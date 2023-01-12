Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
SNOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $142.14, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost...
Zacks.com
Murphy USA (MUSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
MUSA - Free Report) closed at $266.28, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the gasoline station operator had lost...
Zacks.com
Netflix (NFLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
NFLX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $327.26, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the internet video service had...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
Zacks.com
Hess (HES) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
HES - Free Report) closed at $152.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and...
Zacks.com
Texas Pacific (TPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
TPL - Free Report) closed at $2,108.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the landowner...
Zacks.com
AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ABBV - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $159.64, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 2.21%...
Zacks.com
Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CTRA - Free Report) closed at $25.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the independent...
Zacks.com
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
UPST - Free Report) closed at $16.99, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.51% over the past...
Zacks.com
Unity Software Inc. (U) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
U - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $31.57, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
Insulet (PODD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PODD - Free Report) closed at $305.89, marking a -0.13% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of insulin infusion systems...
Zacks.com
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
STNG - Free Report) closed at $51.23, marking a +1.57% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost...
Zacks.com
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (. FSK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.84, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
General Dynamics (GD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
GD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $247.54, moving +0.95% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had lost...
Zacks.com
Antero Resources (AR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $29.74, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
PBF Energy (PBF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PBF Energy (. PBF - Free Report) closed at $39.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CRSP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $49.94, moving +0.56% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained...
Zacks.com
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
RTX - Free Report) closed at $98.68, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had...
Zacks.com
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
DCBO - Free Report) closed at $35.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ULTA - Free Report) closed at $490.99, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had gained...
Comments / 0