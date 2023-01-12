ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
1070 KHMO-AM

Backyard Videos Show Rocket’s Blazing Reentry Over Missouri

A surprise visitor streaked across the Missouri skies this week. Backyard videos captured the moment a rocket reentered the atmosphere leaving a blazing trail behind it. Dan Bush who's a photographer who often shares great videos on the Missouri Skies YouTube channel shared this event from January 11, 2023 based on his video description. After first thinking it was a meteor that grazed our atmosphere, he now believes it was something else entirely:
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County

JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Is thundersnow more common in Missouri than other parts of the country?

Thundersnow; it almost sounds like the title of a James Bond movie! It’s actually a weather event that doesn’t happen very often around the globe. Because thundersnow; which is basically lightning that occurs during a snowstorm, is such a rare event, it can evoke a wide range of emotions. While I’m not aware of anyone crying at the onset of thundersnow, myself and at least half of North America remembers a famous television meteorologist’s emotional reaction to thundersnow. During a live segment while covering a snowstorm in Plymouth, Massachusetts for the Weather Channel on February 15, 2015, Jim Cantore became so excited about the lightning strikes that were occurring in the general vicinity, he went crazy, acting like he won the lottery. However, in his thrilling exclamations, he basically stated that he would trade in a 500-million-dollar jackpot for the combined, six thundersnow lightning strikes that occupied a brief period approximately 6 seconds in length!
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway

A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KFVS12

MO lawmakers propose transgender laws

This summer in Sikeston, you might see the words "under construction" on the roads. Governor Beshear held another Team Kentucky update today, sharing more positive news for the Commonwealth's Economic Growth. Senator Holly Thompson Rehder to Chair Senate Fiscal Oversight. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Republican State Senator Holly Thompson...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy