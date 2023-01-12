SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's been a mild January in CNY so far with above normal temperatures almost every day! Now it's back to reality this weekend, feeling more like winter. To sum up this January, up to the 13th, our average high temperature was 41 degrees and our average low temperature was 29 degrees. Our normal high temperature should be in the lower 30s and our normal low temperature should be in the mid to upper teens. That means both our high and low temperatures were on average 10 degrees warmer than normal this month!

