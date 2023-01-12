ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

cannonfallsbeacon.com

Another View: Legislature needs to rein in university

***Arne Carlson was Minnesota governor from 1991-1999. Richard Painter is a law professor at the University of Minnesota. One of the most treasured tenets of the American Dream is that adults will leave to their children a better world than they inherited. The focus was always on the betterment of our children.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dennis Prothero died from lack of health care. Now his daughters are taking their fight for people with disabilities to Washington

MINNEAPOLIS – A family is turning pain into purpose, and it's all thanks to the response from WCCO viewers.We met Dennis Prothero last year when he had to have his legs amputated because he wasn't able to get the health care he needed at his Stillwater home.When Dennis died, his daughters came on WCCO to talk about the staffing crisis in the industry.Now, they're poised to take their fight for better care to the national stage.The National Council on Disability -- a federal agency that advises the president and Congress -- saw their story and has invited them to speak on a national panel addressing the issue.RELATED: New contract is major win for Minnesota PCAs and people with disabilities
STILLWATER, MN
Bring Me The News

U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital

The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
KARE 11

Homeless encampment to close after fatal shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis homeless encampment will be shut down after a man died early Thursday morning following a shooting at the encampment. Minneapolis Police said officers were responding to a shooting near 15th Avenue South and South 6th Street around 6:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found an...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

U of M professors say Hamline admin compromised academic freedom

The University of Minnesota’s art history department says it is taking an unusual step of making public its criticisms of another school’s actions involving a professor. The U’s department issued a public statement on its website excoriating Hamline University’s actions following adjunct professor Erika López Prater’s showing an image of the Prophet Muhammad in a world art class last fall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Delta flight declares emergency, safely lands at MSP

MINNEAPOLIS -- Air officials say everyone is safe after a plane flying from Orlando declared an emergency while heading to MSP Airport Saturday evening.Delta Air Lines tells WCCO they declared an emergency on Delta flight 1103 "out of an abundance of caution" after the crew discovered a potential mechanical issue.The flight of over 200 landed safely, arriving at the airport shortly before 9:30 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
