Colorado State University's satellite campus, CSU Spur at the National Western Center, is officially complete just in time for Denver's annual stock show. Why it matters: The "first-of-its-kind" facility, which is free and open to the public year-round, provides a space to support scientists and inspire the next generation of problem-solvers in the water, agriculture and health industries. Driving the news: Hydro — the last of the CSU Spur development's three new buildings — opened its doors last week. As the name implies, the facility focuses on water, with hands-on exhibits and a Denver Water testing and treatment lab.The building...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO