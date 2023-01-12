Read full article on original website
Texas lawmakers again crack at ‘panic alert system’ bill for school safety
For a second session in a row, Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston, is introducing the ‘panic button bill’ — legislation that would require Texas schools to have alert devices with technology that immediately notify EMS, law enforcement, and other first responders in the case of an emergency.
CSU Spur campus is complete at Denver's National Western Center
Colorado State University's satellite campus, CSU Spur at the National Western Center, is officially complete just in time for Denver's annual stock show. Why it matters: The "first-of-its-kind" facility, which is free and open to the public year-round, provides a space to support scientists and inspire the next generation of problem-solvers in the water, agriculture and health industries. Driving the news: Hydro — the last of the CSU Spur development's three new buildings — opened its doors last week. As the name implies, the facility focuses on water, with hands-on exhibits and a Denver Water testing and treatment lab.The building...
