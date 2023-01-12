Read full article on original website
Delta flight declares emergency, safely lands at MSP
MINNEAPOLIS -- Air officials say everyone is safe after a plane flying from Orlando declared an emergency while heading to MSP Airport Saturday evening.Delta Air Lines tells WCCO they declared an emergency on Delta flight 1103 "out of an abundance of caution" after the crew discovered a potential mechanical issue.The flight of over 200 landed safely, arriving at the airport shortly before 9:30 p.m.
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Minneapolis, MN. - The Twin Cities anchor a metropolitan area with a population of more than 3.6 million residents, which is the second-largest metro area in the Midwest after Chicago.
Homeless encampment to close after fatal shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis homeless encampment will be shut down after a man died early Thursday morning following a shooting at the encampment. Minneapolis Police said officers were responding to a shooting near 15th Avenue South and South 6th Street around 6:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found an...
fox9.com
Cedar-Riverside shooting: Councilmember calls out ‘disgusting’ lack of action on encampments
(FOX 9) - Following a reported deadly shooting at a homeless encampment Thursday morning in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis, a city council member is pitting blame against the governor, MNDOT and other agencies for their lack of action toward cleaning up homeless encampments. At approximately 6:25 a.m., Minneapolis Police...
What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police: Deny THC licenses to two of three new applicants
Three Shakopee businesses are requesting THC licenses that will be considered at next Tuesday’s Shakopee City Council meeting, though police have recommended that two of them be denied. A Shakopee Police Department memo stated that as of Jan. 11, the city had received THC license applications from Easy Street...
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
Over 40,000 fentanyl pills recovered from downtown Minneapolis apartment
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities confiscated over 40,000 fentanyl pills and several guns in a downtown Minneapolis apartment Friday.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says it seized an illegally possessed AR pistol and handgun as well as 9 pounds of fentanyl pills.The bust was in collaboration with the MSP Airport Police Department and the HCSO Violent Offender Task Force. At this time it's not clear how many individuals were arrested.
U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital
The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
Teenager Driving Stolen Vehicle Shot to Death in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minneapolis Police are investigating the death of a teenage boy who was found with multiple gunshot wounds behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. A news release says officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in North Minneapolis around 6:30 PM Friday. They...
What are your rights as a renter? | Local expert weighs in on tenants' rights in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — After dozens of families were displaced from the Historic Bell Lofts in North Minneapolis, they were placed in a local hotel temporarily financed by the Bell Loft's management. But three days later, residents received a letter saying Historic Bell Lofts will no longer fund their stay, according...
Police searching for suspects in Rosedale Center JCPenny robbery
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Roseville are searching for two people Friday afternoon who allegedly robbed the JCPenney at the Rosedale Center.The Roseville Police Department says it received a report of a robbery shortly after 3 p.m.According to the police report, two people requested to see jewelry from a jewelry case. The clerk opened the case for the two when they pushed her to the ground and took the jewelry from the case.The suspects fled before police arrived, but police say they believe the left in a minivan but do not have any plate information as of now.
swnewsmedia.com
Ahead of cannabis legalization, new store to open in south metro
Over the summer, Jim Cramond, owner of Strains of the Earth, was concerned that he may no longer be able to sell products containing THC. The city of Jordan was contemplating a temporary moratorium on the sale of THC products for one year. Minnesota passed statewide legislation last July which...
Minneapolis' Arezzo Ristorante closing; says landlord 'refuses to renew lease'
Arezzo Ristorante in southwest Minneapolis is closing, with the business claiming its building landlord is refusing to renew its lease. The Italian restaurant has occupied the corner at France Avenue and West 51st South, in the 50th and France district that borders Edina, since 2001. But a note has appeared...
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA: Around 10 AM on January 12, 2023, the Apple Valley Police Department reported an armed robbery at the Huntington Bank at 142nd St W in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
redlakenationnews.com
Former Hennepin Sheriff Hutchinson reinstated as Metro Transit police sergeant with a pay bump
Former Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, who went on paid medical leave from his elected position last May and was censured by the county for creating a hostile work environment, has been reinstated as a sergeant in the Metro Transit Police Department. According to the Metropolitan Council, Hutchinson was reinstated...
Minneapolis fighting surge of winter crime with 16 people shot over 7 days
MINNEAPOLIS -- A new year in Minneapolis is starting with a surge of violence. So far, 16 people have been shot over 7 days. But these shootings coincide with a record number of illegal guns being taken off the streets.Reg Chapman has more from leaders asking the community to stay vigilant against gun violence.Since Jan. 1, there have been at least three mass shootings, with more than 3 people hit by gunfire--including a deadly shooting Wednesday in North Minneapolis where two people were shot and one killed in an attempted carjacking."We're fighting against that guns that come to this state...
mprnews.org
University of Minnesota's Northrop Auditorium closed after part of roof collapses
Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus is closed, after part of the roof collapsed Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., university police and Minneapolis firefighters responded to reports of a loud noise at the historic venue. They discovered visible structural damage to the exterior. The east...
californiaexaminer.net
1 Killed And 3 Shot In North Minneapolis
1 Killed And 3 Shot In North Minneapolis: According to Police Chief Brian O’Hara, a man was shot and killed on Wednesday night in the parking lot of a grocery store in the north of Minneapolis. Two other victims of the shooting were rushed to a hospital in severe condition.
redlakenationnews.com
Driver hits man in south Minneapolis before sunrise, leaves him to die in a snowbank
A motorist hit a pedestrian near Lake Nokomis before sunrise Thursday and drove away, leaving him to die in a snowbank, officials said. The crash occurred about 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of S. Cedar Avenue and E. Nokomis Parkway, police said. Police have yet to say what type of...
