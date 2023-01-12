Read full article on original website
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsMario DonevskiRichmond, VA
Cops Hurt 12-Year-Old Boy With Autism. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jailEdy ZooRichmond, VA
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
4 suspects in shooting outside Suffolk restaurant arrested: Police
Four suspects connected to a shooting outside of the High Tide Restaurant and Raw Bar in downtown Suffolk have been arrested, according to Suffolk Police.
Richmond Police looking for suspect in Old Warwick Road robbery
Richmond Police detectives are searching for a suspect who allegedly committed a burglary at a South Richmond business earlier this month.
NBC12
Richmond police looking for person who broke into local business, stole cash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Detectives with Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe stole from a local business earlier this month. Police say a man was captured on store surveillance cameras on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 9:52 p.m., entering a local business in the 6300 block of Old Warwick Road and tampering with the door.
Henrico Man Suspected of Shooting Brother Arrested
Male caught on camera breaking into Chesterfield church steals camera equipment
Police said the male was caught on video breaking into the Lord Jesus Korean Church, located in the 10200 block of Robious Road, around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 8. He reportedly stole camera equipment from the church.
Victims identified in Hopewell double shooting homicide near Arlington Park
The Hopewell Police Department is continuing to investigate a double homicide shooting near Arlington Park.
NBC12
Museum District predator caught on camera again, neighbors fear behavior is escalating
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Those living in Richmond’s Museum District are on edge after new footage shows a predator walking through apartment alleyways again. Police are still searching for the suspect. The ‘Peeping Tom’ was initially caught on camera exposing himself back in early December. Now, neighbors...
Delivery driver dispute: One charged, another injured in Chesterfield shooting
A delivery driver is recovering after being shot by another in Chesterfield County over the weekend.
NBC12
Hopewell police investigating double homicide
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police are investigating a double homicide turned car crash. “From looking at the shell casings along Liberty Avenue leading into Courthouse, there is a large number of shell casings and it appears to be that the vehicles could have been in motion and possibly shooting at each other,” said Hopewell Police Chief A.J. Starke.
NBC12
Police find man who escaped from custody in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Henrico have found a man they arrested fled police custody Wednesday evening. Officials say around 5:40 p.m., 25-year-old Dashawn K. Hunter managed to escape police custody outside of the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say he is wanted on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants...
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Hopewell community mourns death of 8-year-old in drive-by shooting
The Hopewell Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of 8-year-old girl, P’Aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore. On Friday, December 30, at about 2:15 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Freeman Street for a reported shooting. Officers discovered 8-year-old Moore with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest. Moore was transported to TriCities Hospital where she passed away from her injuries.
NBC12
Convicted felon sentenced to 7 years on gun, accessory posession charges
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Richmond man was sentenced to 92 months in prison after police discovered he was a convicted felon illegally possessing a machine gun conversion device and other weapons. According to court documents, on July 14, 2021, Marquis Bonhomme, 23, was arrested by Richmond Police during a traffic...
Va. Parents Searching for Missing Daughter Find Her Body on Wooded Path, and Man Is Charged
Aonesty Selby had celebrated her 18th birthday just three days before her body was found on a remote dirt logging path A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a missing teenager whose body was found by her parents and aunt on a wooded path in Virginia, according to authorities and a local news report. Aonesty Selby, 18, was reported missing to the James City County Police Department on Jan. 13 by her family who had become concerned after not hearing from...
Hopewell community searches for peace after late-night shooting leaves 2 dead
Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that detectives are looking for at least two suspects and are using all resources to help them in this case.
WAVY News 10
Newport News man charged with murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. 21-year-old Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged...
windsorweekly.com
Newport News man charged with killing teenager, leaving body in Isle of Wight County
A Newport News man has been charged with killing a Williamsburg teenager and leaving her body in Isle of Wight County. Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office investigators, with the assistance of the Newport News Police Department, arrested Andarius McClelland on Jan. 17. Eighteen-year-old Aonesty Selby was found dead...
Portsmouth woman killed in crash in Caroline County
According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place at around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 near the intersection of Route 17 and Camden Road.
WAVY News 10
Death of NSU student, friend prompts $200M lawsuit against Richmond officer, PD
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On the night of Aug. 7, 2022, a young couple was traveling in the southside of Richmond. Around the same time, Richmond police officers were responding to a report of a break-in. What happened next was a tragedy that’s now the subject of a $200...
WAVY News 10
Suffolk Police investigating armed robbery at North Main St. Happy Shopper
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man allegedly robbed the North Main Street Happy Shopper at gunpoint Sunday afternoon and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, Suffolk Police said. Around 3:30 p.m., Suffolk Police responded to the Happy Shopper business at 715 N. Main St. for a report...
Elderly Portsmouth woman dies following crash in Caroline Co.
An elderly woman from Portsmouth died following a crash in Caroline County.
