ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Amy Christie

Husband on wife: "She doesn't want me to go to my daughter's wedding because of the dress"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Marrying again when all your kids are grown up might not be the easy change you think it is. When they're older, sons or daughters could dislike a stepparent, and making them see there can still be love and communication as a family is harder when everyone lives in different homes.
Lady Chestnut

Fiance threatens to call off wedding if bride lets her father walk her down the aisle

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. On a beautiful star-filled night, Joshua knelt to propose to his high school sweetheart Chloe and prayed she would say yes. Chloe was still looking up at the sky while hugging her tulips to her chest. When she turned around, Joshua had the sweetest smile as he held a box with a ring glittering brighter than any star in the sky and held out his other hand for hers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy