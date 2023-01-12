Richard Jefferson Says People In Clippers Front Office Are Influencing Who Gets Minutes On The Team

Richard Jefferson believes the Clippers have "too many cooks in the kitchen" right now.

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently in a playoff position, and there is no doubt that they could end up being one of the best teams in the league by the time the season is over. They certainly have elite depth and two superstars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George .

We have seen the Los Angeles Clippers struggle lately, with them notably losing six games in a row prior to their recent win against the Dallas Mavericks. Kawhi Leonard has notably stated his displeasure with his recent minutes restrictions already , and it seems as though there are some things going on behind the scenes, as Richard Jefferson has recently suggested that people in the front office are influencing who gets minutes on the roster.

This is pure speculation. I think there's some up top stoff, there's some coaching stuff, and then there's some team stuff. When you're talking about Kawhi's not happy, that's not coming from Ty Lue... that's coming from above. There are some people above that might want to poke their nose in some business that they shouldn't... You should let the coaches coach, you should let the players play. The front office is going to be the front office. I'm hearing grumblings that people up top are having opinions about who should be playing... The people up top have never coached an NBA championship team... that's the things I'm hearing in Clipperland. There's a lot of cooks in the kitchen and that is never a good recipe.

This is definitely an interesting report, and it remains to be seen if this becomes a bigger situation in the future. Hopefully, the team manages to figure things out on all levels, and come together to win a championship.

The Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Win-Now Move This Year

The Los Angeles Clippers definitely have the potential to be a good team if they are healthy when the playoffs roll around. In fact, they could end up going all-in this season, and they were previously linked with Myles Turner .

The team had previously shopped Myles Turner for multiple deadlines, but when they landed Tyrese Haliburton from the Kings, they needed to give up Domantas Sabonis. That may lead to a recommitment to Turner, who will be a free agent this summer. Still, plenty of teams have interest if the Pacers change course, including the Lakers, Clippers and Warriors.

Myles Turner would definitely be able to help the Los Angeles Clippers this season, especially if they aim to win it all. He could give them elite rim protection at the C position, whether he is a starter or coming off the bench.

Hopefully, we see the Los Angeles Lakers get far in the playoffs this year. They are definitely talented, but there are obvious questions about their cohesion as a team and the durability of their stars.

