdown’ in LA restaurant
A casual date night for Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari at a JOEY restaurant Friday in Los Angeles ended in a bizarre Britney “meltdown,” according to TMZ. Upon arriving for dinner, fans quickly spotted the acclaimed pop star and whipped out their phones to snap photos and film her, causing Spears to become visibly upset, footage obtained by the outlet shows. According to witnesses, the seemingly “manic” 41-year-old “Piece of Me” singer began yelling and “speaking gibberish,” prompting Asghari to storm out of the Woodland Hills restaurant, TMZ reported. The Post reached out to Spears representatives and a restaurant spokesperson for comment. In...
Jamie Lynn Spears Admits She Felt Like A 'Crap Mom' For Leaving Kids Behind To Film Reality Show 'Special Forces'
Jamie Lynn Spears admitted she felt guilty for appearing on Fox's new reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, as it forced her to be away from her kids, Maddie, 14, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge, and 4-year-old daughter Ivey, whom she shares with husband Jamie Watson. “I miss my children if I’m away from them for like, you know, a couple of hours,” the actress, 31, shared during her confessional interview on the Wednesday, January 11, episode. The Zoey 101 alum then broke down to one of the Navy SEALS, where she went into detail about why...
Country Star Chris Lane Asks For Prayers After Taking 3 Mos. Old Son To Hospital Emergency Room
Chris Lane asked fans for prayers Wednesday night as he brought his 3-month-old son, Baker, whom he shares with his wife Lauren Lane (née Bushnell) to the emergency room. The 38-year-old country singer took to his Instagram Story (seen here) on Jan. 11 to share a photo on of the outside of an emergency room as he waited in his car. “Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!” he wrote in the upper portion of the photo.
Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast
For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.
Tori Spelling’s Daughter Diagnosed With Hemiplegic Migraine Amid ER Visit
UPDATE 1/14 3:39 p.m. — Tori Spelling has shared a health update about Stella’s condition, noting her eldest daughter is on the mend. “She is home and feeling much better. At the ER, she was diagnosed with a Hemiplegic Migraine,” Spelling wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, January 13, sharing a pic of Stella cuddling a family dog in her bed. “It’s a condition that affects one side of the body. Signs of a hemiplegic migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke that typically includes sudden severe headache on one side of the brain, weakness and numbness on one half of the body.”
'Where’s Your Wife?': Fans Slam Sam Asghari For Not Posting With Britney Spears & Ditching His Wedding Ring
Britney Spears loyalists are not happy with Sam Asghari. The hunky actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 28, to share a snap of himself getting primped on set of an upcoming project. However, fans noticed there was one special person noticeably absent — his wife of seven months. "Oh, hey. It’s me on set for @mr.right.app," Asghari captioned the picture of himself smiling from ear-to-ear as someone combed his hair.FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP STAR'S EARLY DAYS"It's cool as long as your wife is with you. Where's Britney?"...
Jamie Lynn Spears to Reunite With 'Zoey 101' Co-Stars for Paramount Plus Movie
Jamie Lynn Spears will reunite with her castmates for Zoey 102, a follow-up movie to the Nickelodeon comedy that ran from 2005 to 2008, it was announced Thursday. The reunion film will debut exclusively on Paramount+ later this year. Spears, who portrayed Zoey Brooks in the original series, will be...
Lisa Marie Presley Died After Second Cardiac Event, DNR
Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland
Nancy Sinatra Reveals Candid Phone Call From Elvis Presley After Lisa Marie's Birth
A long-time friend of the Presleys paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after news broke Thursday of her passing at age 54. Following the announcement, Nancy Sinatra wrote: "Every now and then I find myself wishing very hard that there is a hereafter and tonight is one of those times. Otherwise the nothingness, the emptiness are too hard to bear." On Jan. 13, Nancy tweeted another ode to the late singer from a memory of her famous father. "When his little girl was born Elvis called me, she wrote. "He was so excited his voice was whispery. He said his baby was born blessed and would live a life of privilege, but there are "so many babies born in the ghetto who will have hard lives and struggles. It isn't fair." Nancy continued, "His heart was full of love – and pain. I don't know why he shared his thoughts with me but I'm glad he did so I can share them with you. Elvis was much more than a phenomenon, he was a loving, caring mortal man." It is also worth noting that their fathers, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, sang together multiple times and appeared in the 1960 television special Welcome Home Elvis.
