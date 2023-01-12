Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Discover Financial Services — Shares of Discover Financial Services slid 6.2% after the credit card company posted quarterly earnings. The firm reported earnings per share of $3.77 on $3.73 billion in revenue where analysts expected earnings of $3.66 per share and $3.66 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. The bank also boosted its provision for credit losses compared to the prior year, potentially signaling that it sees a weaker economy ahead.

