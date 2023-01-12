ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Colder than average temperatures continue this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It's been a MUCH colder weekend than we've been used to so far this winter season. The Syracuse airport had a morning low temperature on Saturday of 19 degrees. Saturday afternoon we only made it up to the low to mid 20s which is below average for Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Producers cancel plans to finish Lou Ferrigno horror movie in Syracuse

Producers no longer plan to finish filming a horror movie with Lou Ferrigno in Syracuse after financial issues forced principal photography to shut down four months ago. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that his team “just could not get past the gossip mill of Debbie Downers, and local vendors taking advantage of the production in mob-like extortion tactics.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse

The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY reacts to one Bed, Bath & Beyond store left in the area

Ithaca, N.Y. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing dozens of stores nationwide as the Home Goods chain faces uncertainity about its future. The Bed, Bath & Beyond in South Meadow Square in Ithaca will soon be closing down. The company announced 62 locations in 30 states to the...
ITHACA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Lack of snowfall in Syracuse sets a record this January

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse hasn't seen much snow so far this season. Plus, we've been seeing a stretch of warmer than normal temperatures. Even setting some records for the lack of snow and mild temperatures!. Our current snowfall total in Syracuse is only about 20 inches! Normally up to this...
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Historic Snowstorms of Central New York

Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York

Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
ROME, NY
waer.org

18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.

Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

A mild start to January but becoming chilly this weekend!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's been a mild January in CNY so far with above normal temperatures almost every day! Now it's back to reality this weekend, feeling more like winter. To sum up this January, up to the 13th, our average high temperature was 41 degrees and our average low temperature was 29 degrees. Our normal high temperature should be in the lower 30s and our normal low temperature should be in the mid to upper teens. That means both our high and low temperatures were on average 10 degrees warmer than normal this month!
SYRACUSE, NY

