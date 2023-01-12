Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Discover Financial, Alcoa and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Discover Financial Services — Shares of Discover Financial Services slid 6.2% after the credit card company posted quarterly earnings. The firm reported earnings per share of $3.77 on $3.73 billion in revenue where analysts expected earnings of $3.66 per share and $3.66 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. The bank also boosted its provision for credit losses compared to the prior year, potentially signaling that it sees a weaker economy ahead.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
NBC Miami
Credit Suisse CEO Says Outflows Have Reduced ‘Very Significantly' as Overhaul Progresses
The bank in November projected a $1.6 billion fourth-quarter loss after announcing a raft of measures to address persistent underperformance in its investment bank and a series of risk and compliance failures. As part of the overhaul, Credit Suisse shareholders in November greenlit a $4.2 billion capital raise, including a...
NBC Miami
Southwest Pilots' Union Calls Vote to Authorize Potential Strike as Contract Talks Sour
Southwest Airlines pilots' union is calling a vote that would give it the power to call for a potential strike, weeks after the carrier's holiday meltdown. Southwest and its pilots association have been in negotiations for a new contract for years. The vote would give the union the authority to...
NBC Miami
Gun Companies Reckon With Declining Demand After Pandemic Surge
Firearm sales, which soared to unprecedented levels in 2020 and 2021, are falling toward pre-pandemic levels. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that new gun ownership fell to 16 million in 2022, after reaching a high of 21 million in 2020. Major firearm manufacturers are beginning to feel the financial...
NBC Miami
China's Recovery May Mean the Fed Will Have to Hike Rates Longer
A stronger China increases the chances of a stubbornly hawkish Fed, Raymond James' equity strategist Tavis McCourt said in his 2023 Outlook. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said a reopened China makes him "nervous that will lead to upward pressure on inflation." As the end of China's stringent Covid...
NBC Miami
China's Economy Looks Set for a Rebound in 2023, But a Lot Depends on One Variable, KraneShares Says
China's economy looks poised for a rebound in 2023, but a lot depends on one variable — the consumer, said investment management firm KraneShares. "As external demand falls due to an impending recession in the West, China's economy must rely more heavily on the consumer," said KraneShares' international head, Xiaolin Chen.
NBC Miami
Holiday Retail Sales Tanked, But Trucking Data Shows E-Commerce Wasn't the Issue
DHL Supply Chain is investing heavily in North American e-commerce operations. The retail holiday sales data for 2022 was a disappointment, but DHL said it is "continuing to see large growth in e-commerce." Categories including autos, engineering, manufacturing, and high-end consumer goods are doing well. Core consumer retail may rebound...
CoinDesk Ropes In Lazard Advisors To Weigh Sale: Report
Coinbase Global, Inc COIN reportedly hired Lazard, Ltd LAZ advisors as it explored a potential sale that would remove it from Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group (DCG). CEO Kevin Worth's email acknowledged receiving numerous inbound indications of interest in CoinDesk, CNBC reports. Worth said Lazard would help CoinDesk explore various...
NBC Miami
Amazon Cited by Labor Department for Exposing Warehouse Workers to Safety Hazards
Amazon was cited by the Department of Labor at three of its warehouses. Federal officials found Amazon workers at the facilities were exposed to "ergonomic hazards" such as lower back injuries. Amazon faces ongoing federal probes into its workplace safety record. The Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has...
Business Insider
The used electric car market is starting to take off as prices slowly drop
A lot of would-be EV buyers are becoming more interested in the used market as a way to drive a cleaner car without a hefty price tag.
NBC Miami
Apple Is the Only Tech Giant That Still Hasn't Announced Layoffs — These Charts May Explain Why
Many of the biggest technology companies are laying off staff as fears of a recession rises. But the job cuts come after a few years of voracious expansion. Apple is an exception on both fronts, so far. Many of the biggest technology companies are laying off staff as fears of...
NBC Miami
Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Companies Have Laid Off More Than 60,000 Employees in the Last Year
The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs in the face of uncertain economic conditions. Microsoft and Amazon both announced fresh rounds of layoffs on Wednesday. Layoffs come as digital advertisers are cutting back on spending and rising inflation curbs consumer spending. The job cuts in tech land are...
NBC Miami
Oil Giant Aramco Says Windfall Taxes ‘Not Helpful' and Could Stifle Decarbonization
Policymakers in a number of countries are calling for windfall taxes on major oil and gas companies, many of which saw record profits in the last year. The debate surrounding the oil industry has been dominated by tensions between the need for energy security and a desire for cleaner energy sources to combat climate change.
NBC Miami
JetBlue Flight Bumps Plane at JFK, 2nd Unusual Incident in Days
A JetBlue flight from New York to Puerto Rico bumped into another plane in the gate area on Wednesday, the second time in a matter of days that two planes experienced an unusual incident at JFK Airport. Flight 1603 "came into light contact with a parked unoccupied aircraft during pushback,"...
NBC Miami
Recession Fears Won't Stop ‘the Big Quit' in 2023, Says LinkedIn
Despite news of layoffs and hiring freezes, employees in Asia will be more confident in their abilities — and more ready for a job switch than last year, according to LinkedIn. This is based on the latest findings from LinkedIn's consumer research conducted among more than 4,000 employees across...
