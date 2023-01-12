ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Polish central banker Kotecki says no room for rate cut this year

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2Nnw_0kCAqDJg00

WARSAW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Double-digit inflation in Poland leaves no room for loosening monetary policy this year but interest rates will not rise further, central banker Ludwik Kotecki told Reuters.

With the main interest rate staying at 6.75% for a fourth month in a row in January and inflation for December coming in lower than expected, markets' focus has turned to when the National Bank of Poland (NBP) could start loosening policy.

"I believe that the Monetary Policy Council will not raise interest rates this year, but at the same time I do not see room to lower them in 2023," said Kotecki, who is a member of the central bank's rate-setting monetary policy council.

Kotecki said even talking about lower rates at the moment risked weakening the impact of monetary policy.

Kotecki's views follow comments last week by Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski, who said he remained hopeful a rate cut could happen this year, despite still rising inflation rates.

A statistics office flash estimate showed that inflation was 16.6% in December. Kotecki said that in 2023 average annual inflation will be around 14%, and it will peak in February at around 20%.

After that, the price growth rate will gradually decrease and at the end of the year it may stabilise at a lower, but still double-digit level of 11-13%.

"Then what about interest rates? Nothing. The MPC has de facto ended the hike cycle, although formally it is in a phase of monetary policy tightening. Talking about rate cuts at the moment is, in my opinion, a communication error," that weakens the impact of monetary policy, he said.

"It is like shooting yourself in the foot. Look what the Fed or the ECB are doing. They are deliberately exaggerating about how hawkish they will be, and we, pretending to be hawks, say that in a moment we will be doves," he added.

Kotecki believes that inflation will still be far from the inflation target of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point in 2024 as well.

"In my opinion, in 2024 inflation in the base scenario will still be around 10%. I don't really know why it shouldn't be like that. But when it comes to 2024, we have a lot more unknowns," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Average long-term US mortgage rate comes back down this week

WASHINGTON -- After two straight weekly increases, the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate came back down again this week but remains a significant hurdle for many prospective homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.33% from 6.48% last week. A...
WASHINGTON STATE
ValueWalk

Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve

Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
cryptopotato.com

JP Morgan Analyst Calls on Fed to Stop Hiking Interest Rates

The economy may tip into recession as the Fed raises interest rates past February, predicts the analyst. David Kelly – Asset Management Chief Global Strategist for JP Morgan Chase – said it’s time for the Federal Reserve to quit hiking interest rates if it wants to keep the U.S. economy intact.
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as some question bets on rate cuts

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as some investors questioned the market's take that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates later this yeara day after data showed a significant decline in December consumer prices. A 0.1% dip in headline CPI,...
MySanAntonio

U.S. inflation cools again, giving Fed room to downshift on rates

U.S. inflation continued to slow in December, adding to evidence price pressures have peaked and putting the Federal Reserve on track to again slow the pace of interest-rate hikes. The overall consumer price index fell 0.1% from the prior month, with cheaper energy costs fueling the first decline in 2...
Reuters

Reuters

680K+
Followers
373K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy