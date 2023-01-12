ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Delta flight declares emergency, safely lands at MSP

MINNEAPOLIS -- Air officials say everyone is safe after a plane flying from Orlando declared an emergency while heading to MSP Airport Saturday evening.Delta Air Lines tells WCCO they declared an emergency on Delta flight 1103 "out of an abundance of caution" after the crew discovered a potential mechanical issue.The flight of over 200 landed safely, arriving at the airport shortly before 9:30 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Homeless encampment to close after fatal shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis homeless encampment will be shut down after a man died early Thursday morning following a shooting at the encampment. Minneapolis Police said officers were responding to a shooting near 15th Avenue South and South 6th Street around 6:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found an...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police: Deny THC licenses to two of three new applicants

Three Shakopee businesses are requesting THC licenses that will be considered at next Tuesday’s Shakopee City Council meeting, though police have recommended that two of them be denied. A Shakopee Police Department memo stated that as of Jan. 11, the city had received THC license applications from Easy Street...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Over 40,000 fentanyl pills recovered from downtown Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities confiscated over 40,000 fentanyl pills and several guns in a downtown Minneapolis apartment Friday.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says it seized an illegally possessed AR pistol and handgun as well as 9 pounds of fentanyl pills.The bust was in collaboration with the MSP Airport Police Department and the HCSO Violent Offender Task Force.  At this time it's not clear how many individuals were arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital

The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police searching for suspects in Rosedale Center JCPenny robbery

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Roseville are searching for two people Friday afternoon who allegedly robbed the JCPenney at the Rosedale Center.The Roseville Police Department says it received a report of a robbery shortly after 3 p.m.According to the police report, two people requested to see jewelry from a jewelry case. The clerk opened the case for the two when they pushed her to the ground and took the jewelry from the case.The suspects fled before police arrived, but police say they believe the left in a minivan but do not have any plate information as of now.
ROSEVILLE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Ahead of cannabis legalization, new store to open in south metro

Over the summer, Jim Cramond, owner of Strains of the Earth, was concerned that he may no longer be able to sell products containing THC. The city of Jordan was contemplating a temporary moratorium on the sale of THC products for one year. Minnesota passed statewide legislation last July which...
JORDAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis fighting surge of winter crime with 16 people shot over 7 days

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new year in Minneapolis is starting with a surge of violence. So far, 16 people have been shot over 7 days. But these shootings coincide with a record number of illegal guns being taken off the streets.Reg Chapman has more from leaders asking the community to stay vigilant against gun violence.Since Jan. 1, there have been at least three mass shootings, with more than 3 people hit by gunfire--including a deadly shooting Wednesday in North Minneapolis where two people were shot and one killed in an attempted carjacking."We're fighting against that guns that come to this state...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
californiaexaminer.net

1 Killed And 3 Shot In North Minneapolis

1 Killed And 3 Shot In North Minneapolis: According to Police Chief Brian O’Hara, a man was shot and killed on Wednesday night in the parking lot of a grocery store in the north of Minneapolis. Two other victims of the shooting were rushed to a hospital in severe condition.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
