Felicity Huffman Lands First TV Role Since College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman is reportedly set to make her first TV appearance since she spent time in prison for her part in the college admissions scandal . The Emmy-winning actress, 60, will star in an episode of The Good Doctor that will set up a new spin-off series titled The Good Lawyer , according to Deadline . Huffman will play a “highly regarded attorney and partner at the law firm with a fierce intellect and dry wit” in the show, which is set to air during the sixth season of The Good Doctor on March 6. Her return to TV screens comes almost three years after she served 11 days of a 14-day prison sentence after pleading guilty to paying $15,000 to fraudster William “Rick” Singer to help get her daughter, Sophia, into college by changing her SAT answers. Huffman completed her full sentence, which also included conducting 250 hours of community service, in 2020.

