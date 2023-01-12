ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felicity Huffman Lands First TV Role Since College Admissions Scandal

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
Gretchen Ertl/Reuters

Felicity Huffman is reportedly set to make her first TV appearance since she spent time in prison for her part in the college admissions scandal . The Emmy-winning actress, 60, will star in an episode of The Good Doctor that will set up a new spin-off series titled The Good Lawyer , according to Deadline . Huffman will play a “highly regarded attorney and partner at the law firm with a fierce intellect and dry wit” in the show, which is set to air during the sixth season of The Good Doctor on March 6. Her return to TV screens comes almost three years after she served 11 days of a 14-day prison sentence after pleading guilty to paying $15,000 to fraudster William “Rick” Singer to help get her daughter, Sophia, into college by changing her SAT answers. Huffman completed her full sentence, which also included conducting 250 hours of community service, in 2020.

Read it at People

Related
TheDailyBeast

John Legend Reveals Chrissy Teigen Gave Birth to Third Child

John Legend told the audience at a private concert Friday night that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, had given birth to their third child that morning, People reports. “What a blessed day,” the 43-year-old singer told fans. The couple already have two children—Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. Teigen turned to IVF after losing a pregnancy in 2020.Read it at People
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
TheDailyBeast

Nicolas Cage Shares Pain Over Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley’s Death

Nicolas Cage has spoken out about his pain over the loss of his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley, who died suddenly at the age of 54 on Thursday. Cage, who was married to Elvis’ daughter between 2002 and 2004, was her third husband after musicians Danny Keough and Michael Jackson. “This is devastating news,” Cage said in a statement. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.” Benjamin Keough—Presley’s son from her first marriage and the brother of actress Riley Keough—died by suicide at the age of 27 in 2020.Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
TheDailyBeast

Lisa Marie Presley’s Grief Counselor Reveals She Was ‘Optimistic’ In Her Final Days

Lisa Marie Presley visited Elvis’ grave days before she suffered a fatal heart attack, as well as that of her late son, who died by suicide two years ago at the age of 27.In a touching farewell posted to Instagram on Friday, Presley’s friend David Kessler, an expert on grief and loss who co-authored the seminal 2005 book On Grief and Grieving with psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, described the late singer-songwriter as “a loyal daughter and devoted mother.”“The loss of her son inspired her to work toward becoming an advocate for those who are struggling with the heartbreak of grief,” Kessler...
Popculture

Morning Show Host Addresses 'Real and Scary' Divorce

Morning news anchor Sarah Harris recently divorced her long-time husband Tom Ward, and she admitted that the process was "real and scary." Harris is best known for hosting the morning show Studio 10 in Australia, and she opened up about her personal life in an interview with Stellar Magazine. She said that going through a breakup made her aware of how prominent she was in the public eye for some, and it was nerve-wracking.
TVGuide.com

Will Trent Author Endorses the Changes Being Made in ABC Adaptation

Like many literary adaptations, Will Trent — the new ABC crime drama about a dyslexic and orphaned special agent, played by Ramón Rodríguez, with the highest clearance rate at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation — has deviated in many ways from its source material. But author and executive producer Karin Slaughter wants longtime fans to make a distinction between the show and her bestselling novels on which the show is based.
TheDailyBeast

‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty in No-Jail Deal

Troubled actor Ezra Miller pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge of unlawful trespassing and was given a no-jail sentence: a $500 fine, a year of probation, and a raft of requirements including mental health treatment and a ban on alcohol and drugs. The Flash star copped a plea after being charged with stealing booze from a Vermont neighbor’s home—just one in a series of disturbing incidents that included assault and harassment arrests in Hawaii and allegations of choking a woman in Iceland. Miller has called the behavior “a time of intense crisis” and said they are getting treatment for “complex mental health issues.”Read it at Variety
