New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Baltimore on TV: The City's Must-Watch ShowsTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Tony Romo gets roasted for giving Josh Allen the worst playoff nickname
Tony Romo tried to pay Josh Allen a compliment with a new nickname, but we’re pretty sure this one isn’t going to stick… yet. In his young NFL career, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has played six NFL playoff games in January. His 3-3 record is apparently enough to earn him the title of “Mr. January,” that is, if you ask CBS color commentator Tony Romo.
3 Seahawks who won’t be back and best options to replace them
The Seahawks caught everyone by surprise to make the playoffs but, after their exit, these players won’t be back in 2023 and Seattle must replace them. Whenever the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to Denver, everyone was ready to consider Pete Carroll’s team the worst in the league. So imagine the shock after 18 regular season weeks when it was Seattle that was suiting up for a playoff matchup against the 49ers while the Broncos were at home watching (and doing so from well outside the postseason race).
Trevor Lawrence hits Waffle House with wife Marissa after Jaguars’ comeback win
Now this is how you celebrate. A short time after the Jaguars completed a comeback for the ages — a 31-30 victory over the Chargers in the wild-card round Saturday in Jacksonville — second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence swung by a local Waffle House, where he celebrated with his wife, Marissa, and teammates. “So proud of you 16,” Marissa gushed of the 23-year-old Lawrence on her Instagram Story. It was a tale of two halves on Saturday for the Jaguars, who were down 27-7 at the end of the second quarter. Lawrence, who threw four interceptions against the Chargers, rebounded with four touchdowns before...
Titans Want to Talk About NFL's Best Offense
An ESPN report on Sunday said that Mike Vrabel has requested permission to interview the last two Kansas City Chiefs play-callers.
Latest team in Sean Payton sweepstakes will drive up price for Saints
The New Orleans Saints have granted permission for the Carolina Panthers to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position. If Sean Payton returns to coach in 2023, it’s going to mean a massive haul of draft picks for the New Orleans Saints. If Payton coaches the Carolina...
Source: Falcons to Interview Panthers Coach as Pees Replacement
Another candidate has entered the mix for the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator role: Panthers Coach Al Holcomb
Kings vs. Spurs prediction and odds for Sunday, January 15 (Kings undervalued)
The Sacramento Kings have been red hot as of late, climbing to the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference with three straight dominant wins over a couple lowly teams in the NBA. Now, the Kings get to face arguably the worst team in the league, the San Antonio Spurs, who come into this game with the worst net rating in the NBA.
Braves insider pessimistic about potential long-term Max Fried deal
Atlanta Braves insider David O’Brien didn’t have anything good to say about the team’s chances at signing Max Fried to a long-term extension. The Braves and Max Fried are headed to arbitration for the second straight season. While arbitration sounds bad, it can lead to constructive contract talks when both sides — Fried’s representatives and the Braves — know exactly where the other stands.
Terry Heffernan hired as Virginia's offensive line coach
Another one of David Shaw's former staffers has found a job elsewhere
Chargers rumors: Sean Payton wants head coaching job
According to rumors around the Chargers possible head coaching position, Sean Payton is interested in the role. For now, Brandon Staley is the Los Angeles Chargers‘ head coach. But after the team’s historic implosion on Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars where they gave up a 27-point lead, it’s worth questioning how much longer he’ll be in the position.
