This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Last summer, the sheriff of Coryell County in Central Texas took to an elevated platform in a small Las Vegas ballroom and made an unusual announcement: He was a "born-again sheriff," he said, having "realized that I wasn't doing my job 100%."
Allen Graves Reed
Allen Graves Reed, 77, of Brownwood, Texas, passes away on January 12,2023.Allen was born on February 2, 1945 to Buford Allen Reed and Kathryn Graves Reed in Montgomery City, Missouri. After Allen graduated from Montgomery County High in 1963, he went on study music at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas, and University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee. His employments included Minister of Music at Blacksburg Baptist Church in Blacksburg, Virginia, and Professor of Theory and Organ Performance at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee from 1981 until 2015, he was Professor of music and Organ Performance at Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas. He also served as organist at First Baptist Church and Coggin Avenue Baptist Church in Brownwood, Texas.
Jensyn Evans of Brownwood crowned Queen of the 2023 Brown County Youth Fair
The 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair reached its conclusion Saturday with the crowning of the 2023 Queen – Brownwood FFA senior Jensyn Evans – prior to the start of the Premium Sale. “Being Miss Brown County definitely means a lot to me,” Evans said. “I’ve always wanted...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Texas
The Lone Star State is filled with amazing restaurants but we always like to highlight the ones that are a little more hidden and unassuming. Underwood's Cafeteria is one of those places. While it may not look like much from the outside, we promise you're in for a real culinary treat once you step inside.
Grand Champion Steer auctioned for $12,000 at 71st Brown County Youth Fair
The 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair concluded Saturday evening with the Premium Sale at the Brown County Fairgrounds. The grand champion and reserve champions among Steers, Lambs, Swine, Ag Mechanics and Home Economics received a total of $76,100 in bids. Leading the way was Ashtyn Adams’ Grand Champion Market...
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 16-22
Brownwood at Stephenville, 6/7:30 p.m. Early at Eastland, 6/7:30 p.m. Bangs at Colorado City, 6:30/8 p.m. Gustine at Blanket, 5/6:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Lometa, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Cross Plains, 6/7:30 p.m. Zephyr at Sidney, 6/7:30 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. San Angelo Lake View at Brownwood, 5 p.m. BOYS SOCCER. San...
Brown County Legislative Day scheduled for Feb. 8
Business and community representatives will travel to Austin to meet with elected officials, commissioners and lawmakers as the new legislative session gets underway. This trip is vital for Brown County as we continue to develop relationships with state lawmakers. This is a chance to talk with lawmakers face to face in Austin.
Lions soccer topples Plainview, 3-1, in finale of Lubbock tournament
LUBBOCK – The Brownwood Lions soccer team wrapped up play in the Lubbock tournament Saturday morning with their second victory in four weekend outings, topping Plainview by a 3-1 count. Caleb Nelson scored a pair of goals for Brownwood while Noah Barron chipped in a goal as well. The...
Lions soccer dealt loss, tie on second day of Lubbock tournament
LUBBOCK – After opening the Lubbock soccer tournament with a 3-1 victory over Snyder Thursday, the Brownwood Lions experienced a tie and a loss in Friday action. The Lions played El Paso Riverside to a 1-1 deadlock to begin the day, with Noah Barron scoring Brownwood’s goal. The...
Alice Self
Alice Self, age 89, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The family will host a private service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
Milton Garrett
Milton Garrett, age 86, of Brownwood, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. A memorial service is currently pending with Heartland Funeral Home.
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 13
On Tuesday, January 10, Lt. Pete Bastardo was dispatched to the intersection of FM 45 and Hwy 377 South. This was in regard to theft of copper. Upon arrival, contact was made with a TXDOT worker, who stated five illumination poles had been broken into and copper wire removed from each one of them. Information was gathered for a report. There are no suspects to list.
Leah Ann Geer
Leah Ann Geer, age 78, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The family will host a private service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
Brownwood ISD Trustees honored during School Board Recognition Month
January is School Board Recognition Month and Brownwood ISD (BISD) is celebrating its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students. The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is Forward, Together, which highlights the collaboration among school leadership, teachers, and parents on behalf of students.
Court Records 1/13/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown Count Clerk’s office from January 6 through January 12:. Lopez, George Rodriguez, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Ramirez, Maria Fernando Salinas, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Smith, Mckinze Leanne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Williams, Trease Wilson, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Freitas, Curtis Deandre,...
HPU, area school districts establish guaranteed acceptance program
Howard Payne University and representatives of the seven independent school districts in Brown County recently announced the launch of a partnership to provide automatic acceptance to the university for high-achieving students from high schools in the area. Participating ISDs are those of Bangs, Blanket, Brookesmith, Brownwood, Early, May and Zephyr.
Lady Lions dominate second half in 3-0 home victory over Graham
After a scoreless first half, the Brownwood Lady Lions erupted for three goals in the final 30 minutes en route to a 3-0 non-district victory over Graham Friday night at Warren Gym. Molly Oliver scored twice for Brownwood, which improved to 5-1 on the season, while Ataleigh Constancio tacked on...
Billy Fred Daniel
Funeral services for Billy Fred Daniel, 88, of Mullin, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at Pompey Mountain Church in Mullin. Burial will follow at Duren Cemetery in Mills County. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite.
Lions catch fire in fourth quarter, rally past Graham, 70-66, in district opener
Thad Hinds scored all 17 of his points in the second half, and buried four three-pointers in the fourth period as the Brownwood Lions roared back to knock off the Graham Steers, 70-66, Friday at Warren Gym in the District 6-4A opener for both teams. “There was a great crowd...
