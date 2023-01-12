Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
cnycentral.com
Colder than average temperatures continue this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It's been a MUCH colder weekend than we've been used to so far this winter season. The Syracuse airport had a morning low temperature on Saturday of 19 degrees. Saturday afternoon we only made it up to the low to mid 20s which is below average for Syracuse...
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?
Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher. On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4. Who was...
Producers cancel plans to finish Lou Ferrigno horror movie in Syracuse
Producers no longer plan to finish filming a horror movie with Lou Ferrigno in Syracuse after financial issues forced principal photography to shut down four months ago. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that his team “just could not get past the gossip mill of Debbie Downers, and local vendors taking advantage of the production in mob-like extortion tactics.”
Stevens Swan in Desperate Need for This Unusual Donation, Can You Help?
It's amazing what one donation will do to help an animal shelter. But this request isn't one they usually ask for. Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society does an incredible job housing and rehabilitating animals in Utica. They are the go-to place when an animal is sick, hurting, or no longer has a place to call home.
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
cnycentral.com
New Broadway twist on the classic tale 'Anastasia' comes to Landmark Theatre
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The fan-favorite movie "Anastasia" has been transformed into a Broadway musical and it is on its way to the Landmark Theatre!. Broadway in Syracuse’s latest show of the 2022-2023 M&T Bank season is "Anastasia." The show is coming to the Landmark Theatre in downtown Syracuse...
OMG! Wait Until You See the Adorable Addition to Wild Animal Park
Oh my God! Wait until you see the adorable addition to The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango. Meet Kane, a beautiful Tabby Tiger that you can actually adopt. All proceeds will go straight to the animal you adopt to help the Wild Animal Park buy new toys and enrichment. From...
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
cnycentral.com
CNY reacts to one Bed, Bath & Beyond store left in the area
Ithaca, N.Y. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing dozens of stores nationwide as the Home Goods chain faces uncertainity about its future. The Bed, Bath & Beyond in South Meadow Square in Ithaca will soon be closing down. The company announced 62 locations in 30 states to the...
cnycentral.com
Norwich cafeteria staff find scorpion in bananas, zoology students capitalize on discovery
NORWICH, N.Y. — Norwich City School District posted on their Facebook Friday that while cafeteria staff at Stanford J. Gibson Primary School were washing bananas, they discovered a scorpion in the box. The scorpion was quickly contained and no staff or students were harmed. What came next is bananas!
How long was your hospital emergency room wait? syracuse.com wants to hear about it
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse hospital emergency rooms are often gridlocked because of a shortage of nurses and staffed beds. Long waits are commonplace for patients seeking ER care. Some people who need to be admitted sometimes spend days in ERs waiting for beds to become available elsewhere in the hospital.
newyorkupstate.com
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
cnycentral.com
Lack of snowfall in Syracuse sets a record this January
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse hasn't seen much snow so far this season. Plus, we've been seeing a stretch of warmer than normal temperatures. Even setting some records for the lack of snow and mild temperatures!. Our current snowfall total in Syracuse is only about 20 inches! Normally up to this...
newyorkalmanack.com
Historic Snowstorms of Central New York
Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
96.1 The Eagle
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
waer.org
18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.
Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
cnycentral.com
A mild start to January but becoming chilly this weekend!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's been a mild January in CNY so far with above normal temperatures almost every day! Now it's back to reality this weekend, feeling more like winter. To sum up this January, up to the 13th, our average high temperature was 41 degrees and our average low temperature was 29 degrees. Our normal high temperature should be in the lower 30s and our normal low temperature should be in the mid to upper teens. That means both our high and low temperatures were on average 10 degrees warmer than normal this month!
cnycentral.com
Salina's new trash program cleans the streets but the new system is costing residents
SALINA, N.Y. — As the City of Syracuse debates a new trash pilot program to change collection day, the Town of Salina has its own new trash service that will be different from the potential program coming to Syracuse. The Town of Salina’s contract with Superior Waste Removal ended...
cnycentral.com
Picks and Predictions: A weekend welcome to the Irish and a Monday in Miami
Talk about a good week for Syracuse Orange basketball. Wins for both the men's and women's programs during the week leading into a double-date at the Dome with Notre Dame, could any college basketball fan ask for anything better than that?. Easy answer, no. WATCH this week's episode of "The...
