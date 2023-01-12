Read full article on original website
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC. ...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend
Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
Wild Card Preview: The Fraud Bowl, Brock Purdy as a young Tom Brady & great surfer hair
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab to preview all six of this weekend’s NFL playoff games for Wild Card weekend in great detail. The guys tackle the games in order, starting with the Seahawks-49ers game and...
Look: Chiefs Emerge As Betting Favorite To Land Star Wide Receiver
The Arizona Cardinals' season ended unceremoniously at 4-13, and with it came wholesale changes. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and a number of secondary coaches were dismissed while GM Steve Keim resigned from his post. Adding fuel to an already tumultuous situation, the ...
Source: Falcons to Interview Panthers Coach as Pees Replacement
Another candidate has entered the mix for the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator role: Panthers Coach Al Holcomb
Multiple former Washington players will be active on Wild Card weekend
The Washington Commanders looked to be in an excellent position to make the NFC playoffs after a Nov. 27 win over the Atlanta Falcons to improve to 7-5. Unfortunately for the Commanders, they’d go winless in their next four games and were eliminated during Week 17. Washington would defeat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 to finish the 2022 season 8-8-1.
Tom Brady’s three years in Tampa Bay were the best century we’ve ever had
TAMPA — The end is near, if not imminent. It’s been three years, one Super Bowl and too many happy tailgates to count since Tom Brady arrived in Tampa Bay. And now the Bucs are facing a do-or-die game against a better team, and Brady is in the final year of his contract. You do the math.
dcnewsnow.com
Rob Gronkowski Picks Giants to Upset Vikings in Wild-Card Round
The former NFL tight end believes No. 3 seed Minnesota will be eliminated in the first weekend of the playoffs. Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is excited about the league’s upcoming playoffs, starting Saturday with wild-card weekend. As the drama begins on the gridiron this postseason—one that will...
fantasypros.com
Sean McVay tells organization he intends to stay
According to ESPN's Diana Russini, members of the Los Angeles Rams organization have been informed by Sean McVay that he intends to stay with the team. (Dianna Russini on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. McVay, who had mulled retirement, has decided he will stay with the team for 2023. The Rams will...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Makes His Six NFL Playoff Bets For Wildcard Weekend
Watch Colin Cowherd make his six betting picks for the upcoming NFL Wild Card games. Ravens at Bengals (CIN -10) I like the Ravens, it's now at -10. They've given Joe burrow issues and I do not like having to face a team back-to-back. Cincinnati's better, there's no question but this series and Baltimore culture made Brady earn every win, made Peyton earn every playoff win, they're built for this stuff. The line is ten, I have to take the Ravens."
Predictions for every NFL wild-card game
Are you ready for some playoff football, Chiefs Kingdom?. The Kansas City Chiefs have the week off as the NFL’s No. 1 seed, but six games will be played during the wild-card round of the playoffs this weekend. Some of those games will help determine Kansas City’s opponent in the divisional round.
Look: NFL World Reacts To 49ers' Field Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers have unveiled their endzone design for this year's postseason. The team is going with the iconic saloon font, gold lettering and red background. Take a look at the Levi Stadium field design here: "Saloon font, red paint — officially back," Niners insider David Lombardi wrote ...
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Saturday (1/14) PREMIUM
It’s NFL playoff time, but that shouldn’t deter you from tonight’s six-game NBA slate. There are some fun matchups to target and injuries affecting some of the stars. Also, the age-old question: “Is Luka’s price tag worth it?”. Make sure to follow me on twitter...
Yardbarker
Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Seahawks Playoff Game
The most intriguing part about the 49ers' upcoming playoff isn't the opponent, it's the weather. The Seahawks aren't good. They've lost eight games and they've the seventh-seed, which wasn't a playoff team until recently. It's the NFL's version of a participation trophy. These Seahawks have faced the 49ers twice this season, lost both times and showed no improvement from Game 1 to Game 2.
Look: NFL Team Has 0 Players On Injury Report This Weekend
The NFL is a war of attrition above everything else and a team that's healthy in the playoffs can often make a deep run. That bodes well for one team that's looking very fit right now. On Friday, the New York Giants released their injury report. To the delight of Big Blue fans, not a single one of ...
