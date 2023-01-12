Read full article on original website
Northern Wisconsin not short on winter weather, tourists
WISCONSIN — While traditional winter activites in the southern part of the state are hit-and-miss right now thanks to above average temperatures and below average snowfall, it's quite a different story up north. "We got real lucky real early," said Krystal Westfahl, the executive director of Let’s Minocqua Visitors...
Wisconsin DNR to host Free Fishing Weekend
WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Free Fishing Weekend will be held Jan. 21 and 22, meaning officials won't require a fishing license or trout and salmon stamps. The Wisconsin DNR said anyone will be able to fish in bodies of where there is an open...
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Authorities reminding Wisconsinites about plowing snow across roadways, green lights
(WFRV) – While the winter season continues to sludge on in Wisconsin, authorities are reminding residents about plowing snow across roadways, green lights on snowplows, and other essential winter rules. In a Facebook post, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office says residents cannot plow snow across the roadway. “This can...
Marinette man dives for lost treasure, promotes environmental clean-up
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person’s trash is another’s treasure. A Wisconsin man has become well known in the fishing community for his salvage dives across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Ed Bieber started diving four years ago. “I started out filling up a little bin,” Bieber said. “Then...
Watch: Mandarin duck draws birdwatchers to Wisconsin shore
Birdwatchers are flocking to a spot on the shore of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin to catch a glimpse of a mandarin duck, a bird native to East Asia.
'I've still got hope': Local snowmobile riders, businesses crossing fingers for more snow
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- At Fuel Powersports in West Bend, business has been busy for one of the largest snowmobile dealers in the state of Wisconsin. "It's honestly been really good," said Fuel Powersports General Manager Evan White. "A lot of the snowmobile customers are very loyal to the industry and very loyal to the hobby as well."
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth. But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live. Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it […]
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Wisconsin organization wants to reduce salt usage
RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – Every year, Wisconsin uses thousands of pounds of salt to melt ice on roadways. This is because salt is readily available and overall, very effective at melting ice and snow. Once the ice and snow are gone the salt remains, and that salt can leech into the soil, runoff into storm drains, and eventually end up in our lakes and rivers.
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
14th and Erie Intersection Failure Could Cost $215,000 to Fix
Repair due to the failure of pavement beneath the intersection of 14th and Erie Avenue in Sheboygan will cost up to $215,000 to fix according to an agenda item to be considered at Monday night’s Common Council Meeting. Detail of item 20, authored by Alders Felde and Filicky-Peneski, requests...
This Moonlit Dinner Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Wisconsin
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Wisconsin, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and rivers from this train that runs throughout northern Wisconsin.
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night
I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
Extra FoodShare benefits for Wisconsin households to end in February
The federal government announced that extra FoodShare benefits for Wisconsin households will be ending next month.
Wisconsin reports high capacity rate for hospital beds
Wisconsinites get excited for massive $1.3B lottery drawing on Friday the 13th. Superstitions tossed aside, Friday the 13th didn’t stop people from buying tickets for the historic drawing. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Kids whose families have been impacted by incarceration got a chance to show off some of...
Dry weekend leading into an active week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our mainly gray stretch of weather looks to continue into much of this weekend, but at least it’ll be dry and temperatures will stay mild. We could see a little bit of sunshine this afternoon, but I think the day will be mainly cloudy. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to lower 30s. Winds pick up out of the south on Sunday, helping to boost our temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll likely see a few more breaks in the clouds during the afternoon.
Look: Deer known as 'Jughead' rescued in Indiana
Authorities in Indiana said a deer known to locals as "Jughead" was freed from the plastic jug stuck over its head.
First responders detail “challenging rescue” in Calumet County woods
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - First responders rescued a man who fell in some swampy woods in Calumet County Thursday. The Chilton Fire Department detailed the rescue on Facebook. First responders and firefighters were called to Jefferson Rd Thursday. They hiked a half-mile into a swamp to find the man.
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
