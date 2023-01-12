WASHINGTON (WJLA) - Two children were among the victims of a shooting on a Washington, D.C. Metro bus. Police say three people, including a 6-year-old and 9-year-old, were shot after getting off a bus where a fight was happening. Authorities say the children and the adult male victim are in the hospital and expected to recover from their injuries.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO