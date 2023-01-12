ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Take profits on Starbucks after its huge run, and check out these 3 other stocks

In Friday's "Morning Meeting," we dug into our inbox and found an excellent question raised by a member of the Investing Club. Starbucks – like Halliburton – has had a nice run lately. The Club trimmed some Halliburton on Thursday. Why not trim Starbucks too? I have a double-digit percent gain on shares accumulated over the past five months. It seems like I should take some off the table. I would appreciate your perspective on what I see as a similar situation, but two different stocks.
Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks amid easing inflation

Last week, December's consumer price index reading showed that prices are cooling. The index dropped 0.1% on a monthly basis, but the metric gained 6.5% from the prior year. Investors seemed to appreciate the news, as the three major indexes closed higher on Friday. related investing news. Nevertheless, investing in...
Friday, Jan. 13, 2023: Cramer says it might be time to trim this portfolio stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what recent bank and healthcare earnings reports mean for some holdings in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to sell some shares of one stock, but says there is another company in the Charitable Trust doing well which he is not ready to let go of just yet. They also discuss stocks to keep holding with the prospect of buybacks or a higher dividend yield.
Options Action: Bullish bets in Carvana

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at what's going on in Carvana options. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
The Final Call: GLD & PG

The final trades of this week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Bonawyn Eison.
Jim Cramer says Disney should allow Nelson Peltz to join its board

"It's the board, the stewards, who haven't done a good job. Not the shareholders, and not Peltz. Now someone like Peltz, who's been tremendously successful, wants to join them and they act like that's a problem," he said. Trian Fund Management, Peltz's activist firm, filed a preliminary proxy statement on...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Big banks including JPMorgan and Bank of America reported earnings. Tesla cut prices on some of its vehicles in the U.S. and Europe. Apple CEO Tim Cook took a pay cut for 2023. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Will...
How the tough job of Amazon delivery has changed with new Rivian vans

Amazon has rolled out 1,000+ electric Rivian vans in at least 100 U.S. cities since July, bringing big changes for some of its 275,000 drivers delivering 10 million packages a day around the world. CNBC talked to drivers about how the job has changed since 2021, when they told us about unrealistic workloads, peeing in bottles, dog bites and error-prone routing software. Here's an inside look at the new tech Amazon says is maximizing safety, comfort and efficiency for a better driver experience.
First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following is the unofficial transcript from a CNBC interview with BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F 9AM – 11AM ET) today, Friday, January 13, 2023. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2023/01/13/blackrock-ceo-larry-fink-is-optimistic-about-long-term-investment-opportunities-in-2023.html. All references...
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Banks swoon, Tesla cuts prices

1. Bank stocks decline on recession concerns after kicking off earnings season Friday, dragging down the entire market. The. (JPM) beat with fourth-quarter revenue of $35.57 billion. Adjusted earnings-per-share of $3.57. Net interest income on this and others are lower than thought because of classic repricing. The bank says a mild recession is now its "central case."
December CPI falls .1%, meets market expectations

Inflation slowed in December, as consumer prices fell 0.1 percent. It was the largest dip in the Consumer Price Index since April 2020, and was in line with forecasts.

