fox9.com
Hutchinson's guarantee: Why does Minnesota law give disgraced elected officials their old jobs back?
(FOX 9) - No matter how much trouble he got into, former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson had a six-figure job waiting for him after he left the sheriff's office thanks to Minnesota law. That 1977 law guarantees city and county elected officials the public-sector jobs they left after winning...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Another View: Legislature needs to rein in university
***Arne Carlson was Minnesota governor from 1991-1999. Richard Painter is a law professor at the University of Minnesota. One of the most treasured tenets of the American Dream is that adults will leave to their children a better world than they inherited. The focus was always on the betterment of our children.
fox9.com
Cedar-Riverside shooting: Councilmember calls out ‘disgusting’ lack of action on encampments
(FOX 9) - Following a reported deadly shooting at a homeless encampment Thursday morning in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis, a city council member is pitting blame against the governor, MNDOT and other agencies for their lack of action toward cleaning up homeless encampments. At approximately 6:25 a.m., Minneapolis Police...
ccxmedia.org
Lakeview Elementary Students Testify Before Senate Education Finance Committee
Early Wednesday morning in St. Paul, a group of state lawmakers on the Senate Education Finance Committee gathered for one of the many hearings that will take place throughout this legislative session. “We have so many [students] that have signed up and are eager to share their ideas and their...
Dennis Prothero died from lack of health care. Now his daughters are taking their fight for people with disabilities to Washington
MINNEAPOLIS – A family is turning pain into purpose, and it's all thanks to the response from WCCO viewers.We met Dennis Prothero last year when he had to have his legs amputated because he wasn't able to get the health care he needed at his Stillwater home.When Dennis died, his daughters came on WCCO to talk about the staffing crisis in the industry.Now, they're poised to take their fight for better care to the national stage.The National Council on Disability -- a federal agency that advises the president and Congress -- saw their story and has invited them to speak on a national panel addressing the issue.RELATED: New contract is major win for Minnesota PCAs and people with disabilities
U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital
The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
Homeless encampment to close after fatal shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis homeless encampment will be shut down after a man died early Thursday morning following a shooting at the encampment. Minneapolis Police said officers were responding to a shooting near 15th Avenue South and South 6th Street around 6:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found an...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Minneapolis, MN. - The Twin Cities anchor a metropolitan area with a population of more than 3.6 million residents, which is the second-largest metro area in the Midwest after Chicago.
AG Ellison wants Hennepin Co. court to shut down non-profit that's part of the Feeding our Future scandal
Attorney General Keith Ellison has asked a Hennepin County court to shut down ThinkTechAct, a non-profit connected to the vast Feeding our Future scandal.
mprnews.org
U of M professors say Hamline admin compromised academic freedom
The University of Minnesota’s art history department says it is taking an unusual step of making public its criticisms of another school’s actions involving a professor. The U’s department issued a public statement on its website excoriating Hamline University’s actions following adjunct professor Erika López Prater’s showing an image of the Prophet Muhammad in a world art class last fall.
mprnews.org
Hamline student, former instructor at center of debate over religion, academic freedom speak out
Two people at the center of the controversy at Hamline University over academic freedom that has gained international attention spoke Wednesday about how the incident has impacted their lives. Aram Wedatalla, who is the head of Hamline’s Muslim Student Association, said she was blindsided by an image of the Prophet...
Lawsuit: Minneapolis woman says 2 MPD officers caused brain injury
A woman is suing two Minneapolis police officers, claiming they caused a brain injury by knocking her to the ground during a protest over the police killing of Winston Smith in 2021. Amy Bligh, a licensed drug and alcohol counselor, alleges she was shoved by officers Nicholas Anderson and Andrew...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Reaches Tentative Settlement With Daunte Wright’s Girlfriend
The city of Brooklyn Center has reached a tentative settlement agreement with Daunte Wright’s girlfriend. Alayna Albrecht-Payton was sitting next to Wright when he was shot and killed on April 11, 2021, by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. Albrecht-Payton sued for injuries she sustained due to “defendant...
Delta flight declares emergency, safely lands at MSP
MINNEAPOLIS -- Air officials say everyone is safe after a plane flying from Orlando declared an emergency while heading to MSP Airport Saturday evening.Delta Air Lines tells WCCO they declared an emergency on Delta flight 1103 "out of an abundance of caution" after the crew discovered a potential mechanical issue.The flight of over 200 landed safely, arriving at the airport shortly before 9:30 p.m.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
mprnews.org
University of Minnesota's Northrop Auditorium closed after part of roof collapses
Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus is closed, after part of the roof collapsed Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., university police and Minneapolis firefighters responded to reports of a loud noise at the historic venue. They discovered visible structural damage to the exterior. The east...
MPD: One dead after shooting inside encampment
One person is dead after a shooting inside a homeless encampment early Thursday morning in South Minneapolis. It was the second shooting death in a matter of hours overnight.
Minneapolis animal shelter at capacity; urgent call for adoptions
Minneapolis Animal Care & Control has issued an urgent call for pet adoptions as the city's animal welfare services are currently at capacity. The city said on Wednesday it currently has an "extremely high number of dogs and cats" currently in its shelter and its foster homes. It currently has...
