ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Richmond police looking for person who broke into local business, stole cash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Detectives with Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe stole from a local business earlier this month. Police say a man was captured on store surveillance cameras on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 9:52 p.m., entering a local business in the 6300 block of Old Warwick Road and tampering with the door.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Hopewell police investigating double homicide

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police are investigating a double homicide turned car crash. “From looking at the shell casings along Liberty Avenue leading into Courthouse, there is a large number of shell casings and it appears to be that the vehicles could have been in motion and possibly shooting at each other,” said Hopewell Police Chief A.J. Starke.
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Police find man who escaped from custody in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Henrico have found a man they arrested fled police custody Wednesday evening. Officials say around 5:40 p.m., 25-year-old Dashawn K. Hunter managed to escape police custody outside of the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say he is wanted on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Hopewell community mourns death of 8-year-old in drive-by shooting

The Hopewell Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of 8-year-old girl, P’Aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore. On Friday, December 30, at about 2:15 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Freeman Street for a reported shooting. Officers discovered 8-year-old Moore with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest. Moore was transported to TriCities Hospital where she passed away from her injuries.
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Convicted felon sentenced to 7 years on gun, accessory posession charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Richmond man was sentenced to 92 months in prison after police discovered he was a convicted felon illegally possessing a machine gun conversion device and other weapons. According to court documents, on July 14, 2021, Marquis Bonhomme, 23, was arrested by Richmond Police during a traffic...
RICHMOND, VA
People

Va. Parents Searching for Missing Daughter Find Her Body on Wooded Path, and Man Is Charged

Aonesty Selby had celebrated her 18th birthday just three days before her body was found on a remote dirt logging path A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a missing teenager whose body was found by her parents and aunt on a wooded path in Virginia, according to authorities and a local news report. Aonesty Selby, 18, was reported missing to the James City County Police Department on Jan. 13 by her family who had become concerned after not hearing from...
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News man charged with murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. 21-year-old Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy