MINNEAPOLIS – A family is turning pain into purpose, and it's all thanks to the response from WCCO viewers.We met Dennis Prothero last year when he had to have his legs amputated because he wasn't able to get the health care he needed at his Stillwater home.When Dennis died, his daughters came on WCCO to talk about the staffing crisis in the industry.Now, they're poised to take their fight for better care to the national stage.The National Council on Disability -- a federal agency that advises the president and Congress -- saw their story and has invited them to speak on a national panel addressing the issue.RELATED: New contract is major win for Minnesota PCAs and people with disabilities

STILLWATER, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO