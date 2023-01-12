ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Northern Wisconsin not short on winter weather, tourists

WISCONSIN — While traditional winter activites in the southern part of the state are hit-and-miss right now thanks to above average temperatures and below average snowfall, it's quite a different story up north. "We got real lucky real early," said Krystal Westfahl, the executive director of Let’s Minocqua Visitors...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin DNR to host Free Fishing Weekend

WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Free Fishing Weekend will be held Jan. 21 and 22, meaning officials won't require a fishing license or trout and salmon stamps. The Wisconsin DNR said anyone will be able to fish in bodies of where there is an open...
WISCONSIN STATE
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin organization wants to reduce salt usage

RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – Every year, Wisconsin uses thousands of pounds of salt to melt ice on roadways. This is because salt is readily available and overall, very effective at melting ice and snow. Once the ice and snow are gone the salt remains, and that salt can leech into the soil, runoff into storm drains, and eventually end up in our lakes and rivers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
POLK COUNTY, MN
14th and Erie Intersection Failure Could Cost $215,000 to Fix

Repair due to the failure of pavement beneath the intersection of 14th and Erie Avenue in Sheboygan will cost up to $215,000 to fix according to an agenda item to be considered at Monday night’s Common Council Meeting. Detail of item 20, authored by Alders Felde and Filicky-Peneski, requests...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Wisconsin reports high capacity rate for hospital beds

Wisconsinites get excited for massive $1.3B lottery drawing on Friday the 13th. Superstitions tossed aside, Friday the 13th didn’t stop people from buying tickets for the historic drawing. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Kids whose families have been impacted by incarceration got a chance to show off some of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Dry weekend leading into an active week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our mainly gray stretch of weather looks to continue into much of this weekend, but at least it’ll be dry and temperatures will stay mild. We could see a little bit of sunshine this afternoon, but I think the day will be mainly cloudy. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to lower 30s. Winds pick up out of the south on Sunday, helping to boost our temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll likely see a few more breaks in the clouds during the afternoon.
WISCONSIN STATE

