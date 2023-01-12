Read full article on original website
CNBC
Wells Fargo shares rise even as bank's profits cut in half by higher reserves, settlement costs
Wells Fargo earnings were cut in half, hurt by a recent settlement and the need to build-up reserves amid a deteriorating economy. In the latest period, the bank set aside $957 million for credit losses after reducing its provisions by $452 million a year ago. The disappointing earnings report came...
Take profits on Starbucks after its huge run, and check out these 3 other stocks
In Friday's "Morning Meeting," we dug into our inbox and found an excellent question raised by a member of the Investing Club. Starbucks – like Halliburton – has had a nice run lately. The Club trimmed some Halliburton on Thursday. Why not trim Starbucks too? I have a double-digit percent gain on shares accumulated over the past five months. It seems like I should take some off the table. I would appreciate your perspective on what I see as a similar situation, but two different stocks.
Mark Cuban predicts this will be the 'next possible implosion' in crypto—here's how to avoid it
Billionaire Mark Cuban believes an age-old market manipulation tactic could be the next thing to rock the cryptocurrency industry. "I think the next possible implosion is the discovery and removal of wash trades on central exchanges," the longtime crypto investor tells TheStreet. A wash trade is when a trader buys...
Earnings season will derail year's early risk-on rally, Peter Boockvar warns
Bleakley Financial Group CIO Peter Boockvar on what the latest inflation read means for the market. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks amid easing inflation
Last week, December's consumer price index reading showed that prices are cooling. The index dropped 0.1% on a monthly basis, but the metric gained 6.5% from the prior year. Investors seemed to appreciate the news, as the three major indexes closed higher on Friday. related investing news. Nevertheless, investing in...
Friday, Jan. 13, 2023: Cramer says it might be time to trim this portfolio stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what recent bank and healthcare earnings reports mean for some holdings in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to sell some shares of one stock, but says there is another company in the Charitable Trust doing well which he is not ready to let go of just yet. They also discuss stocks to keep holding with the prospect of buybacks or a higher dividend yield.
Salesforce, Blackstone & more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners, Karen Firestone of Aureus Wealth Management and Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
Options Action: Bullish bets in Carvana
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at what's going on in Carvana options. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
The Final Call: GLD & PG
The final trades of this week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Bonawyn Eison.
Jim Cramer says Disney should allow Nelson Peltz to join its board
"It's the board, the stewards, who haven't done a good job. Not the shareholders, and not Peltz. Now someone like Peltz, who's been tremendously successful, wants to join them and they act like that's a problem," he said. Trian Fund Management, Peltz's activist firm, filed a preliminary proxy statement on...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Big banks including JPMorgan and Bank of America reported earnings. Tesla cut prices on some of its vehicles in the U.S. and Europe. Apple CEO Tim Cook took a pay cut for 2023. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Will...
Four troubling global trade trends flashing consumer weakness for a market already fearing recession
Factory orders in China for U.S. companies are down between 40%-50%. Incoming global ocean freight bound for the U.S. is down. Canceled sailings around the world are skyrocketing indicating a future decrease in demand, and during a period of time when historically the trade has been high. Bank CEOs were...
How the tough job of Amazon delivery has changed with new Rivian vans
Amazon has rolled out 1,000+ electric Rivian vans in at least 100 U.S. cities since July, bringing big changes for some of its 275,000 drivers delivering 10 million packages a day around the world. CNBC talked to drivers about how the job has changed since 2021, when they told us about unrealistic workloads, peeing in bottles, dog bites and error-prone routing software. Here's an inside look at the new tech Amazon says is maximizing safety, comfort and efficiency for a better driver experience.
First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following is the unofficial transcript from a CNBC interview with BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F 9AM – 11AM ET) today, Friday, January 13, 2023. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2023/01/13/blackrock-ceo-larry-fink-is-optimistic-about-long-term-investment-opportunities-in-2023.html. All references...
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Banks swoon, Tesla cuts prices
1. Bank stocks decline on recession concerns after kicking off earnings season Friday, dragging down the entire market. The. (JPM) beat with fourth-quarter revenue of $35.57 billion. Adjusted earnings-per-share of $3.57. Net interest income on this and others are lower than thought because of classic repricing. The bank says a mild recession is now its "central case."
December CPI falls .1%, meets market expectations
Inflation slowed in December, as consumer prices fell 0.1 percent. It was the largest dip in the Consumer Price Index since April 2020, and was in line with forecasts.
Investing in last year's top 10 stocks is 'a recipe for disaster,' expert says
Look back on the best-performing stocks in a given year and you're likely to see a mixed bag: some mainstays, some breakouts and maybe even a meme stock or two. Not so in 2022. Each of the 10 top-performing stocks in the S&P 500 index belonged to the same sector: energy.
Wall Street's rally signals more conviction in the market in 2023 - listen to 'The Homestretch'
SIX BETTER -- I DIDN'T SAY. IT WASN'T BETTER THAN EXPECTED. AND, YET, STOCKS TOOK OFF. THE GOOD NEWS IS GOOD NEWS. HE IS A NONVOTER, HE IS FROM ST. IT'S NOT GOING TO BE LIKE THIS. >> STICK TO THE QUALITY ANGLE. I'M SEEING A LOT OF MEME STOCKS.
